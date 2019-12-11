Pin Share Email Pocket Buffer Share Reddit 1 Shares

Do you want to write more but feel frustrated at your lack of time? Are you doing ‘busy’ work instead of moving toward your creative goals? Is your To-Do list overwhelming?

It’s time to stop, reassess and take control. Productivity for Authors will help you discover the path to becoming a productive writer.

Available now in ebook, paperback, Large Print, hardback, audiobook and Workbook editions!

Learn how to:

Identify what’s really stopping you from reaching your goals

Say no and set boundaries for others — and for yourself

Find more time to write

Make the most of your writing time

Dictate your words for a more efficient and healthy writing life

Use outsourcing to buy yourself more creative time

Work with co-writers to produce more books

Use tools for specific aspects of productivity

Focus on physical and mental health to boost your productive time

I’ve been writing and publishing for over a decade and in this book, I’ll share my lessons learned in order to help you become more productive and, hopefully, save you time, money and heartache along the way.

If you want to become a more productive writer, download a sample or buy now.

Audiobook Preview

Workbook edition in print is available!

Click here for more about the workbook edition.