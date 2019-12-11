Do you want to write more but feel frustrated at your lack of time? Are you doing ‘busy’ work instead of moving toward your creative goals? Is your To-Do list overwhelming?
It’s time to stop, reassess and take control. Productivity for Authors will help you discover the path to becoming a productive writer.
Available now in ebook, paperback, Large Print, hardback, audiobook and Workbook editions!
Learn how to:
- Identify what’s really stopping you from reaching your goals
- Say no and set boundaries for others — and for yourself
- Find more time to write
- Make the most of your writing time
- Dictate your words for a more efficient and healthy writing life
- Use outsourcing to buy yourself more creative time
- Work with co-writers to produce more books
- Use tools for specific aspects of productivity
- Focus on physical and mental health to boost your productive time
I’ve been writing and publishing for over a decade and in this book, I’ll share my lessons learned in order to help you become more productive and, hopefully, save you time, money and heartache along the way.
If you want to become a more productive writer, download a sample or buy now.
