Podcast: Rachael Bermingham explains her tips on promotion after selling over 1 million books

The cookbooks “4 Ingredients” 1 and 2 have taken Australia by storm, and co-authors Rachael Bermingham and Kim McCosker have done it all themselves.
After being rejected by every publisher in Australia, they self published, found a distributor and marketed the book to commercial success, currently selling over 1.4 million copies.
They now have a TV show on the Lifestyle Channel and are selling the book to overseas publishers. They continue to self-publish even after being approached by publishers, and continue to focus on quality marketing.
Show Notes:
- Why the book was written in the first place
- Why they self-published and why they continue to self-publish their other books, even after being chased by so many publishers
- Tips for new authors on how they can promote their books
- Tips for coping with rejection and fear when pitching for promotion
- Why goal setting is so important for authors
- Is Rachael an author or a business woman first
