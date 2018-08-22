Too Much To Do? How To Re-Focus Your Writing Priorities

Today I’m talking about something close to my heart – how to re-focus your priorities when you have too much to do! Watch the video below or here on Facebook

I wrote about this on my author earnings breakdown for the last year , so this is more a reflection on re-focusing and how you might do it too.

Do you feel like you have too much to do? Writing, publishing, book marketing, as well as the day job, family, fitness – real life!!??

Do you have way too much on your writing To Do list and are you feeling overwhelmed and a little crazy?

My own situation of overwhelm: Writing under three author names, screenwriting, speaking, podcast, YouTube, courses, blogging, social media, publishing tasks etc.

Steven Pressfield in his book, Turning Pro , says “When we turn pro, everything becomes simple.”

What he means by that is we know what our focus should be and we do that and cut everything else out.

There will always be extra tasks. For example, marketing has to happen whatever route we choose for publication – but when it comes to the main bulk of time assigned to writing, we need to make some choices. And I do, too!

But you need to consider:

What do you want to achieve?

What is your definition of success?

What do you want to be known as in the next 10 years?

What do you need to give up to make that happen? Sometimes you need to give up ‘good’ in exchange for ‘better.'

I want to be known as J.F.Penn, thriller writer . Yes, I will still write in other sub-genres – dark fantasy, crime, horror, but all my books have thriller elements.

In order to do that, I need more time.

So I am giving up speaking as Joanna Penn. I will serve the author community through my podcast, blog, YouTube channel and through online courses. I’ll focus on fiction for the next 18 months. I have 10 non-fiction books and that’s enough of those for now.



I’m going to stop screenwriting, as that is another whole career that is distracting me. I’m also giving up Penny Appleton, the sweet romances that I have been co-writing with my Mum, and we'll be doing a podcast interview soon about that.

So how about you? How will you re-focus your writing priorities? Please leave a comment and let me know.