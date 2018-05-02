It’s Not Just Book Sales. How Authors Make A Living.

Most authors do not make a full-time living from book sales alone.

Figures from The Society of Authors report that most authors earn below the minimum wage when it comes to book sales alone. Average earnings for British authors are just £12,500 per year (around US$15,000.)

Most authors have a day job or other forms of income, and there’s nothing wrong with that! In this video I talk about how authors make a living. Watch below or here on YouTube.

So if you want to pay the bills and write, then your first option is to keep the day job and write for the love of it, making some extra cash on the side.

But if you want to give up the day job, here are some of the ways to make a living with your writing.

Teaching in person/lecturing at universities & colleges / online courses

Professional speaking

Consulting/coaching

Services like freelance writing/services for hire

Advertising, affiliate revenue, and sponsorship

Patronage – a supportive partner, or your own pension, or supporters on Patreon or a membership site model. I have a Patreon for The Creative Penn podcast.

High volume book production

For more details, check out How to Make a Living with your Writing, available in ebook, print and audiobook formats.

I also mention my video tutorial on How to Format an Ebook and Print Book on Vellum.

Do you want to make a living with your writing? What options would work for you? Please join the conversation and leave a comment below.