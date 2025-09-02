The Buried And The Drowned. A Short Story Collection By J.F. Penn.

Hello everyone. I'm Jo Frances (J.F.) Penn, award-winning, New York Times and USA Today bestselling thriller author, and this is my new short story collection, The Buried and the Drowned. Watch the video below or here on YouTube. .

I’ve been writing short stories for more than a decade and this is the first time many of them have been in print, and there are two new stories for this collection, so if you love dark short stories with a hint of the supernatural, here’s a glimpse into the characters you will find inside:

A doubting priest seeks God in the far reaches of Iceland

A burned-out coder dives for escape in the depths of the ocean

A scientist’s daughter unearths her father’s darkest secret

A war photographer chooses sight over sanity

A Vatican librarian discovers a hidden tomb under Paris

An ambitious glassblower makes a deadly choice

An underwater archaeologist gets lost in a sunken Egyptian city

A musician awakens something ancient … and hungry

A scientist unravels the DNA of a biblical nightmare

A brother chooses bloody transformation over his twin

An archaeologist discovers an impossible relic at Seahenge



The Buried and the Drowned, a dark short story collection by J.F. Penn, available now.

You can get the collection through the Kickstarter in this exclusive signed hardback edition — with green foil on the dust jacket and interior covers, ribbon, custom end papers and sprayed edges, as well as photos from my research trips.

You can also get the paperback, and there's a large-print edition, which, as you can see is a bigger edition with a bigger font size.

You can also get the ebook and the audiobook read by human me, months earlier than you’ll be able to get them on the other stores, and there are bundle editions of my other books in different formats as well, including all my series books and my previous special edition Kickstarter hardbacks.

If you’re a writer, you can also join me for a webinar on writing short stories, or there are a limited number of consulting sessions available.

Thanks for listening, and I hope you’ll join me for The Buried and the Drowned — www.JFPenn.com/buried