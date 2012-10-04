9 Easily Preventable Mistakes Writers Make with Dialogue

OLD POST ALERT! This is an older post and although you might find some useful tips, any technical or publishing information is likely to be out of date. Please click on Start Here on the menu bar above to find links to my most useful articles, videos and podcast. Thanks and happy writing! – Joanna Penn
Dialogue has been my own writing nemesis and I continue to find it a challenge, although each day of writing seems to improve it slightly!
Today, author and blogger Ali Luke helps us with some basic dialogue mistakes and how to fix them.
Whether you love writing dialogue or dread it, you’ll probably agree it’s an essential part of fiction. Unless you’re writing an experimental short story, you’re going to need to include some dialogue – and it needs to be done just as well as the rest of your writing.
Dialogue has many roles in your story. It can:
- Reveal character
- Advance the plot
- Make characters seem real
- Give a sense of action unfolding
Dialogue is also easy and fast to read.
It breaks up the page, adding white space and making your story look more attractive. (If you’ve ever seen someone flicking through a novel in a bookstore, there’s a good chance they were looking to see how much narrative vs dialogue that novel contained.)
Unfortunately, dialogue is also easy to get wrong. Whether you’re a new writer or an established one, you’ll want to watch out for these mistakes.
(You can also look out for them in published books, too — plenty of pros still aren’t getting these right. If you come across a great what-not-to-do example, share it with us in the comments.)
Mistake #1: Being Too Formal
Even if you’re a stickler for the finer points of grammar in your prose, real people don’t talk like textbooks. They say things like:
- Me and him went to the shops.
- I dunno.
- If I was you…
Yes, we know that those should technically be:
- He and I went to the shops.
- I don’t know.
- If I were you…
…but most of your characters won’t always talk “correctly.”
There might well be circumstances where you want a character to speak in a precise, correct way – but that gives the reader some very clear signals about this character (perhaps they’re posh, trying very hard to get things right, or a little uptight).
On a similar point, characters shouldn’t speak in long, complicated sentences – or give long speeches. If you’re struggling to “hear” real dialogue as you write, try recording a conversation and listening to how people really talk.
However…
Mistake #2: Being Too Realistic
Some authors, shying away from formality, go too far into making their dialogue real. They pepper every character’s sentences with “ums” and “ers” and hesitations. They have so many interruptions that it’s hard to figure out what’s going on.
This might be a perfect transcript of how real people talk all the time – but it will make your character sound incredibly indecisive and uncertain to your readers:
“Um, I don’t really know if – actually, yes – er, let’s go to the, the park.”
There will be occasions where you want a character to hesitate or fumble their words – but again, keep in mind the signals that this sends the reader. Is your character very nervous, or perhaps lying?
#3: Using Obtrusive Dialogue Tags
A dialogue tag is the little phrase that tells the reader who’s speaking, like this:
He said
She asked
I answered
Some writers worry that using “he said” and “she said” all the time will get boring, so they start varying their dialogue tags:
He opined
She screamed
I exclaimed
In general, the simple tags are best – readers barely notice them, except to register who’s speaking. Stick with said, asked, answered and perhaps an occasional whispered, muttered or shouted.
If you do feel you’re overusing dialogue tags, an easy trick is to add a line of action to your dialogue, like this:
Sarah came running down the stairs. “I can’t find it anywhere!”
#4: Using Phonetic Spellings
If you have a character with a strong accent, you might be tempted to indicate this in every line of dialogue they speak.
Tread very lightly here. If you’re peppering your character’s speech with apostrophes and creative spellings, it’s going to make the reader’s life hard. It can also give the inadvertent and unfortunate impression that you’re looking down on or even mocking that character’s region, class background, or race.
Instead of writing words out phonetically, try using occasional dialect words, or unusual word order, to indicate a character’s speech patterns.
#5: Using Character's Names Too Often
In real life, we don’t tend to use other people’s names all that much when we’re talking to them – even if there are three or four people involved in the same conversation. We might say “Hi, Sue” when they arrive, or “It was great to meet you, John” when they leave – but we don’t use their name every time we address a remark or question towards them.
In fiction, though, you’ll sometimes find characters talking like this:
Hi, Amy. Is there much happening today?
Not much, John. Did you get those figures I needed?
Sorry, Amy, I forgot.
The conversation starts to sound odd and artificial – or even slightly patronizing towards one or both characters.
This problem sometimes arises when authors are trying to avoid using too many dialogue tags. In general, it’s much less intrusive to add in an extra dialogue tag than to constantly have characters addressing one another by name.
#6: Not Including Any Narrative
In #3, I mentioned that one way to avoid overdoing dialogue tags is to include action. You can also do this with a character’s thoughts, like this:
Julie couldn’t stand Mark, but she managed to fake a smile. “Hi. It’s lovely to see you again.”
Or with description, like this:
The pub was dimly lit, but now they were sitting down, Lucy could see the stains on the walls, and the deep scratches in the furniture. She cast around for something to say. “Do you come here often?”
Some writers, though, seem to get into “dialogue” mode and have line after line of dialogue, with no more support than a few dialogue tags. By blending in action and the viewpoint character’s thoughts – not necessarily every line, but at least occasionally – you can enhance the dialogue by adding new levels of meaning.
#7: Having Every Character Sound the Same
We all have different ways of speaking … but sometimes in fiction, authors make all their characters sound exactly alike. This might work if the story is set in a homogenous group – but it sounds silly if some of the characters are teens and others are grandparents.
For each character, you could think about:
- Any habitual phrases they use. You won’t want to overdo these, but they can be a useful way to cue the reader in that a particular character is speaking.
- What words they don’t use. Perhaps they never swear, preferring “Oh sugar!” or “Fiddlesticks!” Maybe they tend to avoid long or complicated words.
- How eloquent they are – or how taciturn they are. Some characters have a way with words; others don’t say much, or say it awkwardly when they do.
- How polite they are – or not! Do they make requests pleasantly, or do they order other characters around?
#8: Using Indirect Speech Poorly
Not all conversations in your story need to be spelled out in full. Sometimes, you’ll want to give the reader a quick summary – and you can do that with indirect speech. It looks like this:
Tom and Jonathan chatted for a while about the football game they’d seen last night. Beth, bored, went to get another drink.
This is a great way to let the reader know that a conversation is happening, without having to go into any detail.
One mistake here, of course, is to never use indirect dialogue at all, giving a blow-by-blow account of the football game that leaves the reader as bored as Beth. Some writers worry that “show, don’t tell” means they should avoid indirect dialogue – but that’s not the case.
Another problem, though, is when important conversations get summarized in this way:
George had a massive row with his mum, about that letter she’d had from school, and she told him that he was banned from using the X-Box until he’d got his homework done. He told her he hated her, and stormed off upstairs.
In this case, the words exchanged matter – the reader will want to judge whether George is being a horrible child or whether his mother has overreacted, for instance. It’s also a lot more dramatic to hear the words spoken, rather than just read a summary.
#9: Spelling Everything Out in the Narrative
Some writers worry that the reader won’t quite “get” the dialogue, and decide to spell things out, like this:
“I hate you!” George slammed the door and ran upstairs. He was furious with his mum – he felt that she was being unfair.
We don’t need the last sentence here: it’s obvious from what George says (“I hate you!”) and what he does (“George slammed the door and ran upstairs”) than he’s furious, and we can make a fair guess that he thinks his mum is being unfair.
When you spell out what’s happening like this, it’s irritating to the reader: they’re perfectly capable of understanding subtext, and picking up on small cues, to figure out the thoughts and emotions behind what a character says.
Of course, there will be some occasions where you do need to explain what a character is thinking – but this should be the exception, rather than the rule.
Are any of these nine mistakes ones that you know you’re probably making in your own writing?
(I suspect I’ve managed all nine at some point!) Do you have a tenth mistake to suggest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Ali Luke is the author of Lycopolis, a novel, and Publishing E-Books For Dummies. As well as blogging about writing all around the web, she runs Writers' Huddle, a community / teaching site for writers.
0111 says
Hi, i have a question. I gave my narrative writing to my teacher. When i wrote i dialogue, i didnt started with a new paragraph. Do you think its ok?
John says
You should always start a new line if someone new is speaking, however not if it is the same person.
BillytheCrayon says
Thanks John. I have a follow up question. So if two or three characters are having a conversation, each time someone different speaks, it should be on a new paragraph? So during longer conversations it should be a bunch of small, one or two line paragraphs?
neulinu says
yes, you will enter into a new paragraph each time a different character says a line of dialogue. any actions made by the character speaking can be a part of the same paragraph, but as soon as another character opens his/her mouth, it’s a new paragraph.
a lot of talking by a lot of characters can really chop up a page and make the paragraphs look all small, but it’s the proper format. I’d try to avoid very lengthy multiple-character conversations because they can be confusing to the reader if they last too long… imo
j. says
My problem is going too on the nose. Now my antoganist imop is lots more interesting. My main pov is hard sometimes she doesn’t want to talk. XD This happens when she scared or angry. One chapter can take days if this happens. Arrg. I wish there was a way to stop this.
Lulwa says
I write more dialog than description any suggestions??
Lavender says
I have this problem too, I often have to force myself to write description, and not sure what to do about it. :// …..But, I think maybe it’s okay as long as the dialog is as engaging as the description would be, and moves the story along? If it’s a lot of boring conversation about what kind of dogs they prefer (though that’s okay SOMETIMES), that’s never really interesting and can really hinder your story just from a reader’s perspective. If the dialog is engaging, though, and gives you information that continues to make the reader want to read on, I think, more power to you. That’s the great thing about writing, it doesn’t really have to have a guideline…so if you like the way your story is being told I really don’t think there’s much of a limit. I one time literally read a book that was entirely just dialog, and though that was it’s specific ploy, I still thought it was really interesting. So, really, I think it’s okay as long as YOU can be happy and proud of what you produce. Don’t know if I helped at all, but best of luck!
Wayne B. says
@Lavender
I loved reading what you wrote. It gives me hope for my dialog.
There is more story line than Dialog, but it does have quite a bit of it as well.
I am trying to make sure that it is engaging. Though while writing at time, I tend to overlook what is or is not engaging. Until I read over it, and stat doing my edits.
So, hopefully it will come out the way I see it in my minds eye.
Wayne
Heather says
I feel sometimes there is a whole added layer of learning about writing that is never taught. By anyone.
I sometimes senses different ‘genres’ of writing (including what I sorta see literary fiction as being a genre too) have a specific narrative vs dialogue proportion. What’s your view on that, Ali?
I wish I could find information sources on the book publishing industry that answer these kinds of questions. I feel there’s a mind field of information that teachers of writing never discuss.
Publishing is not all about periods.
Thank you.
Billy Omeonga says
Your article just popped up on my Pinterest screen., although I see it’s been out for some time. I enjoyed it very much; it was well-organized and thorough. Thanks!
Wayne B. says
Thank you for writing this article.
My question is this.
When you have 2 or more people having a conversation. When is there too much dialogue?
For example.
In the book that I am writing. Uncle, Aunt, and Niece are talking about a man that the Niece met at a market. They go back and forth with questions as she gives answers.
Altogether, about 20 new lines of speech.
On another example.
Uncle, Aunt, and Fellow (Man, the Niece met at the market) are talking, and their conversation is about his trip to their town. Where he is explaining a tragic moment that happened on his way.
The dialog is about 30 new lines.
Last example.
The Fellow character, at one moment in the story, he visits the grave site of his late wife. He sits down beside the grave and talks to her. The dialog is several sentences together, within a single set of Dialog tags.
And since there is no one to answer back, he continues to talk.
Altogether, there are about 5 sentences, Somewhere around 60-80 words. (Do not have that page on this computer, to give an exact count.) But it is just him, speaking to his late wife.
In the examples above, is it too much, or does this help to make the characters real?
I am not much of a book reader, however. I have always enjoyed writing since I was in school. Top of my class when it came to turning in my work. If the teacher asked for one page, I usually turned in 3 or 4 pages.
But I have never written anything like this before, where I have a conversation between my characters.
Thank for any and all advice.
Wayne
CMac says
Be aware Wayne that quantity and quality are not the synonymous. A key piece of writing advice that virtually all award-winning authors give is to read lots of quality fiction in your genre to learn from it both subconsciously and overtly. (If it’s the actual act of reading that trips you up, consider listening to e-books or using a local library electronic service like Overdrive.) But back to writing dialogue between multiple characters – you would find most of the answers to your questions above during a simple library research trip where you thumb through a bunch of novels to compare.
CMac says
Ugh. When will I learn to re-read my posts for errors before hitting ‘post’? How embarassing. 😉
Julie says
Those sound like such interesting scenes, Wayne. I struggle with the same issue of writing what feels like too much dialog. I feel like a long as you find your dialog interesting, your readers will too.
Also, does anyone have any advice on how to write in accents? Some of my characters are supposed to be Irish… When I add apostrophes everywhere like “‘ere” instead of “here” I’m afraid it might be hard to understand.
Julie
Ari says
I always loved writing n school too and had the same problem when teachers made us condense our creative writing to a crtain number of pages. I wish they encouraged creative writing in Elementary through high school. It bugs me when teachers claim argument essays matter more than novels!
Tom says
There is a burning question I have not yet found an answer to.
When I write dialog, often a speaker will pause and consider someone else’s statement, or consider how to reply, just before replying. That seems natural, but how do I indicate this?
If I just string new lines of dialog between carriage returns (with punctuation, of course) the timing seems rushed, because unless you are Aaron Sorkin or one of the Gilmore Girls, people often hesitate before saying something.
My way of dealing is to add leading ellipses ( “…I don’t really know, Parker.”) to indicate the pause before replying to a question, for instance.
But is seems unique to my style, and maybe not correct. Possibly there is a better way to do this.
I also try to use dialog tags or small action elements to get this sort of timing to feel right (Parker pursed her lips. “I have an idea.”).
But you can’t do that a lot, so I end up with too many leading ellipses, and honestly, I have never seen a leading ellipsis before in other writing, so I worry that I am breaking a cardinal rule, or that Hemingway might be spinning in his grave.
Suggestions, please?
Kathy says
I am writing my first novel! How can I take out some of my was and were? How do you take out names, and she, he, her and him if your talking about the characters?
Sarah elizabeth says
I’m having a similar problem. I’m racking my brain trying to figure out. I’ve tried looking at it from another characters point of view, such as giving nicknames so you don’t have to keep using his or her name. Such as a wife or friend calling Dan instead of Daniel, or mr / miss surname) or the mother or teacher or someone higher authority using full names.
Taking out him she her they, I try to put words such as ‘the team’ instead of they, and she, maybe using her job title such as ‘the psychic closed his eyes…’ Instead of he closed his eyes.
But I get sick of writing ‘the’ . I guess it’s about choices and experimenting with sentences and which you think sounds better.