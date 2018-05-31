How To Write Non-Fiction: Turn Your Knowledge Into Words. Out Now!

My latest book, How to Write Non-Fiction, is out now!

The first non-fiction book I wrote changed my life back in 2008. Sure, it helped other people, but mostly it altered the course of my life – so much so that 10 years later, I make a living with my writing.

In this book, I'll share everything I've learned along the way and save you time, effort and frustration on your author journey. Watch the video of me talking about what's in the book below, or watch here on YouTube:

The book includes:

Part 1. Before You Write: Mindset

Why write a non-fiction book?

Can I write a book if I'm not an expert?

Originality. Or, “there are so many other books on this topic”

Who are you? Personal stories and the writer's voice

The day a non-fiction book changed my life

Fear and self-doubt

Part 2. Before You Write: Business

Types of non-fiction books

Business models for non-fiction books

Who is your book for? Identify your target market

Decide on the topic for your book

Decide on your book title

Your author name and pseudonyms

How long does your book have to be?

How long will it take to write the book?

Your perspective on time

Writing a book proposal

Part 3. Writing and Editing

Gather and organize existing material

Research, interviews, surveys, and social listening

Structure and organize the book

How to write the first draft

How to dictate your book

Turn your blog/podcasts/videos/talks into a book

Speed, quality and perfectionism

Focus and shiny object syndrome

Writer's block

Co-writing a non-fiction book

How to turn a boring book into an engaging read

Elements of fiction in non-fiction

Does non-fiction have to be true?

Legal issues: Using real people, quotes, lyrics, images, and citing sources

Self-editing a book

How to find and work with professional editors

Part 4. Publishing and Product Creation

Your publishing options

Use different formats to create multiple streams of income

Non-fiction book covers

Book formatting for non-fiction

Pricing your book

Your book sales description

Categories and keywords

Turn your non-fiction book into a multimedia course

Updating your books over time

Part 5. Marketing Non-Fiction

Two models of marketing and the importance of mindset

Book-centered marketing

Paid advertising for non-fiction books

Author-centered marketing. The power of a personal brand

Build your author website

Build an email list

Integrate email marketing with your book

Content marketing for non-fiction books

My non-fiction marketing journey

Conclusion and your next steps.

It's time to (finally) write your non-fiction book!

