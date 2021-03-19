Author Survey Results: Multiple Streams Of Income 2021

In January 2021, I sent out a survey on Author Streams of Income to my email list and shared it on my podcast and on social media. It included a list of income streams with options to select multiple items and I asked for any others I might have forgotten, as well as tips for writers who wanted to pursue these opportunities.

738 writers responded. 94% make income from multiple streams.

6% of respondents had only one stream of writing income — either freelance writing, traditional publishing, or self-publishing ebooks only.

It is really encouraging to see so many authors making income in different ways! For more ideas, and quotes from authors who responded to the survey, check out How to Make a Living With Your Writing, Third Edition: Turn Your Words Into Multiple Streams of Income.

Summary of main income streams

Respondents could select multiple options on the list or add their own. This is the percentage of the total who selected each option.

84% — Self-publishing ebook sales

77% — Self-publishing print sales

36% — Selling books direct

27% — Self-publishing audiobook sales

26% — Teaching or speaking live or online

26% — Freelance writing and/or ghostwriting

23% — Traditional publishing advance and royalties

22% — Affiliate income

19% — Consulting and/or coaching

19% — Author services

12% — Online course sales

10% — Patronage e.g. Patreon

9% — Merchandise

6% — Licensing foreign rights

6% — Advertising revenue e.g. podcast or YouTube

3% — Licensing subsidiary rights e.g. film/TV options

2% — Crowdfunding e.g. Kickstarter

Thank you to everyone who responded to the survey. I read every comment and suggestion and while not every tip is quoted in the book, it’s heartening to see so many income streams and ideas.

