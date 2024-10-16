7 Lessons Learned From Over 10 Million Downloads Of The Creative Penn Podcast

The Creative Penn Podcast just hit 10 million downloads as reported by my audio host, Blubrry!

The podcast is also the main content on my YouTube channel @thecreativepenn, which has had over 3.9 million views, so the total could be closer to 14m. I'm pretty happy with that, so thanks for listening!

Here are some fun stats, and then I share 7 lessons learned that are also applicable for authors and other creatives.

Start where you are and improve your craft, tools, and technology over time

Focus on value for the listeners (or readers)

Everyone starts with no audience, no email list — and no clue!

It's all about the relationships you build along the way

People want to know about you. Decide on your boundaries — before you're forced to.

Podcasting (or being an author) can be a viable business — if you design it that way.

You will only sustain what is ‘worth it' to you over the long term. Persistence and time in the market make a big difference.

You can find The Creative Penn Podcast on your favourite podcast app, or the backlist and links are here.

The Creative Penn Podcast Stats

My first episode went out on 15 March 2009, and there are now 775 episodes of the podcast. Links to all at TheCreativePenn.com/podcast.

The show has been downloaded in 229 countries with the top three countries being the USA (61%), UK (12%), and Australia (7%), and the most surprising being 2 downloads from Antarctica!

The four most downloaded episodes through Blubrry are as follows:

The four most watched/listened to on YouTube are quite different:

Why are these numbers so different? An audio podcast generally gets a relatively stable number of people listening every week, so there is less variability in listening numbers. YouTube is based on search and algorithms, so some videos get a LOT of views and others get almost nothing.

7 Lessons Learned From Over 10 Million Podcast Episode Downloads

(1) Start where you are and improve your craft, tools, and technology over time

You don't need to know everything in advance in order to write a book, or publish, or start a podcast. Just get started and learn and adapt along the way.

I recorded my first podcast interview in March 2009 over a landline, which I put on speakerphone, next to which I placed a handheld digital audio recorder.

I didn't really know what I was doing, but despite my nerves, I was still able to interview a breakout self-published author in the Australian book scene, Rachael Bermingham. (I lived in Brisbane, Australia at the time.)

I've always done extensive research on my guests and provided questions in advance, but my interview skills have definitely improved since then — both as a host and a guest. Everything gets better with practice, and that includes your writing, too!

My tools have also changed. My recording went from a phone to Skype to Zoom and now Riverside.fm, and I've upgraded my microphone (and pop filter) several times.

I used to just record in any room with the accompanying echo noises Later, I moved into a padded cupboard, and now I have a home audio booth where I record my solo episodes, weekly introduction, and my audiobooks.

Joanna Penn's home audio sound booth

My editing tools went from Audacity to Amadeus Pro, and I now use Descript.com to edit the main audio before mastering with Amadeus Pro and Auphonic.

I still use the same WordPress plugin, Blubrry, which is one of the oldest and most reputable independent podcast hosts. I have always paid for hosting the feed, first on AWS and then on Blubrry itself. As ever, I really love my independence!

If you're not paying for a product, then question how that company is making money. Is your content actually the product? (as is the case for most social media platforms).

the logo has changed over the years as well, both for the podcast and my brand. Get started and reinvent as you go.

(2) Focus on value for the listeners (or readers)

If you try to write a book in a market you don't read, you will likely get it wrong and readers won't resonate with the content or buy more from you.

If you start a podcast without an understanding of what the audience want, then you will fail in a similar way. But you can avoid this by BEING the audience you seek to connect with.

When I started The Creative Penn Podcast in 2009, I had self-published a couple of non-fiction books, and I'd learned so much from those initial failures that I wanted to share what I'd learned.

Me in brisbane, australia, 2009, with my first 3 self-published books, all now rewritten, updated, re-issued under different titles, multiple times!

I was also really lonely and I didn't have any author friends or a community. I wanted a way to virtually meet and talk to other authors so I could learn from those ahead of me on the path— and maybe make some friends.

Over the years since, I've continued to interview people who I want to talk to and learn from as well as share my own lessons learned from the author journey.

I never designed a podcast for a target market. I didn't have to, because I was that market. It's the same with my books. I don't write to market. I just write books about what I learn (non-fiction), or stories I would want to read (fiction).

The content of the podcast has changed over time, and these days, I focus much more on the business of being an author as well as the writing craft.

But I'm still an author and a podcaster, and I'm still learning things, so I am still my own audience and the downloads demonstrate the content is clearly still of value, because I am still getting downloads of the show, and still selling books.

(3) Everyone starts with no audience, no email list — and no clue!

Back in 2009, podcasting wasn't popular, and it didn't really move into the mainstream until the true crime podcast Serial took off in 2014.

Between 2009 and 2014, it often felt like I was howling into the wind, as tumbleweed rolled past in the empty desert. Those were also the years when self-publishing was considered ‘vanity press' and when authors who went indie were generally shunned and considered to be desperate wannabes instead of smart business people.

Thankfully, that has mostly changed, and the fights about indie vs trad have dissipated, to be replaced by fights about AI and whatever is the latest drama in Authorlandia!

From 2014, my traffic started to take off and grew for a few years before leveling off and has remained pretty steady over the last 5+ years. Episodes now get between 8000 – 20,000 downloads, depending on the topic.

But like everyone, I started with no audience, no readers, no listeners, no books, no income from my creative work. I just worked steadily for years, producing content in different ways.

Slowly, people discovered the show and my books, mainly through word of mouth and SEO (search engine optimisation) since I have never advertised the podcast.

So take heart if you are just getting started. Create, put your content out there, in whatever medium you choose, and over time, you will attract an audience.

(4) It's all about the relationships you build along the way

The Creative Penn Podcast really has changed my life in so many ways, and the relationships I've built are perhaps the most important part.

It helped me find other indie authors who were doing what I wanted to do, and I was able to meet many of them online and at conferences. Some of those initial conversations on the show turned into IRL friendships, and others turned into business opportunities and collaborations.

Me with Orna Ross and Sacha Black, two great friends I made through the podcast

There's also the relationships with you, the listeners of the show, even if I don't know all of your names.

Audio is such a personal and intimate medium, and long-form audio even more so. You know so much about me — more than my family sometimes! — and when we meet in person, or you email with your thoughts, I know there is more of a connection because you listen to the show.

Thank you for making me part of your weekly listening time!

As an author, you need other writers for a sustainable long-term career. You need people who understand the challenges of the creative life. You need a community, even if you're an introvert, happy working on your own most of the time.

You don't need a podcast for this. You can find people through online groups, going to conferences, and social media.

But then take it a step further. We are humans, we need other people!

If you resonate with someone, connect with them for a coffee offline, or have a private zoom call. This is ‘friend dating' and it's something you'll need to do multiple times over your career as you change, your friends change, and maybe you change locations and life circumstances.

(Obviously, this needs to be appropriate to your life and family situation, as well as your stage on the author journey.)

(5) People want to know about you. Decide on your boundaries — before you're forced to.

For the first few years of the podcast, I didn't do an introduction. I just jumped straight into the interview. After all, no one wanted to know about me or my life — but it turned out they did!

A listener emailed and suggested I do an introduction as a way for people to get to know me as well as my guests, and years later, I know many of you come for the introduction and might not stay for the interview.

I've changed it up over the years adding the different sections around news and AI updates as well as my personal journey, but it's a core part of my show now.

As a listener to other podcasts, I also understand that listeners come back each week for the host and their take on whatever the topic is. Guests may borrow part of that attention and may have book sales or a new fan based on the episode, but listeners return again and again to the same show for the host.

To foster this kind of connection, whether it's as a podcast host or as an author, you have to double down on being human. You have to share personal things, whether that's the inspiration for your books and stories, or photos from your life, which you can put in your email newsletter, and/or social media.

You need to do this, but you get to set your boundaries. For example, I talk about my husband Jonathan sometimes, but we don't share a last name and he has his own career, so I respect his privacy and don't share our personal photos. However, our cats, Cashew and Noisette, and photos from my research trips are all over social media!

Cashew and Noisette, our british shorthair cats, 2024

Some authors talk about their kids but give them code-names and don't share pictures for privacy reasons. Some authors with pseudonyms just share pictures from their garden or things they like, giving an insight into them as a person without revealing identifying details.

You have to decide on your boundaries, but do it early, when no one knows who you are. Because if a book takes off or you go viral on social media, or something else happens to bring you attention, you want to have privacy in place to protect yourself.

(6) Podcasting (or being an author) can be a viable business — if you design it that way.

When I decided to become a full-time author, I always intended it to be a viable business. I was not going to leave my six-figure consulting job to be a poor author in a garret, so I planned my creative business — and then took action towards that goal. [More on this in Your Author Business Plan.]

I created this business plan in March 2009

I started writing seriously in 2006, left my job in 2011, and in 2015, I made six figures, and then the following year, multi-six-figures, which I have sustained ever since across multiple streams of income. Check out my timeline for more details.

The podcast was originally designed as part of that business plan as a marketing channel to being people to my books and courses, which at the time were all non-fiction based.

Podcasting works very well for marketing non-fiction books, and guesting on shows is a great way to reach readers, even if you don't want to start a show yourself.

The early years of The Creative Penn Podcast did achieve the goal of marketing, but around 2015, the hosting costs were getting expensive, and it was taking more time as I moved from ad hoc to a weekly show.

Amanda Palmer's book, The Art of Asking came out in 2014, which focused on building genuine connections with her audience and personal stories about crowdfunding and subscriptions. It talks about embracing the discomfort of asking, and highlights how openness can foster deeper relationships and support creativity.

Amanda is VERY open, down to doing nude pics and letting her fans write on her body — not really my style! I'm also (very) British and we are not good at the hard sell, and never want to sound ‘desperate,' so I struggled with knowing how I could ask for money for the show after years of it being free.

That year, I talked to Jim Kukral about aspects of selling direct through our own stores as well as crowdfunding. The interview is just as current now as it was back then, especially as it seems indie authors are finally embracing the direct model.

jim kukral and joanna penn, pubsense summit, charleston, usa, 2015

Here's a (lightly edited) clip from the interview with Jim Kukral where I talk about the struggle of asking for support:

Jim: The whole concept of patrons goes back thousands of years. Michelangelo had a patron, right? Patrons are a very important part of the artist/storytelling community, and we've gotten away from it, and we've gotten into this transaction based hard sticker price world with e-commerce, right?

I guess the whole entire concept of patronage is letting people support you. It doesn't have to be one wealthy patron who gave you a stipend to do your art for the next 30 years. You could have a thousand people, or fifty people each giving you a little bit of money that can help support you. And I believe that every artist and content creator should be trying this 'cause it's an amazingly powerful movement.

You need to use words like support. Don't ask for handouts. Say it's my content. I'm giving it to you. If you would like to support me and the work that I do, then you can go here.

It's a little psychological switch in a person's head when they hear, ‘you can support me,' as opposed to ‘you can donate to me.' You have so many fans who love to listen to the podcast. Would 2000 people give you $1 every time you do a podcast?

Jo: And that's the thing, because I've now got transcripts and there's the time it takes. There is an amount I would want to make just to cover costs, let alone anything else. But I have been thinking about this — let's talk about the psychology of asking. I'm very British. I want to talk about money, but it is a very difficult thing for many people to even be thinking about these things.

Jim: This is a tough thing, because we've been told and taught that it's like begging, right?

Jo: I don't wanna do that!

Jim: Yeah, but you have to change your mindset, right?

Jo: It's interesting because I just wrote down like when I thought, why am I having problem? The problem I have is being independent. And that's so crazy because that's what we're talking about.

I mean, like even my mum, I would never even ask my mum for money. I had a job at 13 and earned the money that I needed to do to for stuff. And I've always felt that way but what you're saying is actually is to be independent, we need to develop that kind of trust.

I mean, this is like an emotional risk though, isn't it? What if I put myself out there and nobody catches me and I hit the floor?

Jim: I think it's going to depend on who your true fans are and if you've really connected with them or not. This will not work for people who create content that's not amazing.

People are fans of things that really entertain them or solve their problems. So if you're not creating something amazing, this will never work for anyone which is why it's the level playing field, only the people who really are producing something that people want are going to be the ones who are gonna be able to do this.”

Click here for the whole interview with Jim on selling direct. Jim is a professional speaker and non-fiction self-help author and used to co-host the Sell More Books Show with Bryan Cohen. You can still find him at JimKukral.com]

Amanda's book and the discussion with Jim helped me reframe the podcast.

I decided it needed to produce income as well as be a marketing channel in order to make it worth continuing.

In 2015, I added corporate sponsor ad reads with the earliest being Kobo Writing Life, Draft2Digital, and ProWritingAid, still sponsors of the show, and companies I use personally and am more than happy to recommend. I later expanded to add Ingram Spark, FindawayVoices, and also Publisher Rocket, and Written Word Media.

I've been approached by companies who offer more money in terms of sponsorship, but who aren't a good fit for the show, and it's important to me that I only advertise those companies I continue to use and recommend.

THANKS to my corporate sponsors — you are fantastic!

Also in 2015, I started my subscription at Patreon.com/thecreativepenn and this started as a way for listeners to support the show and get an extra solo episode a month where I answered Patron questions.

The top tier of Patrons also get my non-fiction ebooks as part of the subscription. I also occasionally did extra things but the main focus was supporting the show.

At the end of 2023, as part of my 15 year pivot, I changed the Patreon into almost a separate Community where I now share extra weekly content, mainly on using various AI tools, as well as writing craft and author business audio and videos. I've also started doing live Office Hours and I still do the monthly Q&A audio.

This has dramatically accelerated growth and I now have over 1200 paid Patrons, some of whom have said they would stick around in that Community even if I ended the podcast (don't worry, that's not happening at the moment!)

THANK YOU, Patrons! You are amazing! Come and join us at Patreon.com/thecreativepenn where you can get everything for less than a coffee a month, or a couple of coffees if you're feeling generous.

(7) You will only sustain what is ‘worth it' to you over the long term. Persistence and time in the market make a big difference.

I'm not the only podcaster in the indie author community, but I'm pretty sure I'm the longest running at this point!

Since I started my show in March 2009, there have been many other podcasts that have started and ended — and the same is true of the author community.

There have been authors with breakout successes who disappeared as fast as they arrived. Others stuck around for years, but eventually faded away. There are some who are still here, many who started before me, some who came after me, who have stuck it out through the good times and the bad.

There are many good reasons people end a podcast or decide being an author is not for them. But there is only one reason to keep doing either.

It has to be worth it.

The definition of ‘worth it' differs for everyone, but for me, there are a couple of reasons I continue to host The Creative Penn Podcast.

(a) Patrons and listeners tell me it is still useful and — even though I am an ‘older' voice in the industry now — I still have something to contribute to the conversation, especially in the era of generative AI.

Perhaps my longevity even gives me some authority because I've seen so much drama rise and fall over the years, and I know ‘this too shall pass.'

(b) I'm also still learning, and my #1 Clifton Strengths is Learner! Every conversation I have that makes me think differently, or helps my craft or business, is worth it, and to be able to help others by recording the conversation is an added bonus!

(c) It makes great money! With corporate sponsors and the Patreon, in addition to affiliate links and marketing my books and other things, The Creative Penn Podcast is a significant business on its own. I love having multiple streams of income, so it's worth it financially to continue.

Some people might say that ‘loving' something is enough. That might carry you through for a while, but it's not sustainable for the long term.

I loved my Books and Travel Podcast and happily did that for a few years. The evergreen episodes are all still on the feed and the transcripts are on my blog.

But as much as I loved the conversations and connection, I could not figure out a decent business model for it, and I learned enough about the travel writing industry to see that it was not a good fit for me.

There's nothing wrong with ending a show, and there's nothing wrong with deciding you don't want to keep pushing in an author career either.

Everyone changes over time, and what is ‘worth it' for you at one book or the first 20 episodes of a podcast will be quite different by book 10, or a podcast you are still trying to do years later without enough reward.

But if you do stay the course, your time in the market becomes an almost unstoppable force on its own. With time and persistence and continuous creation over years, you gather readers and listeners and income streams, and together, they snowball into something bigger than you ever thought they might be.

I'm not promising I will be here for 20 million downloads — who knows how long that will take! — but for now, The Creative Penn Podcast continues on, Creatives, and I hope you will keep listening as take another step forward on the author journey.

Let me know your thoughts or any questions in the comments. Thanks for listening!