Podcast: Rachael Bermingham explains her tips on promotion after selling over 1 million books

OLD POST ALERT! This is an older post and although you might find some useful tips, any technical or publishing information is likely to be out of date. Please click on Start Here on the menu bar above to find links to my most useful articles, videos and podcast. Thanks and happy writing! – Joanna Penn

Interviews, Inspiration and Information on writing, publishing options, internet sales and promotion – for your book.

The cookbooks “4 Ingredients” 1 and 2 have taken Australia by storm, and co-authors Rachael Bermingham and Kim McCosker have done it all themselves.

After being rejected by every publisher in Australia, they self published, found a distributor and marketed the book to commercial success, currently selling over 1.4 million copies.

They now have a TV show on the Lifestyle Channel and are selling the book to overseas publishers. They continue to self-publish even after being approached by publishers, and continue to focus on quality marketing.

Show Notes: