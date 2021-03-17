The Creative Penn

Writing, self-publishing, book marketing, making a living with your writing

Out Now: How To Make A Living With Your Writing. Completely Rewritten And Updated Third Edition

by Leave a Comment

fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share

Do you want to make a living with your writing? Do you want to turn your words into multiple streams of income?

In this completely rewritten and updated Third Edition, I’ll explain how I make a living with my writing and share tips from other writers on how you can do it too with practical, actionable advice that you can implement for yourself.

How To Make A Living with your writing 3

If you love to create and you’re ready to learn fresh skills in a fast-changing environment, this book will give you lots of ideas on how to make money with your words. 

Each chapter provides ideas you can use to research each opportunity in more detail and questions to guide your thought process. Sometimes it’s just about knowing what’s out there in order to find what’s right for you.

The book includes:

  • Introduction
  • First principles

Part 1: How to Make Money with Books

  • 1.1 Your publishing options and how the industry has changed
  • 1.2 Your book is a valuable intellectual property asset
  • 1.3 Traditional publishing
  • 1.4 Self-publishing or becoming an indie author
  • 1.5 Write more books
  • 1.6 Write books that people want to buy
  • 1.7 Publish in multiple formats
  • 1.8 Publish globally
  • 1.9 Sell direct to your audience
  • 1.10 Market your books

Part 2: How to Make Money with your Writing in Other Ways

  • 2.1 Your author ecosystem
  • 2.2 Affiliate income
  • 2.3 Crowdfunding, patronage and subscription
  • 2.4 Professional speaking, teaching, performing, and live events
  • 2.5 Online courses, webinars, events, and membership sites
  • 2.6 Advertising and sponsorship
  • 2.7 Physical products and merchandise
  • 2.8 Freelance writing and ghostwriting
  • 2.9 Consulting or coaching
  • 2.10 Author services
  • 2.11 Other ways to make money with your writing

The transition to making a living with your writing

Available now in ebook, paperback, large print, and hardback editions. Available in audiobook directly from me and on other audio platforms in April 2021

AmazonB&NKoboGoogle play
 

Buy Ebook Direct from me!

Buy Audiobook Direct From Me!

You can also buy the Companion Workbook in print.

Please note: It does not contain the text. It has the questions from the book and places to write the answers.
How To Make A Living with your writing Workbook

fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with me on social media

© Copyright Joanna Penn. The Creative Penn Limited. All rights reserved.

Looking for something? Search this site with Google below

Inspiration and Information every Monday in The Creative Penn podcast

Thanks for visiting The Creative Penn

Most of the information on this site is free for you to read, watch or listen to, but The Creative Penn is also a business and my livelihood. So please expect hyperlinks to be affiliate links in many cases, when I receive a small percentage of sales if you wish to purchase. I only recommend tools, books and services that I either use or people I know personally. Integrity and authenticity continue to be of the highest importance to me. Read the privacy policy here. Read the Cookie policy here. I hope you find the site useful! Thanks - Joanna
close

Did you find this useful? Please spread the word :)