Book Marketing: Mastering Amazon Data To Sell More Books With Alex Newton From K-Lytics

In this detailed webinar replay, Alex Newton from K-lytics presents on how you can use Amazon data to sell more books.

Watch the video below or here on YouTube:

In this webinar replay, you will find the following: (timestamped for your convenience!)

0:15:00 Context: Tolkien about the strange times we are in

0:01:26 Who is Alex Newton?

0:03:00 What market data can do for you even if you hate maths

0:04:41 How hidden market forces influence success or failure

0:06:53 Traditional publishers' numbers for e-books, print, and audio

0:08:20 Alternative view: Amazon Kindle before and up to COVID-19

0:11:29 Do Amazon's ranking algorithms favor Kindle Unlimited?

0:13:42 How Kindle Unlimited shares vary by genre

0:14:22 How the e-book supply relates to money

0:15:12 Highest-selling book genres

0:16:05 Indie authors' performance vs. Amazon Imprints and Big Five

0:17:08 Format evolution across major book genres 2017-2020

0:19:45 Kindle, e-books, paperback, hardback, and audio in fiction

0:20:20 Audiobook sales rank by genre (Amazon Audible & Originals)

0:23:41 How to improve the odds in a crowded book market

0:27:17 Amazon data essentials – the basics you should not miss

0:29:23 Book product pages: How sales ranks can be deceptive

0:30:40 Amazon Best Sellers Rank plain & simply (best explanation)

0:33:06 Why momentary observations can lead you astray

0:33:53 Advanced Amazon search operators few people know about

0:36:16 Why Amazon categories (genres) matter

0:37:20 For geeks: Amazon book metadata and search engines

0:38:04 The secret behind the orange bestseller badges

0:39:15 Step 1: How your author goals relate to your genre choice

0:40:25 Step 2: Finding high-selling genres in 2020

0:42:24 Step 3: Minimizing competition

0:44:50 Case Example: Romance market map

0:45:08 Trend watch: Clean romance vs. Erotica

0:46:21 Case Example: Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

0:46:50 Trend watch: Psychological thrillers, cozy mysteries

0:48:07 Case Example: Science Fiction & Fantasy

0:48:59 Step 4: Small categories for easier ranking

0:49:33 Step 5: More than two categories for broad exposure

0:50:55 Step 6: Book categories with the best topical fit

0:52:30 How to go beyond categories: Virtual Bestseller Lists

0:54:30 Numbers vs. Taste: top-selling cover art exposed

0:55:05 What it takes to make “write-to-market” work

0:56:40 What K-lytics has to offer: Take the tour

1:02:00 K-lytics special offer

1:04:48 Question & Answer Session Start

1:13:41 K-lytics PREMIUM vs. ELITE Membership comparison

1:16:24 Contact information, wrap-up, and close

You can find the K-lytics reports through my affiliate link at www.TheCreativePenn.com/klytics