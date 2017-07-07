Do You Want To Sell More Books And Reach More Readers? How To Market A Book. Third Edition Out Now

Do you want to sell more books and reach more readers?

Do you want to discover how to build an author career for the long-term as well as spike your book sales right now?

How to Market a Book Third Edition is out today in ebook, print and audio formats. (Coming soon on Audible.)

The last edition was released in 2014 so a lot has changed. There are new chapters on specifically marketing audiobooks and print books, as well as a section on mindset and the polarities of marketing, which will help you understand why marketing can be so different per author and per book.

I've also updated the sections on short-term marketing and author platform building, plus included details of my own book launch and marketing experiences. I now write under 3 pen-names and treat each one quite differently, so whatever genre you write, you'll find something of use in the book 🙂 Here's the blurb, table of contents and some review quotes from early readers.

If you don’t know much about marketing, don’t worry. We all start with nothing.

I’m Joanna Penn and back in 2008, I had no book sales, no audience, no website, no social media, no podcast, no email list. No nothing.

Now I’m a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of thrillers and non-fiction. My books have sold over 500,000 copies in 83 countries, and I’m an award-winning creative entrepreneur and international speaker, making a multi-six-figure income with my writing.

Learning how to market my books and my personal brand changed my life. Yes, you need to write an awesome book, but you also need to know how to get it in front of the right readers.

How to Market a Book is for authors who want to sell more books, but it's also for those writers who want to think like an entrepreneur and build a long-term income. It's for traditionally published authors who want to take control of their future, and for self-published authors who want to jump-start a career.

There are short-term tactics for those who want to boost immediate sales, but the focus of the book is more about instilling values and marketing principles that will help your long-term career as a writer.

It's also about going beyond just the book because these methods can take you from being an author into making money from other products, professional speaking, and creating opportunities that you can't even imagine yet.

In this completely updated Third Edition, you’ll discover:

Part 1: Marketing Principles

Book marketing myths, how discoverability works, and the polarities of marketing that will determine what you choose to implement

Prerequisites for success, how to optimise your book for online sales, categories and keywords, exclusivity, pricing and use of free, box-sets and bundling, and writing series

How to get customer reviews and find book bloggers, paid advertising with email blasts, paid advertising with Facebook, Amazon Ads and ad stacking, algorithm hacking, big data, and production speed

Building an author brand, author website, list-building and email marketing, content marketing, blogging, audio and podcasting, video and book trailers, social networking, professional speaking, marketing audiobooks, PR and publicity, TV, radio and traditional media

Why launching is different for indie authors, soft launch, launch spikes, post launch, how to relaunch backlist books. Includes an example book marketing strategy and launch plan checklist.

Reviews

“There are a lot of book marketing ‘experts' out there, most of whom have never actually done the things they're pretending to be experts about. Joanna Penn really has made her mark in indie publishing and How to Market a Book is worth reading for anyone looking to do the same.” – Ryan Holiday, bestselling author of The Obstacle is the Way and Perennial Seller: The Art of Making and Marketing Work That Lasts

“Joanna is not just a go-to-expert for writers, she's a go-to-expert for the experts like myself. She's been working continuously as an author and entrepreneur for more than a decade, and has connections and conversations with people across the publishing industry that put her insights and advice into a class of their own.” – Jane Friedman, Author, Publishing Consultant, Speaker. www.JaneFriedman.com

“I read the first edition of How To Market A Book shortly after it was published in 2014. Until then marketing was a dark, terrifying frontier. This book changed the way I approached marketing because it removed the fear of getting started. The 2017 edition is more of the same, but updated to match the new indie landscape. The chapter on Sampling is worth pressing that buy button all by itself, but there are plenty of other great nuggets too.

One of the most important is author branding, something Joanna Penn has mastered. How do we know that? If you’re a fan of the podcast you will literally hear this book in Joanna’s voice as your read it. Now that’s branding.” – Chris Fox, bestselling author of Write to Market and Six Figure Author

“There are thousands of books about how to sell books but this is one of the few written by someone who walks the talk. A bestselling author herself, who has shared every step of her publishing journey with empathy and generosity, Penn is an inspiration to multitudes of writers. Whether you're an indie, trade published or hybrid author, whether you are just starting out or have already sold widely, whether you love marketing or hate it, you will learn from this book.” – Orna Ross, Author and Director, Alliance of Independent Authors

“Joanna Penn’s wonderful podcast was a major influence on me when I was a struggling author, trying to work out how to get readers to discover my first self-published books. Her non-fiction, too, has been a life-saver, and this revised edition of How to Market a Book is filled with her hallmarks: a thorough approach, comprehensive scope and a delivery that is patient and easy to read in a way that is 100% “Joanna.”

I commend it to new authors, but also to experienced veterans who would benefit from a review of their marketing to ensure that they are up to date with the most current thinking.”- Mark Dawson, bestselling thriller author and creator of the Advertising for Authors course and the Self-Publishing Formula podcast

“Joanna Penn's How to Market a Book is a solid reference guide for beginners and experienced authors alike. The book provides straightforward, actionable advice you can use from day one. This book is a must-have in any author's library.” ~Honoree Corder, author of The Prosperous Writer book series & You Must Write a Book

“The Third Edition of Joanna Penn's How to Marketing a Book does not disappoint! Book marketing changes fast, and with this updated content Joanna solidifies this book's place as one of the must-read books on every author's bookshelf.” – Jim Kukral, www.BusinessAroundABook.com and the Sell More Books Show podcast

“Joanna Penn has an intuitive understanding of how marketing works and how that pertains to the unique challenge of reaching readers and selling books. Her advice is always practical, actionable, and – most importantly of all – effective.” – David Gaughran, author of Let's Get Digital and Let's Get Visible

“In ‘How To Market A Book', Joanna answers the question every author is asking: ‘how do I sell more books?' She teaches exactly what's working now – based on her experience publishing both non-fiction and fiction books. No “hype” or “fluff” here. Great read!” Chandler Bolt, author of Book Launch and founder of Self-Publishing School

“Joanna Penn’s How to Market a Book is the most up to date, personable guide to modern book marketing I know. Packed with tips from the charming and well-informed Penn, it’s an essential guide for indie authors who want to keep up with the ever-shifting world of book marketing.” – Joel Friedlander, author and founder of TheBookDesigner.com

“Puzzled by marketing? Save years of research and trial and error with Penn's spot-on modern classic.” Bryan Cohen, author of How to Write a Sizzling Synopsis and co-host of the Sell More Books Show podcast

“Right now, self-publishing is a wide open opportunity for writers. But it's a confusing and increasingly competitive field. Joanna Penn is one of the guides I rely on to help me navigate the maze, make better marketing decisions, and sell more books. If you read this book, she'll do the same for you.” – Mark McGuinness, Poet, Coach and author of Productivity for Creative People and Resilience: Facing Down Rejection and Criticism on the Road to Success

