I'm a passionate believer in the importance of editing and I frequently get asked for recommendations for editors.

Here's why editing is important followed by my recommendations for editors I either know personally or have been recommended by readers of this blog/other authors.

Articles on the importance of editing

What happens after the first draft is finished – the editing process

Editing and the writing craft – tips from an editor

How to find the right editor for your book – and more editing questions answered

Why you need a professional editor for your book

Editing your novel: High level story read through

How to improve your book: on getting feedback from an editor

How to make sure your book is the best it can be

How to take criticism

How to vet an independent editor (from Writer Beware website)

Recommended editors

You should assess what you need against what each provide as well as the cost. Also, consider your timings. You'll need to book editing in advance as professionals are always busy.

** Please note: Rates may changes over time – please check the editor's site for up-to-date pricing **

New York Book Editors. A team of professional editors who have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry as well as offering services to indie authors. In-depth manuscript reviews, manuscript critique, comprehensive edit, proposal edit, copyediting and ghostwriting.

Reedsy have a marketplace of vetted editors, with experience in every genre. Click here to check out their options.

Adian Editing. Jen Blood is my editor for Desecration, Delirium and the more recent ARKANE books. I highly recommend her services! $0.02 to $0.04 per word (between $1,600 and $3,200 for an 80,000 word novel)

Writership – Leslie Watts and Alyssa Archer offer partial and full manuscript critiques as well as editing services. They are both lovely people as well 🙂

The Book Editor Show. Editing podcast and also a group of editors offering services including developmental edit, beta read, 10 page review or critique. They also interviewed me about my editing process here.

The Novel Doctor – Steve Parolini. Editorial review and other editing services.

Here's my interview with Steve – Editing a novel, with Steve Parolini, the Novel Doctor. Steve did the editorial review for my first novel and it was extremely helpful.

Victoria Mixon. Fiction and non-fiction editor handling all types of projects. Extensive information about what you can expect here.

Developmental Editing: $.04/word ($10/page) Copy and Line Editing: $.06/word ($15/page) Copy, Line, and Developmental Editing: $.10/word ($25/page)

Here's my interview with Victoria on the art and craft of story

Roz Morris: Book doctor/ Manuscript consulting Full manuscript critique: GBP£8.50 per 1,000 words, minimum charge GBP£175. Copyediting rates available on request.

Here's my interview with Roz on her latest novel, Memories of a Future Life.

Liz at LibroEditing.com Liz does copy-editing for me and has done a great job. She also does transcription work. Proof-reading and copy-editing at £7.50 per 1,000 words or see here for more rates.

Independent Editor's Group. These guys are seriously experienced and therefore seriously expensive. But if you want to kick your writing to the next level, definitely check them out. You'll be looking at $1500 upwards for just a read through and line edits can be over $10-$15 per page.

Editcetera. Enabling freelance editors to meet the right authors.

Kirkus Editorial. Kirkus used to just do reviews, now they have an indie division and also an editing division. For collaborative editing/ developmental editing it will be $2000+ for a 70,000 word manuscript. For copyediting, around $1400. They have a word count calculator for the cost.

Winning Edits. Helping indie authors win the hearts and minds of readers. Flexible capacity model and $150/hour.

Here's an interview with Matt Gartland from Winning Edits on winning the hearts and minds of readers through editing.

REEDSY – a marketplace for services including editors

Bibliocrunch – a marketplace for publishing professionals including editors

Sarah Kolb-Williams : Editorial assessment, editing, proof-reading and back cover copy/bio. Prefers science-fiction.

The Literary Consultancy – Manuscript editing and assessment – £300 for 100 double spaced pages, and other prices for different projects, plus more tailored options.

Harry Dewulf. Story development, editorial assessment, content editing.

The Book Butchers. ‘We slaughter your writing, so it can rise in glory from the ashes.' Copyediting and proof-reading. Manuscript editing for authors also has bonuses like keyword research, back cover copy help and discounts on book cover design. Between 2c – 6c per word.

The Writer's Workshop – manuscript assessment and editing – £170 (base fee) then £3.75 per thousand words, plus a lot of other options for services

Line Upon Line Services – Arnetta Jackson offers proofreading and transcription services

Organizations:

Society for Editors and Proofreaders (SfEP): http://www.sfep.org.uk/directory/

Association of Freelance Editors, Proofreaders and Indexers (AFEPI): http://www.afepi.ie/members. htm

http://www.the-efa.org/ Editorial Freelancers Association.

Other Editors:

Deborah Bancroft. Editor and Writing Coach. DeborahBancroft.com. Between $3.50 – $8 per 250 word page, depending on requirements.

Sarah Kolb-Williams. Editing and other services for authors. KolbWilliams.com. $299 for editorial consultation. Various packages. Copyediting 2.5-3.5c per word.

Jodie Renner. JodieRennerEditing.com. Manuscript editing and critiquing. $0.012 to $0.02 per-word range (from $960 to $1600 for 80,000 words) but all dependent on needs of the author.

Proofreading by Wendy. http://wendyproof.co.uk/ Rates start at £3/$5 per 1,000 words

Debra L. Hartmann, The Pro Book Editor. Editing, proof-reading, manuscript critique.

Mediabistro GalleyCat Listing of Freelance Editors

Edit911.com – A variety of editing services by PhD editors

Joy Tibbs. Joy of Editing. Editing and proofreading

PenUltimate Editorial Services. Arlene Prunkl offers freelance editing, proofreading and manuscript evaluations.

Howard Mittelmark. Editorial services including developmental editing and line editing.

The Expert Editor. Based in Australia but available to authors globally. Academic, business, book and ESL editing.

Book Helpline – story advice and text editing. Story analysis, content edit, copy edit, proofread services available.

LiveWriteThrive – CS Lakin is an author and editor. Critique, editing and proof-reading available.

Sue Copsey – Author and editor. Structural and developmental editing as well as proof-reading.

Jackie Charley. Proofreading, copy editing, developmental editing.

Helen Baggott. Proofreading and copy editing.

Coinlea Services. Copyediting and proofreading. Layout formatting. Technical writing.

Katharine D'Souza. Editorial services including structural editing, quick critique and copyediting.

Katie McCoach. Freelance developmental book editor working with traditionally published, self-published, and first time authors.

Maya Rock. Book editing services. Editorial letter. Line editing. Writing coaching. Synopses. Query letters.

Jessi Rita Hoffman. Professional Book Editing. Developmental editing, substantive editing, copy editing, ghostwriting, proofreading, and author coaching.

M.L. Davis. Last Stop Editing Academic editing, copy editing, beyond proof-reading.

Global English Editing Specialist editors. Affordable rates.

Editor Deluxe. Helping authors with their finished manuscript or their writing goals to go where they want to go: having a finished, polished manuscript ready to be published.

Leigh Hogan. Quality editing for the golden age of indie publishing.

Tara Keogh Fiction and Nonfiction Editing for Writers

Sally Vince Editorial. Proofreading, Copy-editing, Editing, Writing and Rewriting.

Harrison Editing Giving indie authors and publishers an affordable way to ensure they are putting their best work forward.

Megan at Extra Ink Edits Combining college teaching experience, editing and writing knowledge to help you perfect your writing through professional editing services!

Cassandra Dunn Editing Services 20 years of professional copyediting experience, an MFA in creative writing, and years of experience in publishing.

Zero027 Editing and Proofreading

Thelma Mariano Editor for women's contemporary fiction, manuscript editing as well as initial story critique

Close Readers Group Full spectrum editorial services

Fiction-Atlas Copyediting (and Book Cover Design)

Charlie Wilson, Book Specialist. Developmental Editing, Copyediting, Proofreading and more.

Carrie O'Grady, The Hackney Fiction Doctor. Expert, friendly editing service and literary consultancy

Diamond Editing Personalized, in-depth and affordable help.

Anna Proofing Proofreading and Editing Services

S F Editing and Business Service Substantive editing, Copy editing, Research and more

Christina O'Shaughnessy – Worldwide Writing. Developmental editing, copy editing and proofreading. Specializing in non-fiction.

Julie Gray Story & Substantive Editing for fiction and non-fiction manuscripts from a Hollywood perspective

Athans & Associates We will find your best voice, not just your best book.

Victory Editing Helping you put your best book forward.

Ash the Editor Freelance Copyeditor

ServiceScape Freelance Editors

Amira Makansi Quality editing services for ambitious authors.

Shirley Bear Fedorak Editing Professional Editing and Proofreading Services

