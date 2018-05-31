How To Write Non-Fiction: Turn Your Knowledge Into Words. Out Now!

My latest book, How to Write Non-Fiction, is out now!
Do you want to write a non-fiction book but don't know where to start? Or perhaps you worry that you're not an expert or have enough authority in your niche to write a book on it?
Are you ready to help other people and change your own life with your words?
Available now in ebook, print, Large Print, and Workbook editions. Audiobook coming soon!
The first non-fiction book I wrote changed my life back in 2008. Sure, it helped other people, but mostly it altered the course of my life – so much so that 10 years later, I make a living with my writing.
In this book, I'll share everything I've learned along the way and save you time, effort and frustration on your author journey. Watch the video of me talking about what's in the book below, or watch here on YouTube:
The book includes:
Part 1. Before You Write: Mindset
- Why write a non-fiction book?
- Can I write a book if I'm not an expert?
- Originality. Or, “there are so many other books on this topic”
- Who are you? Personal stories and the writer's voice
- The day a non-fiction book changed my life
- Fear and self-doubt
Part 2. Before You Write: Business
- Types of non-fiction books
- Business models for non-fiction books
- Who is your book for? Identify your target market
- Decide on the topic for your book
- Decide on your book title
- Your author name and pseudonyms
- How long does your book have to be?
- How long will it take to write the book?
- Your perspective on time
- Writing a book proposal
Part 3. Writing and Editing
- Gather and organize existing material
- Research, interviews, surveys, and social listening
- Structure and organize the book
- How to write the first draft
- How to dictate your book
- Turn your blog/podcasts/videos/talks into a book
- Speed, quality and perfectionism
- Focus and shiny object syndrome
- Writer's block
- Co-writing a non-fiction book
- How to turn a boring book into an engaging read
- Elements of fiction in non-fiction
- Does non-fiction have to be true?
- Legal issues: Using real people, quotes, lyrics, images, and citing sources
- Self-editing a book
- How to find and work with professional editors
Part 4. Publishing and Product Creation
- Your publishing options
- Use different formats to create multiple streams of income
- Non-fiction book covers
- Book formatting for non-fiction
- Pricing your book
- Your book sales description
- Categories and keywords
- Turn your non-fiction book into a multimedia course
- Updating your books over time
Part 5. Marketing Non-Fiction
- Two models of marketing and the importance of mindset
- Book-centered marketing
- Paid advertising for non-fiction books
- Author-centered marketing. The power of a personal brand
- Build your author website
- Build an email list
- Integrate email marketing with your book
- Content marketing for non-fiction books
- My non-fiction marketing journey
Conclusion and your next steps.
It's time to (finally) write your non-fiction book!
Also available in a Workbook edition
You can buy a Companion Workbook, which contains all the questions asked in the book and has space for you to write the answers. Click here to buy in print only on Amazon.
Want more! Also available as a multimedia course
If you'd like to take your learning and development further, I have a multimedia course on How to Write Non-Fiction. I'll take you step-by-step through the journey of planning, positioning and writing your book.
Click here to learn more about the course
LIMITED TIME LAUNCH SPECIAL:
Use discount coupon code: LAUNCH on checkout to get US$50 off the full price/payment plan before June 30, 2018. Or just hit reply to this email if you have any questions.
Leave a Reply