Christmas Gift Ideas For The Writer In Your Life

The Christmas Market has just opened its doors here in Bath. The streets are full of twinkling lights and the smell of mulled cider (yum!) and it’s officially jolly chilly down here in the South-West of England.

If you’re super organized, you’ve done all your shopping already, but if you’re like me, you might still have a few more things to buy.

So here’s some ideas for Christmas presents for the writer in your life (and if that’s you, then perhaps some of these might go in your stocking!)

My favorites

You can’t go wrong with a notebook and I get through 4 or 5 a year at the moment. My favorites are Moleskine hardback with plain pages, or Leuchtturm1917, both available in lots of colors. There are even versions you can sync with Evernote if you like a mix of analog/digital.

Special Unicorn ankle socks . Because let’s face it, there are days when self-doubt threatens. Put these on and you can tackle the world! And of course, if you have a dark side like J.F.Penn, my fiction alter-ego, then check these out instead. 🙂

Wordy Gifts

The writer in your life is probably (definitely?) a grammar nerd.

This wordy mug is the perfect way to start each day.

While we’re on the subject of coffee, and since I live in Bath, this Jane Austen quotes mug is perfect for your Miss Bennett or Mr. Darcy.

And just as a side note, I consider my Nespresso machine to be the best writing investment possible, since I get my perfect cup at home, which works out cheaper in the long run. I have a red one.

Or, if your favorite writer prefers their beverages a little stronger, this literary cocktail recipe book might be just the ticket. Gift in hand they can whip you up a Bridget Jones’ Daiquiri or a Howard’s Blend.

Literary style

You can show your writer that you’re a) as fascinated by great classic books as he/she is and b) help your writer to prove their way ahead of the curve with this Wrinkle in Time t-shirt. (In spring 2018, director Ava Duverney will bring A Wrinkle in Time to the silver screen, with a diverse cast that includes Oprah Winfrey herself as Mrs. Which.)

Perhaps your writer is a little less whimsical and a little more cheeky. This t-shirt fits the bill.

And for the stylish writer with a fantasy obsession, check out these Tolkien Eye of Sauron cuff-links. (I frequently buy Tolkien inspired gifts for my husband, who loves anything LOTR!)

Want to get a little more interactive with your writer?

These story cubes will prompt writers at every level of experience, and non-writers, to come up with fun and interesting story ideas. Great for those cold winter nights indoors.

Boggle is my favorite wordy game and I am super competitive about it, even when playing with children 🙂 I even have it as an iPhone app, so I can definitely recommend it for wordy people.

Speaking of cold nights (and days) – help your writer stay warm with recipes from this mystery-themed cookbook. Includes recipes from mystery authors like Lee Child, Sue Grafton and more.

Let’s talk toys – I mean tools.

Every writer I know needs and deserves at least a few of the following gifts.

These gorgeous quill notecards will make anyone with a literary bent sit down immediately and start writing letters. (Not that writers need much of an excuse!)

And what about a beautiful pen to use with those cards? Every writer, no matter how connected they are to their computer, needs a really attractive pen. I have a ruby Montegrappa which you might have spotted in a couple of my books if you’re a pen fiend!

Here’s a very reasonably priced, best-selling Pilot fountain pen.

Try pairing it with some funky colored ink to make it more exciting 🙂

And then the slightly more extravagant, and no less gorgeous, Waterman fountain pen. (Major brownie points if you gift your writer this one!)

And speaking of tools, what about the software kind?

I recently raved about how much I am loving formatting my ebooks using Vellum. Indie authors who use Mac computers are discovering what a powerful, and easy to use, tool this is. You can learn more about the software here, including pricing for formatting one book, a few books, or as many books as you want.

While we’re talking about software, Scrivener is, of course, on every new writer’s wish list. The writing software knows no equal and makes every writer’s life so much easier. The price can’t be beat ($45) and it’s available for Mac and for Windows, and is now also available as an app for iPhone and iPad.

Not every moment of a writer’s life needs to be about writing though. Writers need to have fun too! Coloring books are a great way to help a writer’s creative side come out to play. This one was specifically designed for writers and can be used as a brainstorming tool as well.

The artist will need some beautiful pencils to draw with. Check out this gorgeous set. Pair these with the book above and your writer will happily sink into a blissful creative space for hours.

Writers are readers too, of course.

Here are some recommended reads that are great for snuggling up with after a long day of social interaction.

One of my favorite books about creativity has now been released in paperback. If your writer hasn’t yet read Elizabeth Gilbert’s Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, definitely get this book.

You can find lots more books that I recommend for writers on this page.

Perhaps your writer wants to make a living with their writing in 2017? I have a book (and a workbook) on that 🙂

It’s likely that the writer on your Christmas list is an introvert.

Demonstrate solidarity with this 🙂

A mug for introverted coffee drinkers.

And finally, your writer will need a way to carry around the lovely gifts you’ve got them. Go the book-themed tote bag 🙂

Do you have any recommended gifts for writers? Please share in the comments since we’re all looking for inspiration!

