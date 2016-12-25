Christmas Day Book Recommendations 2016

What else would you rather be doing than reading this Christmas? 🙂

Here are some of my picks for your special binge reading time this holiday season.

Non-fiction

Sapiens and Homo Deus – Yuval Noah Harari

These two books have made me think the most deeply this year. My husband, Jonathan, and I have spent hours walking along the canal and discussing the aspects that have challenged us. I recommend the audiobooks because they will force a slower pace of ‘reading.’

Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living – Krista Tippett

Krista has a fantastic podcast that touches on the metaphysical side of life. She interviews the quieter voices, those who are not shouting for attention. There are no marketing tactics, no productivity tips. Just a discussion of what really matters. This book is Krista’s selection of wisdom from those who have appeared on the show.

Tools of Titans – Tim Ferriss

The complete opposite to Krista’s podcast and book, but just as useful in a different way. This is Tim Ferriss’ chosen excerpts from his podcast interviews with some of the top performers in the world. I have about 20 pages of notes from the book.

I’ve been a Tim fan since I read The Four Hour Work Week ten years ago. It gave me the spark I needed to change my career and basically led me to where I am today. So Tim is a kind of mentor for me through his podcasts and books – perhaps this particular book will help you too.

Anything You Want: 40 Lessons for a New Kind of Entrepreneur – Derek Sivers

Short and very to the point. I have this in print and ebook because I like to have it with me at all times. I dip in and out and read a little chapter in between other things. It’s a bit like Turning Pro by Steven Pressfield for me – it continues to kick my ass every time I read it!

Closing the Deal on your Terms: Agents, Contracts and other Considerations – Kristine Kathryn Rusch

I know the title won’t fill you with excitement 🙂 But this book will save you time, money and pain – whether you are an indie or traditionally published. So many authors sign bad contracts with agents and publishers and that momentary decision may impact the rest of your life. Carrie Fisher signed a bad contract early on, signing away the rights to her image when she thought Star Wars would go nowhere. Authors sign contracts where they license worldwide rights, in all languages, in all formats, in all territories, for very little money, for the life of copyright – that’s 70 years after the author’s death. They might not realize at the time what they are signing because they are just so grateful to be published.

This book will empower you. Buy it and read it. You’re likely to learn something wherever you are in your author career.

The Successful Author Mindset – Joanna Penn

I’m humbly adding my own book to the list as it has resonated with a lot of writers this year. It includes excerpts from my own journals as I battle self-doubt, fear of failure, self-censorship, creative disappointment and much more. You are not alone on the rollercoaster of being a writer!

Fiction

The Library at Mount Char – Scott Hawkins

A missing God. A library with the secrets to the universe. A woman too busy to notice her heart slipping away.

One of the most original supernatural thrillers I’ve read. Very dark. Definitely on the edge of horror.

Duma Key – Stephen King

I hadn’t read this one before, and it has stuck with me all year. The island, the paintings, the little figures in the box. A great example of the long tail of fiction as this was published in 2008 and it’s new to me this year.

Angelfall and the Penryn books – Susan Ee

Angels and battles and monsters and apocalypse. What else could you possible want? For fans of Laini Taylor’s Daughter of Smoke and Bone trilogy.

V-Wars – Jonathan Maberry and other authors

I’m not a zombie fan, but I loved the World War Z (the book, not the film) for the incredible number of character POVs and the diversity of the cast. I’m not a vampire fan either but the V-Wars books got me for the same reason. I devoured them all in a few days and really enjoyed the diverse stories.

Here are more fiction books that I love – and if you enjoy supernatural thrillers, you can find my fiction as J.F.Penn here.

Happy Christmas Reading 2016!

Please leave your book recommendations in the comments below so we can all share reading happiness 🙂

