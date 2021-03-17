Do you want to make a living with your writing? Do you want to turn your words into multiple streams of income?

In this completely rewritten and updated Third Edition, I’ll explain how I make a living with my writing and share tips from other writers on how you can do it too with practical, actionable advice that you can implement for yourself.

If you love to create and you’re ready to learn fresh skills in a fast-changing environment, this book will give you lots of ideas on how to make money with your words.

Each chapter provides ideas you can use to research each opportunity in more detail and questions to guide your thought process. Sometimes it’s just about knowing what’s out there in order to find what’s right for you.

The book includes:

Introduction

First principles

Part 1: How to Make Money with Books

1.1 Your publishing options and how the industry has changed

1.2 Your book is a valuable intellectual property asset

1.3 Traditional publishing

1.4 Self-publishing or becoming an indie author

1.5 Write more books

1.6 Write books that people want to buy

1.7 Publish in multiple formats

1.8 Publish globally

1.9 Sell direct to your audience

1.10 Market your books

Part 2: How to Make Money with your Writing in Other Ways

2.1 Your author ecosystem

2.2 Affiliate income

2.3 Crowdfunding, patronage and subscription

2.4 Professional speaking, teaching, performing, and live events

2.5 Online courses, webinars, events, and membership sites

2.6 Advertising and sponsorship

2.7 Physical products and merchandise

2.8 Freelance writing and ghostwriting

2.9 Consulting or coaching

2.10 Author services

2.11 Other ways to make money with your writing

The transition to making a living with your writing

