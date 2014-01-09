OLD POST ALERT! This is an older post and although you might find some useful tips, any technical or publishing information is likely to be out of date. Please click on Start Here on the menu bar above to find links to my most useful articles, videos and podcast. Thanks and happy writing! – Joanna Penn
When I switched from writing non-fiction to fiction, dialogue was the hardest thing to get my head around.
You just don't write dialogue unless you're writing fiction of some kind, and it's still the aspect of writing I find the most difficult. Today, Alythia Brown provides her tips for this crucial aspect of writing fiction.
Dialogue tags can present problems for some writers. When we refer to published novels and see varying styles for denoting dialogue, it can become confusing as to which format is correct. Understanding some basics will help clean up your work.
He Said, She Said…
On your never-ending quest to find a new way to say he said or she said, please don’t go overboard with substitutes. If you pepper every speaking phrase with a fun-filled synonym for said, it can become distracting and, well, annoying. It takes the reader’s attention away from what the characters are saying. Said can somewhat pass for an invisible word. Readers are accustomed to and skim right over said. However, you should still be mindful of its word count in your manuscript and try to find creative ways to keep it down. Chortled, gurgled, spluttered, and guffawed (while okay sparingly) should not be stuffed behind every quotation. In general, I’m personally not a fan of using a verb as a dialogue tag when it doesn’t make sense to describe someone speaking.
Not a fan: “Why did you do that?” she giggled.
I opt for this: “Why did you do that?” she asked, giggling.
She couldn’t physically giggle the words. She would speak the words and giggle in between them.
Let Actions Speak for Your Characters
Before you use spluttered for the fifth time in chapter seven, consider this: leaving out the dialogue tag when it’s unnecessary would be better. You can convey which character is speaking by use of action. Sentences before or after the dialogue work en lieu of said or replied (or whatever replacement you’ve found in an online thesaurus).
In the front: Sarah frowned as she studied Marlene. “You’re angry. I can tell.”
In the back: “Where are you going, all dressed up?” Natalie tore away her sunglasses to study her mother’s attire.
Avoid Long Sentences with Hard Returns
Many writers seem to have the habit of beginning a sentence with a hard return to dialogue at the end. This would be a run-on. Instead of one long sentence, make it two crisp sentences.
Incorrect: We stared at the ground for a long time before she finally looked up at me and said, “Would you like to go to the dance?”
Correct: We stared at the ground for a long time before she finally looked up at me and spoke. “Would you like to go to the dance?”
Using Periods and Commas Appropriately
Understanding when you should use a period or a comma is important. If you’re using an action or descriptive sentence to help your readers understand which character is speaking, make sure you use a period. It may “feel” right to use a comma, but that would be incorrect.
Incorrect: “You can borrow my sweater. I just need it back by tomorrow,” Annabelle’s nose crinkled as she smiled at me.
Correct: a) “You can borrow my sweater. I just need it back by tomorrow.” Annabelle’s nose crinkled as she smiled at me.
b) “You can borrow my sweater. I just need it back by tomorrow,” she said, her nose crinkling as she smiled at me.
When your dialogue tag crops up in the midst of a sentence:
Incorrect: “Wait,” she said, “Are you coming over today?”
Correct: a) “Wait,” she said. “Are you coming over today?”
b) “Wait”—she said—“are you coming over today?”
The period after said in option ‘a’ separates the sentences. Setting off she said with dashes, as shown in option ‘b,’ allows the phrase to remain one sentence.
One More Reminder…
When you are using question marks and exclamation marks, you still need to keep the pronoun lowercase because it is all considered one sentence. You wouldn’t randomly capitalize he in the middle of a sentence.
Incorrect: “Can you help me?” He asked.
Correct: “Can you help me?” he asked.
If you’re afraid you’ve been inconsistent throughout your manuscript with dialogue punctuation, simply use the search tool and plug in a quotation mark. You can then go through, one by one, to make any necessary edits. This seemingly tedious task will pay off in the end!
Do you have any comments on dialogue tips? Or questions about dialogue? Please add them below.
Alythia Brown is a wife, mom, and author of Dakota Captive.
She blogs about writing, publishing, and literary agents at Publishing Tips for the Restless Writer.
Top image: Flickr Creative Commons quotation marks by quinn.anna
LIsa says
I do not understand the necessity of stating the character or using the pronoun in the phrase “he asked, she asked, John asked, Mary asked’ when a question mark has been used. It seem superfluous at best and redundant.
For example: Are you coming? he asked.
Does the question mark not do the asking?
I know that many seem to view the above example as one sentence when it is not. The question mark is the end. ‘he asked.’ is not a sentence. This seems to be the accepted format, but it really is grossly wrong.
What this is doing is combining two sentences but not two complete thoughts since one is predicated on the other and the second is a fragment.
Using a ‘so and so asked’ after a question mark, is, in my opinion, very lazy writing.
Joanna Penn says
You have to know who is speaking. If you do that with another part of the paragraph through action, then that’s fine. But this often becomes necessary in scenes of more than two people.
Melissa says
Hi. I have a question. If I want to add on words, or a sentence, after a dialogue tag, when is a comma a necessity? For example: “It’s a long story,” she said when her mother kept questioning her. (Is a comma needed after said?) Another example: “I haven’t done much,” Anna said and began discussing events of her life with him.” (Is a comma necessary there?)
I’m trying to keep up with and apply all of the info I’m getting online, but sometimes it’s seriously confusing. (One writer says this, another that…)
Thanks in advance.
Kent Smith says
Melissa, in my opinion, both of those examples have too much action beat combined with the dialog tag. I would think you could more easily convert both to action beats without the dialog tags with:
Her mother kept questioning her. “It’s a long story, mom.”
“I haven’t done much.” Anna began discussing events of her life with him.
Melissa says
Hi. That’s a great tip. Thanks!
Paula says
What about when the dialogue is just part of the sentence and does not use a tag:
“While you’re at it” had been her only instruction.
Ann says
How do you punctuate dialogue that begins mid sentence? For example, the POV character walks into a house and overhears people talking mid conversation. Would it be:
“—isn’t very bright either.”
or
“. . . isn’t very bright either.”
Thanks!
Joanna Penn says
I’d use – since … is for trailing off
Adele Smith says
Hello Joanna,
I follow your show and all. I guess I’m a regular. 🙂
Dialogue tags are very tricky. How about a dialogue tag with action after it? These are often at the end of a sentence.
“This was my favorite doll when I was a little girl,” Ava commented as she gently placed the doll into her hope chest.
“Why can’t I have it?” asked little Jean reaching out to touch the doll’s dress.
Do I put a comma between the “He said or she said” and the action I describe?
Shari Quinlivan says
Please help!! If it’s already established that the dialogue is quickly moving back and forth between people is either example below correct, is it a combo of both or something else entirely?!?! How should it read?
Maria couldn’t wait. “How did it go?”
Ivy smiled. “Pretty well.”
Buster agreed. “That’s for sure!”
OR
Maria couldn’t wait, “how did it go?”
Ivy smiled, “pretty well.”
Buster agreed, “that’s for sure!”
Thanks!
Shari
ryan says
Hello there, just wanting to know if my sentence below is formatted correctly, I am trying to gauge when to use a comma v period. And what should be capitialised? Any help would be great, thanks. Ryan (New Zealand)
“Tieel,” a young women’s voice loudly whispered, giggling to herself when she saw the axe head miss the log of pine.
Shanna Nason says
Just having a slight disagreement, could you help with the following sentence…
“I hate learning punctuation!” exclaimed Malley, “but, I really love playing this grammar game.”
or
“I hate learning punctuation,” exclaimed Malley, “but, I really love playing this grammar game!”
or
Neither is correct.
THANKS SO MUCH
Maegan says
Hi there,
I’m wondering if “he said” is allowed when a sentence includes a question mark. Or must I use “he asked.”
For example:
“Know what tomorrow is?” I said.
“Wednesday?” he said, laughing.
This is for fiction writing, so I wondered if “said” could be used in this way even though it technically may bend some rules.
Thanks!
A. S. Templeton says
This more concerns the industry politics of dialog-tag verb selection, not style per se.
I’ve read many agents, editors, and writing-blog opinionators state that any dialogue tag verb beyond Said or Asked (the Elmore Leonard school) is considered the mark of a rank amateur.
Yet what to make of these tag verbs I found scattered throughout a recent novel by a bestselling author (whose initials may or may not be J.A.J.): Asked, Added, Admitted, Advised, Agreed, Allowed, Answered, Asked, Assured, Began, Called, Called after, Cautioned, Chimed in, Commanded, Corrected, Croaked, Declared, Demanded, Echoed, Explained, Groused, Growled, Grumbled, Inquired, Insisted, Interjected, Managed, Muttered, Nodded (!), Observed, Ordered, Pleaded, Repeated, Replied, Returned, Said, Smiled (!), Sneered, Sniffed (!), Sobbed, Suggested, Told, Urged, Whined, Whispered.
Another recent author (with mainstream publisher, not a self-pub) gleefully uses Boomed, Called out, Continued, Gasped, Grinned (!), Hissed, Interrupted, Mumbled, Murmured, Replied, Scowled (!), Shouted, Snapped, Whispered, Yelled.
I do see the danger in characters using cognition-loaded verbs (Corrected, Demanded, Cautioned), which constitutes a jab of head-hopping if the dramatic focus has been and should stay on another character.
But my point is, how is it that an established author with a huge fanbase can go to town in “creative” tag verb usage, while the rest of us are endlessly hectored into sticking to “he said” and “she asked”?