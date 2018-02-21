How To Format Your Ebook And Print Book with Vellum

In this video, I explain some of your formatting options for ebook and print books and then demo Vellum software. Yes, formatting really can be fun 🙂

Watch the video below or here on YouTube.

There are some free options for ebook formatting:

You can also find a list of professional formatting options and people to help here.

My personal choice for ebook (and some print) formatting is Vellum. It's Mac only (sorry!) but it is absolutely brilliant and makes formatting fun! (I never thought I'd say that!)

In this video, I go through importing into Vellum from Word, different style options, cover and titles, image auto-resizing, various formatting options for fiction and non-fiction, hyperlinks and how to switch them out for the print version, making an ebook box set, and generating for Kindle, ePub and print-ready PDF.

You can check out Vellum through my affiliate link: http://www.TheCreativePenn.com/vellum

Vellum is only available for the Mac – sorry! But if you're really keen, check out MacInCloud. Here's an article to help.

You can also check out an interview with Brad Andalman, one of the developers of Vellum here.

Happy formatting!