The Creative Penn

Writing, self-publishing, book marketing, creative entrepreneurship

How To Turn Your Non-Fiction Book Into A Workbook

by Leave a Comment

Share3
Pin5
Share
Stumble
+1
Share
Email
Buffer2
Shares 10

Making a living with your writing is all about multiple streams of income. So if you write non-fiction, consider turning your book into a Workbook edition.

Watch the video below or here on YouTube.

What should be in the Workbook edition?

There are two options:

  • Use exactly the same text and just add in lines or space for the reader to write their answers to your questions
  • Modify the material so you focus more on the questions, leaving the bulk of the text in the original book

make a living workbookHow do you add the lines?

This is a print-only product. I work with a professional formatter and just use Track Changes on the Word doc to indicate where to add the lines. But you could do this yourself if you use formatting templates or Vellum.

Click here for book formatting options

What size is the workbook edition?

I use 5×8 format for my normal books, and then 6×9 for my workbooks.

Click here for how to self-publish a print book

Check out my examples

 

Have you created workbook editions for your non-fiction books? If you have any comments or questions, please leave them below and join the conversation.

Share3
Pin5
Share
Stumble
+1
Share
Email
Buffer2
Shares 10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with me on social media

© Copyright Joanna Penn. The Creative Penn Limited. All rights reserved.

Inspiration and Information every Monday in The Creative Penn podcast

Thanks for visiting The Creative Penn

Most of the information on this site is free for you to read, watch or listen to, but The Creative Penn is also a business and my livelihood. So please expect hyperlinks to be affiliate links in many cases, when I receive a small percentage of sales if you wish to purchase. I only recommend tools, books and services that I either use or people I know personally. Integrity and authenticity continue to be of the highest importance to me. Read the privacy policy here. I hope you find the site useful! Thanks - Joanna