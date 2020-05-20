Best Writing And Productivity Tools for Authors With Joanna Penn and Orna Ross

You can write a book with just a pen and paper, but that's not how most of us run an author business these days! In this discussion, Orna Ross and I talk about the best tools we have found for writing, editing, formatting, productivity, marketing, sales, and accounting.
We discuss the following tools.
Writing & Editorial
- Scrivener for writing
- Dragon Dictate for dictating your books
- Google Docs for co-writing. Check out my mini-course on co-writing.
- Fictionary for story editing
- ProWritingAid editing software for books. Check out my tutorial on Pro Writing Aid.
- Grammarly editing software for short documents. Check out my tutorial on Grammarly.
Productivity and life management
- Google Calendar for scheduling and time blocking
- Calendly for managing interviews
- Things app for to do list (Mac only)
- Noise-canceling headphones for focus. [I use BOSE Quiet Comfort.]
- Asana for project management
Design & Formatting
- Vellum for interior book design. Check out my tutorial on formatting ebooks and print books with Vellum.
- Free formatting tools available on Draft2Digital, Reedsy and others
Marketing & Promotion
- WordPress for your author website. Check out my tutorial on how to build your own author website.
- ConvertKit for email marketing. Check out my tutorial on how to set up your email list.
- BookFunnel for delivery of ebooks – ARCs and Payhip/Woo delivery. My article on how to use Payhip to sell direct.
- PublisherRocket for Amazon keywords for metadata and Amazon ads
Social Media
- Bufferapp and Smarterqueue for scheduling
- Headliner for audiograms
- Tweetdeck for managing twitter
Sales, Accounting & Business
- Payhip or WooCommerce for direct sales
- Xero for accounting
- BookReport for sales tracking on Amazon
- Orna: Google Sheets for manual tracking
- Trackerbox for PC
- Booktrakr.com but they want your logins
You can find the full transcript at Selfpublishingadvice.org/tools-for-independent-authors. You can find Orna Ross at www.OrnaRoss.com
