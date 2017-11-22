25 Gift Ideas For The Writer In Your Life (Even If That’s You!)

With Thanksgiving almost here and Christmas just around the corner, it's time to think about presents for the writer in your life. If that's you, then consider it as a reward for a good year's writing!

Here are some ideas to get you started.

Writing Tools

How many times have you been in the shower and had the PERFECT idea for your book? With this waterproof notepad, you'll never forget those ideas again!

Like the shower notepad, but for your fridge! Write your poems with these handy word magnets as you wait for your toast in the morning.

And if your poetry gets lonely you can pair it with your favorite classical author finger puppet/magnet. Here is Jane Austen!

If you want to make a more serious gift that will bring productivity and physical health to your beloved writer, check out Dragon Software for those who want to give dictation a try.

Perfect For the Office

For the retro look, check out this book-inspired jewelry box.

For the mystery and thriller writers, here is a deadly pen and note set.

In the past when you got a papercut after thumbing through your manuscript your only options were to tough it out or put on a boring band aid.

Not anymore!

You now have these super cool Shakespeare insult band-aids to cover up that papercut and give you a laugh at the same time.

Need some stunning bookends to keep your vanity shelf organized? These are beautiful and even this ebook reader is considering them 🙂

This Lady Macbeth soap set is a perfect gift for stocking-fillers.

Write in Style

Busy writing but feel that winter chill seeping in?

You need this Hobbit-themed blanket to keep you warm and productive.

We all love our families, but sometimes writers need time alone to create.

So grab this door-knob sign and have a quieter writing time this holiday season!

Maybe while wearing your library-themed socks!

Show your literary love with these cute book/typewriter earrings. Show your dark side with Edgar Allen Poe or go down the rabbit hole with Alice!

Just one more chapter… This necklace is the perfect fit for any book lover.

Fuel Up With These Gifts

I write with black coffee by my side – and now you can get a CREATIVE mug from my own Society6 store.

Also available as a travel mug, and with the affirmation, “I am creative. I am an author” on the side.

There's also some creative tote bags for carrying your notebooks or laptop, or for that Christmas shopping!

And here is some novelty novel tea to go in your travel mug!

For times when you're home and need a proper mug, try this banned book mug which displays the title of some the world's most famous banned books.

Celebrating your book launch with cake is pretty standard, but celebrating your launch with a cake shaped like a book? Now that's what we're talking about. Get your book-shaped cake mould here.

Literary Fun

Holidays are a great time for playing games with family and friends. And what better game than one you can use to help spur on your creative writing side?

Story Cubes is another great literary game to get your creativity pumping.

My personal favorite is Boggle, a game I am champion at in my family 🙂

Travel goodies

Maybe you're driving to see loved ones this holiday season, why not freshen up your car with this literary-themed air freshener?!

Book Beau is what every book lover has been looking for. If you've ever traveled with a print book and found it it bent, ripped, or with some other unpleasant damage, you'll want to get yourself a book beau now. Recommended by my VA, Kate.

Books

And of course, if you need something read this holiday season, then check out