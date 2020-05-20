The Creative Penn

Writing, self-publishing, book marketing, making a living with your writing

Best Writing And Productivity Tools for Authors With Joanna Penn and Orna Ross

by Leave a Comment

fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share

You can write a book with just a pen and paper, but that's not how most of us run an author business these days! In this discussion, Orna Ross and I talk about the best tools we have found for writing, editing, formatting, productivity, marketing, sales, and accounting.

You can watch the video below or here on YouTube.

You can also listen below or on your favorite podcast app at the Ask ALLi podcast, or read the transcript here on SelfPublishingAdvice.

We discuss the following tools.

Writing & Editorial

Productivity and life management 

  • Google Calendar for scheduling and time blocking
  • Calendly for managing interviews
  • Things app for to do list (Mac only)
  • Noise-canceling headphones for focus. [I use BOSE Quiet Comfort.]
  • Asana for project management

Design & Formatting

Marketing & Promotion

Social Media

  • Bufferapp and Smarterqueue for scheduling
  • Headliner for audiograms
  • Tweetdeck for managing twitter

Sales, Accounting & Business

  • Payhip or WooCommerce for direct sales
  • Xero for accounting
  • BookReport for sales tracking on Amazon
  • Orna: Google Sheets for manual tracking
  • Trackerbox for PC
  • Booktrakr.com but they want your logins

You can find the full transcript at Selfpublishingadvice.org/tools-for-independent-authors. You can find Orna Ross at www.OrnaRoss.com

fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with me on social media

© Copyright Joanna Penn. The Creative Penn Limited. All rights reserved.

Looking for something? Search this site with Google below

Inspiration and Information every Monday in The Creative Penn podcast

Thanks for visiting The Creative Penn

Most of the information on this site is free for you to read, watch or listen to, but The Creative Penn is also a business and my livelihood. So please expect hyperlinks to be affiliate links in many cases, when I receive a small percentage of sales if you wish to purchase. I only recommend tools, books and services that I either use or people I know personally. Integrity and authenticity continue to be of the highest importance to me. Read the privacy policy here. Read the Cookie policy here. I hope you find the site useful! Thanks - Joanna
close

Did you find this useful? Please spread the word :)