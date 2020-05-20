Best Writing And Productivity Tools for Authors With Joanna Penn and Orna Ross

You can write a book with just a pen and paper, but that's not how most of us run an author business these days! In this discussion, Orna Ross and I talk about the best tools we have found for writing, editing, formatting, productivity, marketing, sales, and accounting.

You can watch the video below or here on YouTube.

You can also listen below or on your favorite podcast app at the Ask ALLi podcast, or read the transcript here on SelfPublishingAdvice.

We discuss the following tools.

Writing & Editorial

Productivity and life management

Google Calendar for scheduling and time blocking

Calendly for managing interviews

Things app for to do list (Mac only)

Noise-canceling headphones for focus. [I use BOSE Quiet Comfort.]

Asana for project management

Design & Formatting

Marketing & Promotion

Social Media

Bufferapp and Smarterqueue for scheduling

Headliner for audiograms

Tweetdeck for managing twitter

Sales, Accounting & Business

Payhip or WooCommerce for direct sales

Xero for accounting

BookReport for sales tracking on Amazon

Orna: Google Sheets for manual tracking

Trackerbox for PC

Booktrakr.com but they want your logins

You can find the full transcript at Selfpublishingadvice.org/tools-for-independent-authors. You can find Orna Ross at www.OrnaRoss.com