The Perfect Wine Requires The Darkest Sacrifice. Blood Vintage Out Now

In the rolling hills of Somerset, England, an ancient evil ripens alongside the grapes of Standing Stone Cellars …

Blood Vintage is out now on Kickstarter. Author J.F. Penn reads the sales description in the video here or watch below.

The perfect wine requires the darkest sacrifice.

In the rolling hills of Somerset, England, an ancient evil ripens alongside the grapes of Standing Stone Cellars…

Rebecca never expected her architectural career to lead to the secluded rural village of Winbridge Hollow. But after a violent clash with eco-activists, she flees the chaos of London, desperate for a new start.

She seeks refuge at Standing Stone Cellars, a vineyard renowned for its award-winning wines and mysterious history, nestled in the shadow of ancient oaks and standing stones that have watched over the land for millennia.

But this vineyard is no sanctuary.

From the fires of Beltane to the shadows of Samhain, Rebecca finds herself ensnared in an ancient cycle of sacrifice and rebirth. The disappearance of her fellow workers amidst evidence of blood rites forces her to confront a horrifying truth: Standing Stone’s exceptional vintage is nourished by more than just sunlight and soil.

As the veil between worlds grows thin, Rebecca must make an impossible choice: embrace the dark legacy of the vineyard and secure her place among its guardians, or risk becoming the next offering to the Horned God that demands his due.

Blood Vintage is an atmospheric descent into folk horror, where the line between sacred and profane blurs with each sip of wine. Lose yourself in a world where pagan rituals and modern ambitions collide, and discover the terrible price of belonging in a place where the very earth demands blood.