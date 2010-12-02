How To Create A Facebook Fan Page For Your Book Or Author Brand

There is no getting away from Facebook! Whether you love it or hate it, you have to be on it as part of your author platform.

A few weeks ago, I interviewed social media strategist Amy Porterfield who inspired us about how to use Facebook for marketing. Then this Fast Company article convinced me that Facebook will only continue to grow and may even overtake Google for online search.

I already have a basic page for The Creative Penn here, but I wanted to provide free chapters and build a list for the launch of my thriller novel, Pentecost so I needed more functionality. In browsing for options, I found that it would cost between $200-$2000 to get it created so I did a bit of investigation and managed to do it myself within an hour.

This information will save you time and money, so watch the video below or read the text steps to create your own Facebook page for your book or author brand. Click here to Like the Pentecost page so you can see the result.



In the video, I go through these steps:

1) Set up a basic Facebook page here. You do need to be a member of Facebook already.

2) Add the Static FBML app. It creates a blank page where you can add FBML which is basically HTML.

3) Open a new blog post on a WordPress blog and add your text in the Visual screen. Then copy the HTML that has been generated for you. Paste into the FBML page and save.

4) For list building, I use Aweber (affiliate) and they give you the code that you can paste into the FBML page. (More detail on list building here)

5) Set the default of the page by changing the settings on the Wall.

6) Claim your easy to remember URL here after you page has 25+ fans.

If you do set up a page, please leave the link in the comments below with whether these instructions helped you and any other tips you have.

Please come and check out the Pentecost Novel page and download free chapters if you like thriller novels.