From Blog To Book And Repurposing Content With Amy Woods

Writing a non-fiction book can provide you with authority in your niche, lead-gen for your speaking and services, and extra income. In this interview, Amy Woods, expert on repurposing content, explains the challenges she faced when turning her blog into a book, plus some tips on content marketing for non-fiction authors.

In the intro, the Audible Captions case is resolved with the necessity to get agreement on IP rights when AI is involved [Publishing Perspectives]. The article also mentions the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), who have a call for comment on the Impact of AI on IP Policy. The draft issues paper is fascinating reading.

Plus, the Ask Alli Salon on How to be Creative for the Long-Term with me and Orna Ross, ML Buchman on the Books and Travel podcast talking about finding what's really important while cycling around the world. Plus, Pintxos, Txakoli, Modern Art And The Beach. What To Do In Bilbao And San Sebastian.

Amy Woods is the CEO of Content 10x, which helps entrepreneurs repurpose their content for podcasting, blogging, and social media. She's also the author of Content 10x: More Content, Less Time, Maximum Results.

Show Notes

You can find Amy Woods at Content10x.com and on Twitter @content10x

Transcript of Interview with Amy Woods

Joanna Penn: Amy Woods is the CEO of Content 10x, which helps entrepreneurs repurpose their content for podcasting, blogging and social media. She's also the author of Content 10x: More Content, Less Time, Maximum Results.

Welcome, Amy.

Amy Woods: Thank you for having me on. It's really great to be here.

Joanna Penn: This is such an interesting conversation for everyone. I want to start with a question that many business owners, people working in the nonfiction space. You already have a successful business.

What made you decide to write a book, and why is it useful for entrepreneurs?

Amy Woods: Why did I decide to write a book? I guess there's a couple of reasons.

Firstly, it was because, with my business, we have a service that we provide to business owners, entrepreneurs, but content creators, basically people who create video podcast content. And through the service, we repurpose their content for them.

But then, I have a blog and a podcast where if we're not doing it for you, I teach you how to do it. I've grown an audience of people who like to learn through the podcast and through the blog. And I felt like there was a gap in what I offered as a business because I went from completely free content just in lots of different blog posts, lots of different podcast episodes and not massively structured, which was free content, to a service which is a fairly premium price service.

And so, there was the gap in the business where I wanted to be able to say to people, ‘Okay. Well, maybe the service isn't quite right for you, but you want something easier to follow. Then trawling through blog posts and podcast episodes and things like that. So why don't you get a copy of my book?'

I wanted to have a product, have something that people could purchase, in addition to the service that wasn't quite high-priced but would help people perhaps more so than the free content because it's well-structured and goes into more detail. So, that was reason number one, like a business gap.

But then, the other big thing was, it's the whole thing about authority, just trying to make my stamp in the world as being a leading expert in content repurposing. And knowing that one thing that people do when they have expertise is, if you have the time and patience, you can write a book.

It seemed like a great personal brand, an authoritative stamp to be an author of what I want to be known for.

Joanna Penn: Fantastic. You and I met because we both spoke at the same event a couple of years ago. Do you think that the book will help you with your speaking? Are you going to use it in that way?

Amy Woods: I think so. I definitely think that it has helped a lot with raising awareness of who I am and what I'm about, and what my knowledge and expertise are.

The book was published in mid-October, well, at the end of October, so it's not been out for an awful lot of time. But already, I've had people getting in touch with me, asking me to speak. And I had that already, but I find more so people are paying more attention now that I have a book.

So, more speaking, and then, more people wanting to work with us. Unusual and interesting inquiries like collaborations and things like that. And when I say, ‘Oh, you know, how did you find out about me, the book?'

And some people really interestingly, I've noticed, who have been maybe following me for a little bit and interacting maybe on LinkedIn a little bit, and things like that. But when the book came out, have been all of a sudden really communicative and have suddenly taken a bit more notice of what I'm doing and what I'm about.

I've noticed a shift of people thinking maybe that I'm more credible now they've done that.

I'm not necessarily after more speaking engagements. It's brilliant to speak, and I love speaking on stages. And, it's just another great way of showing your expertise and growing who I am and what we do as a business. I didn't really do the book for that, but I've definitely seen a correlation between the two.

Joanna Penn: That's fantastic. So lead gen for the business and also for the speaking. That's really good.

As you said, you create content, you repurpose content, you know about content marketing.

What were the challenges in writing a book, specifically, that might have surprised you or also in the publishing process?

Amy Woods: Oh, my goodness. I can't even begin to tell you.

It was really funny because I had the podcast, and every week we were repurposing our podcast episode into a blog post case. It got to the point where I had over a year's worth of written content.

So I thought, ‘Okay, there's lots of written content here.' In the whole spirit of repurposing, we can repurpose this years' worth of blog posts into a book.

But then it didn't quite go like that because there were loads of gaps. I planned out what I wanted to go in the book, the outline, the chapters, what will go in each chapter, and then cross-referenced that against the content that already existed.

And there were some places where I could take that content over and reword it and improve on it and add to it, but at least as a starting point, and then identified loads of gaps as well. Then I could fill those gaps with podcast episodes, and blog posts and bring that into the book.

The content creation took longer. There were a lot more gaps, and there's a lot more that I wanted to do. But I felt like when I got to the point where I had a final manuscript, I was like, ‘Right. Okay. Now, let's just get this out.'

But then that was just the beginning because I had so many challenges with the actual publishing side of it.

The maddest thing that actually happened to me was, I was getting it into the required format for the paperback. I'd been working with somebody who had been great helping me get it into e-format, Kindle format for those platforms.

But then for the paperback, I wasn't really happy with a PDF from Word. I wanted it to be better designed. So I had hired somebody, a freelancer, to help me with getting it into these like Adobe InDesign to make it look better designed. What was a massive problem there was, firstly, they said that they had all these skills, but then when I started working with them, they really didn't. They had no attention to detail so, it was just really painful.

What he did, he put into my book a swear word. He just weaved in, he changed an entire sentence and put, like… You probably don't want me to swear on the show, do you?

Joanna Penn: No, clean show!

Amy Woods: I'm so going to swear. Anyway, he changed a sentence. I don't even know why, because it was just so weird. And it wasn't the slip of a hand. He wasn't changing words, anyway, he was only changing it from one format to another and made it really rude and offensive.

I didn't even know. I had 10 copies of the book printed that I took with me to Podcast Movement event, and it was just to showcase them. The book was going to be released another month later but it was on an early stage, like a soft release. I was only just flicking through the book and just spotted it. And I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.'

I went back and looked at what I had sent him, what he'd received to see if it was any mistake error. And it wasn't. I can't tell you how many eyes had gone through it before we were getting to that stage.

He had to just sabotage it, chosen to weave this in and I suppose see if it ever got noticed. I don't know who or why anyone would do that.

I was so thankful that I'd only printed off a small amount and I had just given it to a few people, so really controlled, small amount. Thankfully, that hadn't been the final version that went on and got sold on all the different places. But that was the weirdest thing that happened to me.

Those aspects were quite tricky, tricky. Going from whatever you've typed your book into, whether it's Word or whatever, whatever word processing software you use through to the different formats for Kindle and for paperback, and I did an audiobook as well.

I had a funny issue there as well in my audiobook whereby I turned up at the studio, I was working in a studio, and I thought it'd probably take three goes, like, three days maybe to get it done. So I booked it one day a week for three weeks.

And the first day, it was really intense. As a podcaster, I'm used to speaking into a mic and all that, I thought I'd probably find it may be easier than if I've never done anything like that before. But I found it really, really draining to keep the energy levels up, and to keep interested, and to even be paying attention to what I was talking about, because it's a long session.

And then at the very end, I felt so accomplished that I'd got maybe about a quarter into the book, it's a really long book, and then nothing recorded for the entire day.

I said to them, ‘Can you download onto my computer and then get it over to my editor to do the edits and stuff?' And they came over and there was just this really blank look, and they were like, ‘Are you sure you hit record?' I was like, ‘Yeah, I've been doing exactly what you told me all day, like, to the letter.'

And then they said, ‘Well, go home, we'll probably find it.' And I knew they were not going to find it, because the looks on the faces. They were mortified. But their recording software failed on that day. So I had that as well, which was just crazy.

Joanna Penn: Oh, my goodness.

Amy Woods: I know. But I think it's all the things that you don't really know are going to come up, isn't it? So things like formats of each type of how the book's going to come out, and then understanding this entire world of Amazon.

I found the process of getting the book onto Amazon fairly straightforward, I think it's all the things that are so grateful when you really helped me. But things that you don't know about, keywords, and about categories, and how we need to do your research on that.

And then, different platforms that you can sell your book on, especially if you want to go for more than broader countries, for all the formats or different platforms, for your audio, for your e-book, for your paperback. It was all of that.

Afterward, privileged to have a graphic design team that could do things like the front and back cover, and things like that, and worked with people to help me a bit with the manuscript and the getting it into the Kindle format.

But there's so much after that, isn't there? I didn't know what was going to hit me, I guess, with all of the other things that came up.

Joanna Penn: First of all, thank you for your honesty because I've been doing this for 32 books or whatever. With the first book…and this was your first book, right?

Amy Woods: Yeah.

Joanna Penn: I mean, you basically hit everything. And you did have a timeline. And I remember when we spoke last year, and you were like, ‘Well, I wanted to get it out by then,' or whatever. That's the issue.

There's a lot involved in publishing, especially when you want all the formats, and audio's really tiring. And there are lots of things you just don't expect. So thank you for sharing that. That's really good.

And also to point out that if you do feel that you ever want to write another book, you will know, and it will be easier next time!

Amy Woods: It's a massive learning experience, and it's worth it. But, yes, it's a huge learning experience. It doesn't end when you write the last word, does it?

Joanna Penn: Not at all.

Amy Woods: I remember, our mutual friend, Chris Ducker was mentoring me. And I remember when I felt like I'd written the last word. And maybe I shared a glass of champagne on social media and I said, ‘Finished my book.'

And I remember him so jokingly say, ‘No, you think so? Do you? Just because you finished the last word on the manuscript, you've not finished your book.' And he was right.

But also I fell into the trap a little bit, but I don't regret it for one second, where when I thought I'd finished it and I decided to do another read-through, of course. Like, ‘Now I'm going to read the whole thing.'

I just started to almost completely rewrite so much of it because I'd started writing it so much…like, it took me a long time to write it. So when I was revisiting things from the earlier times of writing, I really wanted to change a lot of it.

I realized some of it wasn't as current, because it's about content marketing and things like that. There were some things I wrote, I had to adjust to how I'd written it, because I realized that that's not going to stand the test of time for very long at all. This world of social media and content, it moves so fast, I really should change how I phrase this and phrase that.

So, when I did the second run-through again, I thought, ‘It won't take me long, a week here and there, and I'll get the whole book read and rewritten.'

But even that probably took six weeks or something in the end because it is a long book, about 100,000 words, maybe a bit longer, and the read-through again, and the rewrite.

I don't regret it, because every bit, everything I rewrote was worth the rewrite, but I didn't factor things like that into the next review and the next review, and all of that.

Joanna Penn: I think you did a great job.

I want to circle back to the tip on the paperback, which is, there's a reason that we proofread the actual physical products. And we can order author copies before they go live.

Once your team is in place and you trust your team, I don't check my paperbacks anymore because my designer and I have worked together for, like, five, six years now, probably more.

But the first time you do it, these things happen. And then you learn to sort them out for next time.

But, there are some really great lessons learned there.

I want to get into the book itself, because I know people listening are really interested in content. I want to start with this overwhelming amount of content that is in the world and the fact that you and I both started a good number of years ago now with content marketing.

Is content marketing still a valid strategy in 2020 for marketing a business or a book, for example?

Amy Woods: I really do think that it is. I think it's almost the strategy, because if you think about the moment, we can Google anything. So whenever we want to find anything these days, the answer to anything or anything like that, we tend to Google.

We tend to go down rabbit holes, and we work out the answers to questions but also who we want to work with, who we want to hire for things and things like that.

I think that it depends completely on what your business is. And never, ever think that there's a one-size-fits-all answer to what kind of marketing works with what business, because it really does depend.

I especially think that if you are selling something, a product or a service where it's very high competition, and if you're smaller and you're up against bigger brands and giants and things like that, it's your content marketing that will often really help you stand out.

That's where you're putting the time and effort into to help people, to offer up free content, to answer people's questions in advance before you've even met them. And people will go down that rabbit hole and start to know, ‘I can trust you for your content.'

And you just can't get that through a Facebook ad, or through a Google paid AdWords that appear at the top page of Google. The kind of marketing that is just not content-driven as such but just trying to get people to sign up for something or to book a discovery call, so anything like that.

Let's say looking to have an extension built on your house and you were looking at local architects, and one website was a bit like a leaflet really, not any content on it and such but just some phone numbers and an address and some photographs. And another had help and advice, like tips on how to choose an architect, what planning processes are, all that kind of stuff, offering that help.

Then you went on the social and you saw faces, and humans, and people, and more tips, and more advice. It's a no brainer who you would pick up the phone and call. The one that's already offering their knowledge, their expertise, they seem human, they are people, or like just a website with an email address, a phone number, and not much else. So I think content is so, so important.

But like I said, I really do think it does depend whether it's product-based, service-based, what you're selling, price points and things like that.

It's a slower game, but in the longer run, I think that it pays more than any other form of marketing that anybody could do.

Joanna Penn: And it builds over time. Whereas I always say, pay per click ads, whether they're Amazon ads or Google or whatever, they might get you one sale right now, but then that's it. You've paid for it, it's done.

The longer-term stuff, like, the more content you build, the more likely you'll get discovered.

It really is that long-tail, long-term strategy.

Amy Woods: It is really, isn't it? And you have to have faith in it. You have to have a plan and a strategy.

Not just create content for content's sake but you do really need to be thinking about, who is your audience and what kind of questions would they be asking, and how can you be answering those questions?

If you have a scattergun approach to creating content, and you just create lots of different content about maybe a few too many different things, and you don't stay in the lane of what you want to become known for, then I think you can waste time and money on content marketing.

I think it needs to be really backed up with strategy and knowing what you want people to do. But more so, if you have a business and you solve a problem for people, then through your content, they should very quickly be able to answer the question, ‘What problem does that person solve? What problem does that business solve?'

If you're not clear with that, and you're creating content all over the place about different things, and people even like you and follow you, but then if somebody said, ‘What's their business?'

And they said, ‘I don't know. I'm not really sure what problem they solve. I just really liked the blog post. So I don't really know.'

Then, someone who loves you and follows you might have a problem that you can solve and not go to you, because they actually didn't realize, ‘Oh, is that what you do? I didn't even realize that. I love your blog, and I love your podcast, but I didn't realize you did that.'

I think you can waste time and money if you don't have a strategy. You need to make sure it's really clear and really aligned.

We can talk about all sorts of things. But if one minute you're talking about Facebook ads, and then the next minute you're talking about getting up at 5:00 a.m. every morning, and then the next minute you're talking about things that annoy you on the school run or something like that and it's all scattergun-ey, then how is anyone going to know what to get in touch with you about?

But if you're really focused, you're building your personal brand, you're building awareness, you get in, there are more chances people are going to find you through Google search, people are going to understand more about who you are and what you are about on social, and it will work in the longer term, but you just need to be intentional.

I think that maybe a mistake when people sometimes say it didn't work, maybe they weren't as intentional and didn't have as much of a strategy behind it as they could have done or they're confusing failure and boredom, and actually, they got bored and stopped, and they didn't give it enough chance as well. So, I think sometimes that happens.

Joanna Penn: I also think that writers, and in my audience, obviously, writers first, writers are used to being in their own heads, and we write our books mostly for us first. And then we think about marketing them.

Over a decade on The Creative Penn, I didn't set out with a clear strategy of who I wanted to reach. I grew into that over time.

But I wonder, there are some things that could potentially sell books more than others.

What are some content marketing ideas for authors in particular, or the things you found around the book have made a difference?

Amy Woods: First, sharing excerpts of the book. And I guess it really does make a difference, doesn't it? Whether we're talking about fact, fiction.

Joanna Penn: Stick with nonfiction, because that's what you know.

Amy Woods: Sharing excerpts, we were repurposing the book. We had loads of different chapters on different things like chapters for bloggers, chapters for video creators, people who do live stream, people who are speakers and things like that.

We've done lots of sharing on social media, being visual, so taking photographs of just the chapter header and things like that. The chapter header on live events, and then a photograph of that with then text saying, ‘Did you know that in the book, if you attend live events, we have a whole chapter that teaches you x, y and z?'

Or more so, ‘Do you want to find out about this? Then you're going to love chapter 10 in the book that's all about that.'

Breaking the book down into the different problems that we help people within the different chapters, and not just sharing it in written format but in photographs and images and things like that as well. So, lots of sharing of the content in bite-sized format for different social media platforms has been super useful.

In the early stages, we've been doing quite a lot of sharing of the book reviews as well. So all of the social proof has been great. And we've done it from a couple of different angles.

We have shared more formal book reviews in terms of, we've gone on to Amazon and we've taken great reviews that we've had, and we've turned them into graphic designed images for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and whichever platform you're on, and then we've shared them.

People will see those coming up in the feed, a great review. Then we've done more raw, rough and ready type versions of that. Even down to just taking a photograph of that on the Amazon page, various kind of screenshots and things like that.

So, a real mixture of bringing them to life visually and then also getting those reviews and updating those reviews and putting them onto our website as they've been coming in as well.

The social proof has made a massive difference. And then also, we have taken photographs of people with the book and me with someone with the book, or getting people to take a photograph of themselves and share those on social as well, which has been great, to share in that it's all around the world and people are reading and things like that. Lots of that kind of content.

Something that was quite cool that I did last week, actually, was I shared the foreword of the book on the book page of our website. Where it says, ‘Foreword by Chris Ducker' we took a sentence and just put that on the website.

Now we just say, ‘Hit play and listen to the foreword by Chris Ducker.' So, I did double-check that we were allowed to do that on the Audible terms, because you are only allowed to share up to 10% of the book.

Joanna Penn: You can have an excerpt.

Amy Woods: And it was only three minutes. I think we can get away with that.

As a podcaster, I've shared chapter one of the book as a podcast episode as well. So, again, that was kind of repurposing. When the book launched, I said, ‘This week's podcast episode, I'm actually sharing the whole chapter one of my book.'

We've managed to make use of audio in ways that, as an audio producer with the podcast, I guess I had that outlet already to do that. But then it was pretty nifty sharing the foreword which anybody could do. So that was cool.

Joanna Penn: What about podcast interviews? I said, ‘Do you have a book then? I'd love to have you on the show.'

Have you found more podcast interviews now you have the book?

Amy Woods: That's a brilliant avenue. In taking your advice, for sure, I really appreciated your advice on this because I got in touch with people that I already knew and asked them if there was any opening to come on the podcast anytime soon to talk about the book, if I knew that they had a really relevant audience.

People have been in touch with me too, people who I've never met before who've heard of the book, got a hold of the book and invited me onto the show to talk about the book, which has been brilliant.

I actually think that that is probably one of the most effective marketing strategies, actually, because I feel like if you're a podcaster, and you have an audience that listens to your podcast, and they're people who are turning up every week, or every couple of weeks, or day or whatever it may be, and to listen to you, it's intimate, and they obviously like the podcast, like the host, and trust you.

When you're interviewing somebody, and you're talking all about a book, you already have a really more captive audience than I find any other form of content out there, because I just find podcasting is another level of content experience that people share with their followers, with people who tune in.

I find that they make such a difference because it's more expressive. Although you could say the same for video content, I just feel that you get so much out of podcast interviews of talking to people, people like the host, and trust the host, so they trust who you bring onto the show. And as long as you make sure it's targeted.

The advice that you gave me, which I loved, was to not just focus on a niche that you're familiar with as well. For me, I'm quite familiar with content marketing, digital marketing world, and I guess a bit like the online business.

It's really natural for me to reach out to my buddies in that space and say, ‘Oh, you know, Hi, Janet Murray, can I come on your show?' or Andrew and Pete or whatever.

But actually, your tip on or what about other niches like, mompreneurs, because I'm a mom, and I've written a book and I could definitely relate to that side of things.

I had a tough time with my health. And you said, even maybe this podcast of people talking about struggling, going through adversity and coming out the other end and things like that. So, different angles as well, not just the industry that you know, but as long as you think there's an audience there.

That's more of my agenda for this year. We've talked about user-generated content and sharing that. We've talked about reviews, we've talked about repurposing extracts of audio and been written and things like that. But podcast guesting.

Another thing that I've done, which is very similar to podcast guesting, but being invited on to people's live shows as well.

I'm finding it increasingly there are people who have maybe a weekly Facebook Live or some kind of show, like a video show, and I've been invited onto a fair few of those.

What I really love about going on to somebody's live stream is the interaction, because they can say to people who are watching, ‘If you have a question, type it in the comments below.' Then you can actually interact with the people, which then takes it to another level of really tapping into a community and the interactive nature too. So, I think they're wonderful to be involved in live shows as well.

Joanna Penn: You've mentioned video there. And I know a lot of my audience are like, ‘I don't want to do video.' But in your content marketing predictions for 2020, you mentioned more video. And you said Instagram and LinkedIn, which was a surprise to me.

We're almost out of time, but on video, what would be some good ideas for video?

You mentioned a live stream there, but any other ideas around video for authors in particular?

Amy Woods: I only think that you should create video content if you do feel comfortable with it. And I totally completely get it, that it's not something that everybody feels comfortable with.

Don't think that you should commit to any kind of content medium that actually you're really uncomfortable with and you find it a chore, and you dread doing it. If you say, ‘I'm going to do a video every week this year,' and then you dread it, that's just not going to be great, because the most important thing is consistency.

If you can be consistent with your blog or with a podcast, then do what is consistent. But I think, to get comfortable, if you're wanting to get started with doing more video content…and it is huge, they've been saying for so long in various statistics and research studies, that as we get now into scarily 2020, that more than 80% of content consumed online is video content.

Everything there kind of says, ‘If that's what people are consuming, then it's worth considering, should I be doing video content?'

But there are loads of different ways. We said live stream, and prerecorded and all the different platforms. I think to, get us started, probably a good idea to just dip your toe into the more micro bite-sized videos.

If you are on Instagram, or on Facebook, then I'm even talking about stories, getting used to just doing less, just 15-second video clips, like sharing aspects that if you're taking people on the journey as an author of what life is like as an author and what you're currently working on, things like that.

Then and sharing bite-sized video snippets of you talking to camera more about that or about your recent book, and that kind of thing, or sharing testimonial social proof.

But I think, for me, I got more comfortable on camera when I first started out doing little short snippets. I also think that you could then step that up to maybe just doing less than one minute or around one-minute videos and sharing those on platforms, on social media like LinkedIn, etc.

And then, if you feel comfortable, maybe stepping up to something bigger, like live streaming is there.

Joanna Penn: You have to be ready.

Amy Woods: Exactly. And it's quite scary, isn't it?

Joanna Penn: I don't really do it. This is recorded in advance. There's no one here. We can get it wrong. But live streaming, that's a bit more like speaking in public. You have to keep going.

Amy Woods: I know. And I think people have fear of gear and the setup and stuff. And people have fear of what could go wrong and that kind of thing.

I think there's also, because it's very public, the fear of nobody turning up as well. So you do live stream, in a big live stream, everyone is joining me at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, and then people can say, ‘Oh, yeah, you've got no one watching this at the moment.'

I have a friend who does a weekly Facebook Live. But to be fair, he doesn't get that many people that watch it, but he gets loads of people watch the replay and stuff. So to be fair, some people do watch that. But, that's the scariest, I think, isn't it?

If you're not that comfortable on video to go straight to live, it's not saying you shouldn't do that. But I think that's quite a big leap. Whereas I think it's good to start micro bite-size, maybe build up to a little bit longer, and then, look at maybe more longer form.

Maybe the most important thing, and I know we're going to wrap up soon, but one of the most important things is that you don't have to feel like it has to be really overly polished. And it can be a bit more raw and not everyone's got, like, a production team doing fancy editing and things like that as well.

You don't have to get hung up on the message, and what are you trying to become known for? And really, just focusing on those aspects and not being scattergun in your messaging, and then try different mediums and see what works.

LinkedIn have brought out live streaming, which was one of the reasons I did a shout-out to LinkedIn, because it's not just brought out, but it's the invitation-only and still is. It's been a year of invitation-only and it still is.

It's not like a nice, expensive club, but it's just that you have to apply to have it. And then when you do have it, it's not native. You have to use a third-party software to actually use it. So it's not simple.

I think that because we don't see as much video, and live video in particular, on the platform when people do go on there and do that kind of content, they get a lot more love from the platform in terms of being put in front of more people, and you get to stand out more.

If you're really trying to stand out, and you want to kind of be brave and be a bit of a pioneer in doing that kind of content, you'll have a massive step up from the platform itself because it's all very new and they're trying to push it.

Joanna Penn: That's a good tip. And I think for nonfiction authors, in particular, LinkedIn is a good platform, particularly if they're trying to get business.

Talking of business, you obviously have the wonderful Content 10x book if people want to check that out. But, also, some people do find content creation and repurposing difficult and hard to manage.

Tell us what Content 10x does, the company, and also where we can find you and the book online?

Amy Woods: We repurpose content for businesses or individuals who just want to reach more people. We work with mainly podcasters, video creators and bloggers. And essentially it's the service that we offer.

My team consists of copywriters, video editors, audio editors, graphic designers, publishers, etc. The whole kind of content marketing team. And what you do is you outsource towards that step.

Our clients commit to creating their original content, their original video or a podcast or a blog post, and then we take care of the rest. Let's say it's a video, we turn it into a blog post, maybe a podcast episode, short videos for different platforms, graphics, infographics. We turn it into more content.

The 10x is not necessarily everyone's content gets turned into 10 different things. It might be 20, 50, whatever, but that's what we do.

It's an outsource content service. And if anybody wants that done for them, then do get in touch. And if you want to learn how to do it, then there's the book.

But to get in touch, just content10x.com. Everything from social platforms to all information about what we do, it's just all at content10x.com.

Joanna Penn: Fantastic. Well, thanks so much for your time, Amy. That was great.

Amy Woods: Oh, thank you for having me on. It's been fantastic.