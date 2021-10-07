Want To Improve Your Writing Craft And Business? NaNoWriMo StoryBundle Available Now.

It's that time again! NaNoWriMo, National Novel Writing Month, happens every November. It's a fantastic time to give writing fiction a try — and it's how I wrote the first 20,000 words of what eventually became Stone of Fire, my first novel.

Whether you are doing NaNoWriMo this year, or you just want to improve your writing craft and business, check out the limited-time StoryBundle at www.storybundle.com/nano

Here's Kevin J Anderson to introduce the books in the bundle.

Each year, as countless determined writers, both aspiring and professional, look at November as National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo, we put together a grab back of helpful books that cover all aspects of writing, from craft, to business, to indie publishing, to marketing.

This year is no exception.

Presenting a world-class StoryBundle of 16 books that will help you up your game as a writer.

In order to write your novel in a month or less, you need to develop a plan and increase your productivity.

We've got several titles to do just that—C. Michelle Jefferies has the 30 Day NaNoWriMo Prep Book, while Monica Leonelle offers a slightly different take with Novel Writing Prep: A 30-Day Planner That Prepares You To Write 50,000 Words in One Month.

Once you've got a plan, pump up your output with The No-Nonsense, No BS Guide to Putting Words on the Page by Natasha Khullar Relph and Be a Writing Machine by Michael La Ronn. Kevin McLaughlin shows you how to find more time to write in The Coffee Break Novelist, while Joanna Penn and Mark Leslie Lefebvre help you take care of yourself while you crank out the words in The Relaxed Author.

Next step is to massage those words into something worth reading. The Survival Kit for Writers Who Don't Write Right by Patricia McLinn will help out, and for more specific techniques, check out Sacha Black's 8 Steps to Side Characters and Ian Madison Keller shows you how to write animals in Furry Fiction Is Everywhere.

And now to get published!

My own offering in this StoryBundle is a new book, Slushpile Memories: How NOT to Get Rejected, detailing my years of experiences on both sides of the slushpile, as author and as editor, and the worst amateur mistakes that will get your story rejected out of hand.

If you're interested in producing the book yourself as an indie publisher, you have a whole industry to learn. Start out with C. A. Price's A Simple How-To Guide for Indie Publishers and The Indie Author's Bible by Christopher D. Schmitz.

Getting into more of the nitty-gritty, Craig Martelle offers The Successful Indie Author: Release Strategies and Tao Wong has Marketing Strategy for Authors.

For a really deep dive into emails and newsletters, we even offer specific books by Andrea Pearson, Killer Content: How to Write Emails that Get Your Books Downloaded, and Erika Everest, The Strategic Author's Guide to Mailerlite.

The NaNoWriMo Writing Tools Storybundle runs through the entire length of National Novel Writing Month and will be available until the beginning of December. Just go to: StoryBundle.com/nano

How does StoryBundle work?

For StoryBundle, you decide what price you want to pay. For $5 (or more, if you're feeling generous), you'll get the basic bundle of four books in any ebook format—WORLDWIDE.

This bundle is available only for a limited time at Storybundle.com/nano.

