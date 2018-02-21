The Creative Penn

Writing, self-publishing, book marketing, creative entrepreneurship

How To Format Your Ebook And Print Book with Vellum

by 2 Comments

Share14
Pin101
Share
Stumble1
+1
Share
Email
Buffer15
Shares 131

In this video, I explain some of your formatting options for ebook and print books and then demo Vellum software. Yes, formatting really can be fun 🙂

Watch the video below or here on YouTube.

There are some free options for ebook formatting:

You can also find a list of professional formatting options and people to help here.

My personal choice for ebook (and some print) formatting is Vellum. It's Mac only (sorry!) but it is absolutely brilliant and makes formatting fun! (I never thought I'd say that!)

vellum design

In this video, I go through importing into Vellum from Word, different style options, cover and titles, image auto-resizing, various formatting options for fiction and non-fiction, hyperlinks and how to switch them out for the print version, making an ebook box set, and generating for Kindle, ePub and print-ready PDF.

You can check out Vellum through my affiliate link: http://www.TheCreativePenn.com/vellum

Vellum is only available for the Mac – sorry! But if you're really keen, check out MacInCloud. Here's an article to help.

You can also check out an interview with Brad Andalman, one of the developers of Vellum here.

Happy formatting!

Share14
Pin101
Share
Stumble1
+1
Share
Email
Buffer15
Shares 131

Comments

  1. Wanting to thank you, Joanna, for your earlier article — the interview with Brad Andalman. I believe that was what had pointed me at Vellum and it helped me format my book in an attractive manner. Loved the different styles and — as a new author — it was helpful to have all the prompts for things I shouldn’t forget to include. Custom exporting for the various sales venues really was the icing on the cake.
    I appreciate you sharing that recommendation!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with me on social media

© Copyright Joanna Penn. The Creative Penn Limited. All rights reserved.

Inspiration and Information every Monday in The Creative Penn podcast

Thanks for visiting The Creative Penn

Most of the information on this site is free for you to read, watch or listen to, but The Creative Penn is also a business and my livelihood. So please expect hyperlinks to be affiliate links in many cases, when I receive a small percentage of sales if you wish to purchase. I only recommend tools, books and services that I either use or people I know personally. Integrity and authenticity continue to be of the highest importance to me. Read the privacy policy here. I hope you find the site useful! Thanks - Joanna