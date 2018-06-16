Book Marketing: 5 Ways To Spice Up Your Amazon Book Pages

There are many ways to market your books, but most marketing will drive readers to your sales page on the online bookstores, and there are ways you can improve it so they stick around and buy.

In today's article, Chrys Fey outlines how you can improve your Amazon book sales page.

Amazon is the place to be if you’re an author. Even if you publish wide, this is where the reviews that matter, the reviews that influence sales, come in.

This is where most readers come to buy reading material. This is where an author could potentially make it onto a bestseller list.

Your Amazon book page is like a home for your book, your fans, and any potential readers. Just as you decorate your home to make it inviting, cozy, and reflect your style, you can do the same for your books’ pages on Amazon.

You may not be able to change the color scheme, but you can include as much information as you can about your books for Amazon customers. The more compelling, insightful and fun the information, the better.

Obviously, you’ll want to have the full blurb for your book set up for readers, but don’t stop there!

Here then are 5 ways to spice up your Amazon book pages:

1. From the Author

Pay special attention to the “From the Author” section. Use this spot to provide additional insight into your book. If you’ve done an author interview recently, or have done several in the past, put a few of the best questions you answered in this section. You’ll want to highlight questions that brought out the best answers that readers would find interesting. Make sure the answers aren’t too long. One small paragraph is a perfect length for an in-depth answer.

If you have ever shared tidbits or secrets about your book on social media, you can also add that to the “From the Author” section. Or you can tell a story about how you got the idea for your book. Just don’t post any spoilers!

2. Tagline

Begin the “Product Description” area with your book’s tagline. Come up with a single sentence to entice readers and get them to read your blurb. A tagline usually reveals the main plot point.

You can also end the blurb with a closing or wrap-up sentence to intrigue readers to take the final step and one-click. I have one such sentence beneath the description for Seismic Crimes (Disaster Crimes Book 2). “Take a walk with Chrys Fey through disasters, criminal activity, and blooming love.”

3. Highlight a Book’s Length

You can put a line above the blurb to highlight the book’s length in pages. I do this for my eBooks that aren’t novel length (novellas and short stories). I put asterisks around this information to make it more visible. Why do I put this detail first? Because I don’t want readers to be disappointed thinking one of my eBooks is longer than it actually is.

Although I do this, there has been a couple of instances where a reviewer negatively mentioned an eBook being too short. Mostly this happens when a book is free or on sale and a reader one-clicks without reading any of the book’s info. If this happens to you, even when you put this info at the top, it’s not your fault. Brush off that review and that comment, because you did what was necessary to make sure potential buyers understood the length.

4. Extra Descriptive Details

Categories: Put a list of categories (3-5) under your book’s blurb for readers who might want to know what genres/categories your story falls under. This is especially good for those readers who don’t scroll down to see the product details.

Content Warning: A content warning is smart for books with sensitive content that readers may not feel comfortable reading. For instance, if your book is for mature readers due to sexual content, has explicit language, or contains triggers (drug use, sexual abuse), mention it in the description, beneath the book’s blurb.

Series: Is your book part of a series? Add an ordered list of each book in the series in the description section. This is excellent for readers who may want to know what books come before or after the one they are looking at, especially if they are new to the series.

5. Editorial Reviews

Maybe you have editorial reviews for your book on its book page. Or maybe you don’t.

You don’t need to wait for a review from Publisher’s Weekly (or the like) to use the Editorial Reviews section, though. Did you have authors beta read your book? Ask them for a blurb of endorsement. Or submit your book to be reviewed by InD’tale or Readers’ Favorite. Also, send requests to book bloggers. If your book is accepted and reviewed, quote a part of the review in this section.

You can quote a review even if you don’t get a 5-star rating. All you need is one sentence that praises your writing, characters, or plot. That’s it. One little sentence.

If you have a prequel, sequel, trilogy, or series, spotlight a few of the best reviews for each book in the editorial section of each book page. I did this with each instalment of my Disaster Crimes series. I begin with reviews for the current book (the book page I am on) and then follow it with a couple of reviews for each book in order. This is a great way to promote all of the books in a series, and hopefully get more sales from one instalment to the next.

If you’re not doing these things, go do them now. Or do something different if you get another idea from these tips. Make your books’ pages stand out. Make your books’ pages a place for readers to find out what they’ll need to know to read your book, or a place for them to gather a little more information after they read your book and are posting their reviews.

What would you like to see on a book page for a book you love? If you can answer that question then you have something you can do for yours.

Have you applied all these tips to your Amazon book pages? Please leave your thoughts below and join the conversation.

Chrys Fey is the author of Write with Fey: 10 Sparks to Guide You from Idea to Publication.

Catch the sparks you need to write, edit, publish, and market your book! From writing your novel to prepping for publication and beyond, you’ll find sparks on every page, including 100 bonus marketing tips. Fey is an editor for Dancing Lemur Press and runs the Insecure Writer’s Support Group’s Goodreads book club. She is also the author of the Disaster Crimes series.