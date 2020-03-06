Out Now! Audio For Authors: Audiobooks, Podcasting, And Voice Technologies

Do you want to create, publish and market your audiobooks? Are you ready to use podcasting to grow your author brand and reach more readers with your books?
Audio for Authors is out today in ebook, paperback, hardback, large print, and audio editions. (Audio is available on some stores but should be everywhere in the next few weeks.)
Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in publishing with double-digit growth in markets across the world. Podcasting has gone mainstream with listeners consuming audio on mobile phones and in-car devices, as well as through smart speakers. Advancements in voice technology continue to expand possibilities for audio creation and marketing.
With such rapid growth in opportunity, how can you position your books in an increasingly voice-first world?
I've been podcasting for over a decade as well as narrating and producing my own audiobooks since 2014. I'm an avid consumer of audio content and I'm also experimenting with AI voice technologies. In this book, I'll share everything I know so you can position your books and your author brand for the next shift in reader behavior.
You will discover:
Introduction
- Why audio and why now?
- The audio first ecosystem
- The audio mindset
Part 1: Audiobooks
- Types of audiobooks
- Writing, adapting and editing your work for audio
- Intellectual property considerations for audiobooks
- Your options for audiobook publishing and licensing
- How to find and work with a professional narrator
- Reasons to narrate your own audiobook
- Audiobook narration tips
- Recording studio options
- Audiobook recording, editing, and production
- How to self-publish an audiobook
- How long does an audiobook take to produce?
- How do audiobook readers discover audiobooks?
- How to market audiobooks
- The money side of audiobooks
Part 2: Podcasting
- Why podcasting is important for authors
- The difference between audiobooks and podcasting
- Types of podcasts
- How to research and pitch podcasters
- How to be a great podcast guest
- Should you start your own podcast?
- Podcast prerequisites
- Intellectual property considerations for podcasting
- Podcasting equipment and software
- Podcast structure
- How to be a great podcast host
- Podcast distribution
- Show notes and transcripts
- Collaboration and freelancers
- Podcast workflow and tools
- How to launch a podcast
- How to market a podcast
- Repurpose your content
- The money side of podcasting
Part 3: Voice Technologies
- Overview of voice technologies
- Speech to text: dictation
- Text to speech
- Voice assistants, smart speakers and devices
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the future of voice
If you want to position your books and your author brand for audio growth, then pre-order the book now!
