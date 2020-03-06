Out Now! Audio For Authors: Audiobooks, Podcasting, And Voice Technologies

Do you want to create, publish and market your audiobooks? Are you ready to use podcasting to grow your author brand and reach more readers with your books?

Audio for Authors is out today in ebook, paperback, hardback, large print, and audio editions. (Audio is available on some stores but should be everywhere in the next few weeks.)

Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in publishing with double-digit growth in markets across the world. Podcasting has gone mainstream with listeners consuming audio on mobile phones and in-car devices, as well as through smart speakers. Advancements in voice technology continue to expand possibilities for audio creation and marketing.

With such rapid growth in opportunity, how can you position your books in an increasingly voice-first world?

I've been podcasting for over a decade as well as narrating and producing my own audiobooks since 2014. I'm an avid consumer of audio content and I'm also experimenting with AI voice technologies. In this book, I'll share everything I know so you can position your books and your author brand for the next shift in reader behavior.

You will discover:

Introduction

Why audio and why now?

The audio first ecosystem

The audio mindset

Part 1: Audiobooks

Types of audiobooks

Writing, adapting and editing your work for audio

Intellectual property considerations for audiobooks

Your options for audiobook publishing and licensing

How to find and work with a professional narrator

Reasons to narrate your own audiobook

Audiobook narration tips

Recording studio options

Audiobook recording, editing, and production

How to self-publish an audiobook

How long does an audiobook take to produce?

How do audiobook readers discover audiobooks?

How to market audiobooks

The money side of audiobooks

Part 2: Podcasting

Why podcasting is important for authors

The difference between audiobooks and podcasting

Types of podcasts

How to research and pitch podcasters

How to be a great podcast guest

Should you start your own podcast?

Podcast prerequisites

Intellectual property considerations for podcasting

Podcasting equipment and software

Podcast structure

How to be a great podcast host

Podcast distribution

Show notes and transcripts

Collaboration and freelancers

Podcast workflow and tools

How to launch a podcast

How to market a podcast

Repurpose your content

The money side of podcasting

Part 3: Voice Technologies

Overview of voice technologies

Speech to text: dictation

Text to speech

Voice assistants, smart speakers and devices

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the future of voice

