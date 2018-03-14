How To Turn Your Non-Fiction Book Into A Workbook

Making a living with your writing is all about multiple streams of income. So if you write non-fiction, consider turning your book into a Workbook edition.

Watch the video below or here on YouTube.

What should be in the Workbook edition?

There are two options:

Use exactly the same text and just add in lines or space for the reader to write their answers to your questions

Modify the material so you focus more on the questions, leaving the bulk of the text in the original book

How do you add the lines?

This is a print-only product. I work with a professional formatter and just use Track Changes on the Word doc to indicate where to add the lines. But you could do this yourself if you use formatting templates or Vellum.

Click here for book formatting options

What size is the workbook edition?

I use 5×8 format for my normal books, and then 6×9 for my workbooks.

Click here for how to self-publish a print book

Check out my examples

Have you created workbook editions for your non-fiction books? If you have any comments or questions, please leave them below and join the conversation.