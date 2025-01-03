How to Write Non-Fiction Second Edition Out Now

Are you ready to share your expertise, tell your story, or build a thriving author career? Do you want to write a non-fiction book but don’t know where to start? My latest book might help!

How to Write Non-Fiction: Turn Your Knowledge Into Words, Second Edition is out now!

Here's the sales description:

Writing a book can change your life.

It can help you share your unique knowledge and experience with the world, build authority in your field, and even generate multiple streams of income.

But writing a book can also be hard.

You might get paralyzed by writer’s block or self-doubt. You could get stuck because you don’t know the next step to take. You may be bewildered by everything there is to learn about getting to a finished manuscript.

In this book, award-winning author and creative entrepreneur Joanna Penn takes you step-by-step through the process of writing, publishing, and marketing a successful non-fiction book. You’ll get the guidance you need to turn your knowledge into a valuable resource.

Inside this updated and expanded second edition, you’ll discover:

The mindset shift you need to start and finish your book—even if self-doubt is holding you back.

How to structure and organise your ideas into a compelling manuscript that delivers value to readers.

Proven techniques for writing, editing and refining your book, whether you’re writing general non-fiction, memoir, or a combination of both

Marketing strategies tailored to non-fiction, so your book reaches the right audience and drives sales.

How to monetise your book, from licensing and bulk sales to speaking opportunities, and more.

This comprehensive guide combines practical advice with mindset support to help you navigate every stage of the writing journey. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to level up your author career, How to Write Non-Fiction gives you the tools and confidence to write the book you’re meant to write.

Don’t let fear and uncertainty hold you back. Start your non-fiction author journey today.

Listen to an audiobook sample — narrated by me!

Available now from my store in ebook, audiobook, paperback, large print, and bundle deals. Available everywhere from 31 Jan 2025.