Author Mindset Tips And Publishing In Germany With AD Wilk

How can you move past your limiting beliefs to find success as an author? How can you successfully self-publish in Germany? Andrea Wilk shares her thoughts in this episode.

In the intro, how to cope with writer conferences [Ink in Your Veins]; Author Nation schedule; Conde Nast signs a licensing deal with OpenAI [Hollywood Reporter];

Breaking down AI misconceptions [Brave New Bookshelf]; Blood Vintage Kickstarter.

This episode is sponsored by Publisher Rocket, which will help you get your book in front of more Amazon readers so you can spend less time marketing and more time writing. I use Publisher Rocket for researching book titles, categories, and keywords — for new books and for updating my backlist. Check it out at www.PublisherRocket.com

This show is also supported by my Patrons. Join my Community at Patreon.com/thecreativepenn

Andrea Wilk (AD Wilk) is the German author of more than 30 books across romance, thriller, and non-fiction. She's also the author of the book in English, 15 Keys to Set your Creative Mind for Success and Happiness.

You can listen above or on your favorite podcast app or read the notes and links below. Here are the highlights and the full transcript is below.

Show Notes

Germany's book culture

Why write a book in English?

How to take control of your author career

The impact limiting beliefs can have on your writing career — and how to shift them

Obstacles faced as an indie author

Common money blocks with authors and creatives

Tips for generating multiple streams of income and for selling direct via your own Shopify store

Using AI models as part of a translation process

You can find Andrea at AndreaWilk.com.

Transcript of Interview with AD Wilk

Joanna: Andrea Wilk is the German author of more than 30 books across romance, thriller, and non-fiction. She's also the author of the book in English, 15 Keys to Set your Creative Mind for Success and Happiness. So welcome to the show, Andrea.

Andrea: Thank you so much for letting me be here. I'm so excited.

Joanna: I'm excited too. Obviously, we've been connected for years now, and you've shown us things on the Patreon, but for anyone else listening—

Tell us a bit more about you and how you got into writing and self-publishing.

Andrea: Yes, I'd love to. I'm Andrea Wilk. I'm from Berlin, Germany. I started writing seven years ago. Well, that's not true completely, because I started writing when I learned writing. When I was 14 years old, I did not win a writing competition, and so I gave up that dream of becoming a writer!

Then 20 years later, when I was 34, I reconnected to that dream. Since then, I've been writing. A year later, I published my first book, and I got to make a living from it almost immediately. I appreciate it so much, and I feel so grateful for it.

I've learned so much from other people, people like you, so I feel like sharing what I learn and my experience is part of my journey, and it belongs to me. This is why I also write books for authors, and I have a YouTube channel in Germany, and I'm going to start one in English as well.

Joanna: So you mentioned there that you started writing properly at age 34, and then quite soon you were making a living that way. So some people will be surprised at that. So tell us—

How did you start with self-publishing?

Did you go traditional in any way? How did you go from nothing to making a living?

Andrea: So I've been self-employed for 17 years now, so back then I was already 10 years. I knew from the start that I wouldn't want to go with a publishing house because my freedom means a lot to me, and I'm kind of impatient, so I wanted to have this done as quickly as possible.

I took a year to learn a lot about self-publishing, everything I got to know. This book I published back then, it was a romance book, and that story had been on my mind for forever. So it was a special book, and I think that readers connected to it because of that.

I did a lot of marketing. I did a lot of everything I could do back then without using a lot of money. So I worked with bloggers, and this was 2018, and self-publishing in Germany really started in 2012, so six years ahead.

So people already knew that self-published books could be read, but it wasn't the beginning of that market. So I feel like I've done a lot, and I've learned a lot, and I studied a lot about self-publishing, but of course, there was a little bit of luck in there.

Joanna: Tell people a bit about Germany's book culture.

Because it's a very traditional book culture, isn't it? So I feel like romance and fantasy and things like that were underserved by the traditional market.

Andrea: I wouldn't say so. The German market is quite wide considering books because we love books. Germans love reading.

We have a third of the market of the US in books, which is huge. People tend to read a lot of books. Not only one book, but they tend to read a lot, and the bookstores are big. So I wouldn't say that romance was under-served.

Joanna: Okay. There was a point where, like in English language, when Kindle first launched, then later on KU, and the earliest people on that store did really well because there was nothing for people to read digitally. So it was kind of a new thing.

I think 2018, I think I might have come to Frankfurt Book Fair that year, or I was getting involved in the German scene around then, and there wasn't so much like in the Kindle store as there is now, for example.

Andrea: Yes, that's true, because now it's like a lot. It's crazy.

Joanna: This is the first point for people, so often, everyone obsesses about the English language market, which I guess is the biggest. In France, for example, in Spain, Italy, other countries, the Netherlands, these countries haven't had so many books for so long.

I think Germany is still a few years behind what's happening in the English-speaking market.

Andrea: I think what's different for self-publishing compared to the traditional publishing market is that ebooks are way cheaper from self-published authors.

In Germany, I don't know how this is in the English market, but traditionally published ebooks are way more expensive than self-published books. This is why so many people buy self-published books because they can just read more by spending less money.

Joanna: That's completely true. There are some publishers who've gone with the cheap model, but certainly the big ones, it might be the equivalent of like 13 euros, 15 euros for an ebook.

Okay, well, we're going to come back to publishing, but let's get into your book in English. So, I mean, that would be the first question.

Why write a book in English?

Andrea: Well, I didn't write it in English. I just translated it to English. I feel so connected to the English language. Of course, for German authors, it's a dream to have your book published in English because the German market feels quite small compared to it.

So it was a dream. It has been a dream for years. Two years back, a colleague of mine and I, we discovered DeepL. So back then we decided, well, we have to go into the English market, but things happened, and so it took us some time to get here—or me, she's not there yet—but it took me some time to get here.

Joanna: Yes. Well, let's get into the book now. You open it with the importance of taking personal responsibility. I really love this because this is also what changed my life back in the day, a book called The Success Principles by Jack Canfield.

He also said, “You are 100% responsible for your life,” and you also say this in the book. Many people feel out of control, they don't feel responsible or in control of their life.

How can you encourage people to take control of their author career?

Of their life, and accept responsibility, even if it's tough? Which it is.

Andrea: Yes, it is. I love this, that you are 100% responsible for your life, because the moment you realize that you're responsible for your thoughts, and your feelings, and what you do, for me, this changed everything.

I was raised believing that I have to react to whatever happens on the outside. That life pushes me and that I have no control about it, that I have no control on how I feel about things. That I just run on autopilot, even though for the most part of my life, I didn't know that there was an autopilot in myself that was steered by limiting beliefs I had gathered for my whole life.

These limiting beliefs, they make us feel out of control, I think. So what I do when I feel overwhelmed with what happens in the outside is I go inside. I have that picture of a tree, it's a mammoth tree, or I think it's a giant sequoia, it's a big tree. I sit in that tree, and the tree stands in a garden.

I got that picture during a meditation in a coaching session, and sometimes I feel like I cannot trust myself or trust life, so I put myself into that tree, and I was all alone in there. So nobody's allowed to get in there, it's my safe space.

This tree has these huge branches and leaves, and there are fruits. These fruits are what I want to achieve in my life, like the successes I want to have, like money and books, all that stuff. This feels big, but the tree didn't feel stable, and I realized that the roots didn't dig that deep into the earth.

So what I learned was that I have to trust, in life and in myself, to get these roots growing, to get them connected to the ground. So that the tree, my tree, my safe space, and everything that comes out of that tree is safe as well.

Joanna: I think having a visual metaphor is very useful. I have had people on the show who can't see images in their mind, which I find really interesting, but I think most people can see something or can imagine the words.

I think what you're saying is it doesn't matter whether it's a tree or whatever it is, but to have some kind of center that you can go back to. I like the fact that your fruits on that tree are what you're aiming for because I think that kind of shows that that is coming from you.

I guess the question is, okay, so with the trees growing, but let's say our author career is that tree, but very fragile. Like a new author is very fragile. The winds are coming and the rain is coming, and it is a nightmare. How do they deal with that?

How can you reduce these limiting beliefs in order to get back to feeling in control, even if you're not in control?

Andrea: What helps me is to reconnect me with my why, my biggest why. Like my purpose, what I really want to achieve beyond writing books, beyond making money. I feel like all these things just lead us to something bigger, to something really big.

For me, that's actually interesting. It's quite uncomfortable to talk about it in English. My writing, I want to inspire people with my writing, with my YouTube channel, with everything I do, because I want people to live their dreams because I get to live my dream, and I know how that feels.

I feel like when each of us gets to live our dreams, then the world is going to be a better place. When you live your dream, you don't feel anger that much. Of course, you feel it as well, but not that much.

You're just more with yourself, and when you're with yourself, then you don't go into separation from other people, but into connection. You go into love, not into fear. I think that's it.

So this is my why, because I want to have people to act out of love and to do what they love. Whenever I go into that tree, I reconnect to this bigger why because then I can trust that everything that happens, happens to get me there.

Joanna: Even if it's difficult along the way. In fact, so the book has got principles, each chapter is like a principle. Then you talk about that and what people can do, and you have things that people can practically do.

One of the principles is, “I build my dream castle out of obstacles.” So this is, I guess, another visual metaphor, but building it out of obstacles.

What obstacles have you faced as an indie author?

Because it hasn't all been wonderful. Can you give some advice for other people on the journey?

Andrea: I feel like we are facing a constant stream of obstacles. Here's another picture, because I feel like my path is like a river, and when I'm in my flow, I can go ahead and swim very fast. Then bigger and smaller obstacles are coming.

For some I already acquired the skills to easily deal with them, and my flow is hardly affected by them. Then some are so big I have to stop, look at them, and learn how to make something of them. I think a lot of people see an obstacle and consider it something they don't want in their lives.

So don't get me wrong, in the first moment I am truly with them. We go into resistance, but that doesn't take us anywhere, right? When you have an obstacle and you see it as a problem you cannot solve, then you just feel small and you feel helpless.

If you see it as something that lets you grow because it was put into your way to make you a person that can deal with even bigger problems, that can take another step. When you have stairs and you climb up, and you can climb up a little more when you have solved that obstacle.

So I didn't have like these huge obstacles, but in a way, they've constantly been thrown at me. So this starts with the way people treat you when you start writing, what they tell you about the uncle who has written great books, but he never was successful with it.

So this is an obstacle as well, because dealing with these people and dealing with these new limiting beliefs, in a way, that's an obstacle as well.

Even things like—because I used to do print runs, and I have a distributor—a few years ago, they told me that they had to send me back 500 books. I didn't have any storage or anything. My apartment is not that big, so I had no idea how to deal with it.

The first moment I was like, no, I don't want this. I don't want to have to deal with this. I want everything to just go as it used to.

Then the next moment I felt like, hmm, okay, this could actually be the chance to start selling direct, and to build my own storage, and to build my own shop, to be more independent from Amazon and this distributor.

Joanna: I think that's a really good example. So you gave two examples there. One is other people's limiting beliefs about us. I've been doing this for a really long time, and still, I went to a networking event recently, and I was talking to a lady, and I said, “I'm an author, and I run my own publishing company.”

She sort of looked at me and said, “Oh, you mean you're self-published,” and like her tone of voice. I was like, “Yes, I run my own publishing company.” I just, I felt that feeling of what other people's beliefs can do to us, and I thought my tree was pretty okay, was pretty strong.

That was one example you gave, and then the other one was that more practical one. It sounds like you're pretty quick to learn how to deal with things, and you can adjust your attitude quite quickly. So how have you learned to do that?

How can people snap out of it more quickly in order to regain their strength?

Andrea: Well, here's a book recommendation, and that is Ryan Holiday, The Obstacle is the Way.

Joanna: Good book, yes.

Andrea: Yes, an amazing book. I think when I read this, this was the first time I realized that it's on me, on how I deal with obstacles.

Then there's a method, a tool by Albert Ellis, and it's the ABC Tool. It says that when something happens, because of our autopilot, we tend to go to C directly. Like when there's an obstacle, we tend to see it as a problem, and see it as something we cannot deal with, and just feel overwhelmed.

When we get into B first, like A, something happens, and then we have B, and we take ourselves back—go into our trees, for instance—and just reconnect to ourselves and see the problem from the outside, then we can connect to our strengths and can see if it's really problem or if it's an opportunity to grow.

That's what I do. I think it's about trusting life. It's about trusting that life wouldn't put anything in front of you that you're not able to deal with, you know what I mean?

Joanna: Or at least you might not be able to deal with it right now. I mean, take self-publishing, even just someone with their first book who wants to just upload their eBook on Amazon. I mean, like you and I have done this a lot, but formatting an eBook, getting a cover design, working with an editor, I mean, there's so many steps.

People email me all the time and say, I just can't do this. People must email you too with your YouTube channel.

What do you say to those people who are just starting out and it's all a problem?

Or there are people listening who have not yet built a Shopify store, and let's face it, it's hard.

Andrea: I won't say that it's hard, but it's out of our comfort zone.

Joanna: Yes, it's a challenge.

Andrea: It's a challenge. Yes, that's the word. It's a challenge. You have to accept the challenge, or you have to decide whether you want to accept a challenge or not. The moment you accept it, there's only one thing to do, and that is taking the next step.

Then you go on and on and on like that. Just take the next step and the next step. When you hit a wall and you realize, well, I need to learn something to take the next step, then learning that thing is the next step. So we tend to see the big mountain we have to climb, but seeing the next step is actually quite easy.

Joanna: I think one of the problems in the publishing industry, because the media shows us the images of the people who just are really super successful, is people think they can go from the first step to the top of the ladder, or the top of the mountain, without doing the years in the way.

So I think that's interesting too, isn't it, that the impatience can be an issue.

Andrea: I am impatient. My first book was such a big success, and I did a lot for it. I studied a year to get there, but it was still too soon. Sometimes I feel like it would have been better if I had that slowly, organically growing success.

When we want to get from the bottom of the mountain to the top in seconds, mostly we're not the person who can deal with whatever happens up there on top. When we're when we're climbing that mountain, we're building strength to be that person.

We become that person that can handle the success, and the failure, and everything that can happen up there, because what happens up there is way more challenging than what happens at the bottom of the mountain.

Joanna: Yes, and let's face it, we all have to learn a lot about the writing craft, as well as business. Another thing that you have in the book is you have things around money. Of course, you mentioned before that your tree has fruits that are books and that are money.

I'm glad you have a section on this because I think money mindset is really important for business success.

One of your principles is, “I am allowed to be successful and make money.”

That phrase is really interesting, “I am allowed.” I wrote an article very early in my blogging career around “I give myself permission.” So I guess that's quite similar.

What do you think are the common money blocks that you see with authors and creatives, and how can they break through them?

Andrea: So in Germany, it's kind of a bad thing to make money from something good, something you enjoy doing. I always feel like I have to justify myself when I tell people that I make a living from writing.

I mean, it depends on the people. So many people are stuck in jobs that they don't like. They only work for money. They only go to that place to be able to pay their rent and their food. So it's kind of difficult to tell people that we make a living from something we love.

I think this is another limiting belief that is deep inside of us and that we have to work on. Another money block, I think at least I face it, is that it's supposed to be hard to make money. Of course, writing can be hard, publishing can be hard, but not as hard as going to a normal job, a job you don't like.

So we have that picture of the poor artists in our heads because that's how, at least, that's how I was raised. I know a lot of people who just feel like that and who have that romantic picture in their heads. So many people feel bad for making money from stuff they love.

Joanna: It's really interesting because there are these money blocks, but I also say that multiple streams of income is a really good idea as a creative. I know that you do a lot of stuff. You're a multi-passionate creative. You do tons of different things.

What are the multiple streams of income for your books and your other aspects?

Andrea: So first of all, I'm still in KU with some books. I tried to get out of it, but it turned out to be very difficult, at least in Germany. So I put back some books into KU.

Since I have so many books, I've published 30 books so far, and I've only put back like 10 books into KU. These are romance novels, so my thrillers and my non-fiction books are wide, which makes me some money.

That's only for the ebooks because my print books are all wide. I sell them on Shopify as well. So I have my own store for four years now, and it's growing. It really makes me some decent money already.

Then I did print runs. Sometimes I do limited print runs that I only sell via Shopify. I used to do print runs and had them distributed by a distributor that is Nova, because that's the only possible way to distribute print runs in Germany without having it being complicated.

Then I have audiobooks, which I narrate myself. I do Kickstarters twice a year. Thank you for that, for inspiring me to do that.

Joanna: Your covers are beautiful.

You design your own covers, don't you?

Andrea: Yes, I do. Thank you so much. It takes a lot of time. People constantly ask me about designing their covers, but I couldn't do it.

Joanna: I mean, you love doing it for your own work. I think that's it.

Andrea: It's the creative side I love, but it wouldn't be efficient. It's just too much time to do it.

Then I've just started the Patreon channel, and I've only got like 20 members there, but it's a start. I also started a member area on YouTube, and I started coaching authors. I finished the 10-months coaching training in June.

Joanna: Will that coaching be more around the mindset stuff or the practicalities of uploading things and stuff?

Andrea: No, because that's what people asked me for years. I always felt like, well, I can tell you all that stuff, but that's not a guarantee for success.

If you want to be successful, you have to start within. You have to start with your mindset and with your heart.

I've been coaching for 12 months now, and I've already coached other authors, but also a lot of people from the training.

It's so interesting when you just ask the right questions, what people already know about themselves but haven't seen so far, and what can change for them when they just start looking inside.

Joanna: Yes, I agree. On your YouTube channel, do you have any ad revenue from that? It looks amazing. You do great video. I was watching it, and you and your co-host are really good to watch, even though I don't understand the language.

Andrea: No, I don't, and I actually don't want to because I don't want to have people watch ads while watching my videos.

Joanna: I've got a tip for you, which is for the first two weeks, three weeks, you have the ads off, so then the first round of people get them. Then you turn them on like three or four weeks later. Then you can also have ones that are only at the beginning and the end, and you can say no to the midroll ones.

Andrea: Oh, that's amazing. So in the beginning when I upload the video, people don't see ads?

Joanna: Exactly.

Andrea: Oh, that's great.

Joanna: Then I feel like, well, the subscribers have seen it with no ads, and then new people—well, people are used to it, right? If you stumble across a new creator on YouTube, you kind of expect to wait the five seconds, or whatever it is, before you can click the button to move into the video.

If they're at the beginning and the end and they're not in the middle, I feel like that's the best way. So you get less ad money for having no midroll, but I'm the same, I don't want it kind of in the middle.

Andrea: That's great advice. Thank you so much.

Joanna: Yes, so that might add a little more.

Just coming back to, first of all, KU in Germany. I also have my books in German in KU. Just tell people, what does wide mean? I mean, I know of the Tolino. You can get to the Tolino through, I think, Draft2Digital and through some other places, Publish Drive.

I'm kind of with you in that it's very hard to sell eBooks on these other platforms because the marketing isn't quite there.

Is KU still the best option for ebooks in Germany?

Andrea: Yes and no. I think for the beginning when you start off in Germany, it is, because you get the biggest reach there. I do know some authors who built their readership on other platforms. I think it's crucial for your long term success to be wide.

I just heard of another author whose Amazon account was terminated, and I'm kind of scared of this, which is why I go wide as far as I can. You have different options, but Tolino is actually another ereader like the Kindle, but it's also a platform, a distributor.

The three biggest distributors in Germany are Tolino, BoD, and epubli. They all distribute your books to Tolino, Kobo, Apple, and all these platforms. So if you put in the effort of marketing and are a little patient, I think you can build something there as well.

A lot of people who are using the Tolino are reading via the smartphones.

Joanna: Yes, exactly. That's for eBooks, obviously. Now for the print on demand, so I get people all the time saying, can you tell Bookvault to get a printer in Europe? They're in the UK, and obviously we're no longer in the EU. There's customs and all the duties and all that kind of thing.

Who do you use for your print on demand?

Andrea: Well, I'd love to use Bookvault. I've asked them on the Self Publishing Live Show, but they said no, not yet at least. As I said, I used to do print runs because I love beautiful books. In Germany, Germans love beautiful books. We love flaps, and we love the UV foil stuff, and all these things.

It's expensive, and it's gotten more expensive since paper prices are just skyrocketing. So I stopped this, because if you have so many books, it's just too hard.

Joanna: That's exactly the point. You can't keep doing print runs when you have 30 books.

Andrea: You can do it for the first print run, but when it's sold out, you have to redo the print run. That's more expensive because you print less books then, and so it's more expensive for each book.

So I switched to a print on demand, and I went with Tolino because, well, the most taken option is BoD, but BoD takes all your rights. So they take your printing rights, and that means I cannot print any books with a printing service, which I want to do because I want to sell my books direct. I cannot do that when I'm with BoD.

So I went with Tolino, which is a good option. It's a good quality. It's not perfect, I don't love it, but it's okay. BoD is not better, and what BoD does as well is they take your audiobook rights. You can get them back when you write to them, but, meh.

Joanna: Why would you do that?!

Andrea: Yes, I just don't like the policy of taking all the rights.

Joanna: Absolutely. It's funny, you mentioned epubli before, I spoke at their conference in Berlin. It must be a decade ago now. I think that was before we connected. It was kind of the early days of that kind of self-publishing. I think they really just started out.

What about KDP Print in Germany?

Andrea: Well, it doesn't make sense because bookstores don't order books from Amazon. Well, some do, but the big ones don't, and you're not listed in the VLB. This is an index of all the deliverable books in Germany that have an ISBN, but you have to list the books there.

The print on demand services, they do that. So bookstores can look into their computers and order the books when somebody wants to buy them, and they don't do that with the Amazon books.

So Amazon KDP actually would be a nice option because it's cheaper, and I do like the quality in Germany, but the book isn't available in other stores then.

Joanna: That's interesting. A lot of my KDP print books, when I get the proofs and stuff, come from Poland, I think. So that would certainly be closer to you than to me. I think that's really interesting. So coming back on the Shopify store—

What are your tips for authors when selling direct, and dealing with customers, and any of the challenges you've had with Shopify?

Andrea: Well, I did start with WordPress and WooCommerce, and this was like the biggest challenge using WordPress. So I switched to Shopify like 18 months ago, and I love it. I just translated the whole page into English, which is crazy.

Joanna: They have AI tools in Shopify now, right?

Andrea: Yes, and it even translated all my products. I just had to add, “This has been translated automatically by Shopify. If you want to read the book, please tell me, and I'll put it on my translation list.”

Yes, so I feel like one of the biggest challenges is to find space for your books, to store them. I used to have them in my apartment, and it just was a big challenge. So I'm really glad that I had to rent storage space.

I think we've talked about this when we interviewed you, that you have to be the person who wants to do that stuff with the print books, because it can be exhausting.

For eBooks, and audiobooks, and I do have Notion templates as well, it's just amazing because everything runs automatically. I use Bookfunnel, of course, because it's amazing.

I think the biggest difficulty in Germany is to make readers, and authors as well, learn that this is a possibility. We are used to buying from Amazon or from a bookstore, and I'm constantly convincing people to buy from my store. So I'm constantly building that readership that wants to buy from me directly.

Joanna: Yes, and that's the point. It's always going to be a smaller group, but they care enough to do that. I think that's important.

So we just mentioned AI translation there, and back in 2019 I used DeepL to translate some non-fiction books. I worked with an editor, and it was pretty expensive. Previously to that, like 2014 I think, I first did translations where I paid for things, and that was even more expensive.

So it feels like things are just starting to change. Just last week, I used Claude 3.5 Sonnet to translate a short story, Beneath the Zoo, to German. I got two proofreaders to look at it, and then I sent it to you. So tell me what you thought of that, and—

What do you think of AI and the new [translation] models now?

Andrea: It was excellent. I was completely blown away by the translation because I wouldn't have noticed that it was AI translated. When I read again that it was translated not by DeepL, but by Claude, I was even more excited.

When I translate my books, I put them into DeepL, and then I put chapter by chapter into Claude or Gemini. I think Gemini is doing a great job as well. So how did you do it? Did you put it in chapter-by-chapter or the whole manuscript?

Joanna: Yes, because it's a short story, it's about 4000 words, I put it in 1000 words at a time. In my prompt, I said, “Make sure you keep the author's voice in the translation.” You said that you thought it was quite voicey, didn't you?

Andrea: Yes.

Joanna: So obviously I'm not bilingual, so is DeepL kind of more non-fictiony, more serious? Or is there a difference, do you think?

Is DeepL now just a lot better as well?

Andrea: Well, with DeepL, I think what's interesting is that you can put up the whole manuscript, and I hope that the software just makes some connections between the chapters.

So when I upload the manuscript chapter-by-chapter for the translation to Claude or something, I would be afraid that it wouldn't keep the tone, as you said, but it did with your manuscript.

Joanna: Well, it was all in one conversation, so it was just in the same chat. It wasn't like a new start for every chapter, it was just all in the same chat. “Do this. Now, do this. Now, do this. Now, do this. Now, do the sales description. Now, give me a list of keywords.” For people listening, I'm going to do a video on this for my Patreon.

Andrea: I have a question on this. What if you put up the whole manuscript? Because you can upload a whole manuscript and tell it to read it, and then you go chapter-by-chapter and ask it to translate it.

Joanna: I could've done that. I guess I was just nervous. It was just an experiment. As I said, I mean people listening, just to be clear, I used two proofreaders who gave me some changes. Then I sent them to you so you could have a look.

Andrea: I did that too. I had two proofreaders as well.

Joanna: Yes, and you had yours for English, right? So you did that for the books in English. Of course, we all do it for our own language too. I use an editor for my books in English.

So I think the point is that these translations can be cheaper, but we still want to ensure the quality. That's the most important thing.

Andrea: Yes.

Joanna: Tell people what else you're using AI for, in your designs and stuff like that.

Andrea: I feel like I use it for everything. I use it mainly for marketing stuff, actually. I do have it open when I write a book because right now, I'm writing a book about somebody who's a hairstylist, and I have no idea about this stuff.

So I ask the AI to give me some examples, for instance, for some wording and stuff. Then I might put up a paragraph and ask it if it's written correctly, or if I should add something, or if it's completely wrong.

Mainly, I do use it for marketing. For instance, I'm on TikTok, and you have these videos where you see the book, and then you have the quotes from a book in there.

I upload the whole manuscript and ask it to give me quotes out of the book that I can use for TikTok.

Joanna: Which tool are you using for that?

Andrea: It depends, because I'm on Poe. On Poe.com, I can use all the chat boards, so I switch between them. For some things, Gemini is better than ChatGPT, and then Claude is better than the two of them. So I ask all of them, mainly those three.

Joanna: I think that's great. I haven't done that, ask it for quotes from the book. That's actually really good because I have gone to Kindle Highlights, I've used that before. Like, what is everyone highlighting? But if you can get quotes picked because, I mean, who wants to read their whole blooming book again?

Andrea: Not me, not me. I hate this. I always tell myself when I'm editing my books that I pick these quotes out, and then I don't do it because it's not fun.

Joanna: It's just not fun. So this is for TikTok.

You get the quotes, then what do you do with them?

Andrea: I go into TikTok, and I have my template video, in a way. So I use almost the same video all the times. Then I just put the quote, it's mainly like five to six sentences, and I just put them up sentence by sentence so that they appear after each other.

This is actually working. I don't like doing this on my normal TikTok channel because I feel like this is about me and my books. So I just started a Romance AD Wilk TikTok channel where I only post these videos.

So this is really for the algorithm and for marketing stuff. I feel like this is not social media to post videos like that, it's marketing.

Joanna: That's interesting. I mean, I've thought about TikTok, and I have even tried TikTok for less than a day and decided it's not for me.

I can see how some of these things people could use, and they don't have to kind of put their face up or whatever. It's just kind of more of a genre account or something like that, which is interesting.

What image software are you using for your book covers and stuff?

Andrea: Midjourney, and I love it. I've tried all the others, but no. They are updating the platform so often. Now it's so easy to edit the pictures you generated, and I just love it.

I'm going to publish a Christmas romance novel in October, and I just let it create a picture for it. I love that you can expand the picture and that you can reframe it, and the quality is amazing.

Joanna: Yes, it really is. I know you've been using these tools for, I think, even longer than I have, but I think that Midjourney really is just brilliant.

The book cover that I've just done in the last week, Blood Vintage, I'm just in love with that cover. That was out of Midjourney, and I gave it to my cover designer, and she put the text on and stuff. So what's next for you?

Are you going to do more books in English?

Is that kind of the new thing? You mentioned you're going to do a YouTube channel in English. So is this where you're pushing next?

Andrea: Yes, it is. As I said, I've been wanting to do this for years now. I'm starting with the non-fiction books because I feel like it's more easy. It's easier to translate non-fiction stuff into English or into another language than fiction stuff.

Now I saw your story, and I feel like, well, maybe that's not true anymore. I do want to start with the non-fiction books because I have five more in German. There are four books for authors, and there's one inspiration book, and they're not that long, so it can be done quite quickly.

I want to have them published by the end of the year in English. Then I want to start with my romance books. Yes, that's exciting.

Joanna: It's definitely a new direction.

Where can people find you, and your books, and everything you do online?

Andrea: So you can find me everywhere under Andrea Wilk. So that would be AndreaWilk.com. There you can sign up for my newsletter. I have my YouTube channel. It is called Between Words.

I have an offer for every author who writes romance books and wants to translate their books into German, maybe you're interested in a collaboration with me. So stuff like newsletter swaps and whatever, just connect to people who are where you want to be. I feel like networking is so worthy, and I just think we should all work together instead of being so competitive about that stuff.

Joanna: Absolutely. Well, thanks so much for your time, Andrea. That was great.

Andrea: Thank you so much.