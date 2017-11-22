The Creative Penn

Writing, self-publishing, book marketing, creative entrepreneurship

25 Gift Ideas For The Writer In Your Life (Even If That’s You!)

by 1 Comment

Share165
Pin7
Share19
Stumble51
+1
Share1
Email
Buffer38
Shares 281

With Thanksgiving almost here and Christmas just around the corner, it's time to think about presents for the writer in your life. If that's you, then consider it as a reward for a good year's writing!

writergiftsHere are some ideas to get you started.

Writing Tools

How many times have you been in the shower and had the PERFECT idea for your book? With this waterproof notepad, you'll never forget those ideas again!

shower notepadLike the shower notepad, but for your fridge! Write your poems with these handy word magnets as you wait for your toast in the morning.

 

jane austenAnd if your poetry gets lonely you can pair it with your favorite classical author finger puppet/magnet. Here is Jane Austen!

If you want to make a more serious gift that will bring productivity and physical health to your beloved writer, check out Dragon Software for those who want to give dictation a try.

Perfect For the Office

bookboxFor the retro look, check out this book-inspired jewelry box.

For the mystery and thriller writers, here is a deadly pen and note set.

In the past when you got a papercut after thumbing through your manuscript your only options were to tough it out or put on a boring band aid.

Not anymore!

You now have these super cool Shakespeare insult band-aids to cover up that papercut and give you a laugh at the same time.

book ends gifts for writersNeed some stunning bookends to keep your vanity shelf organized? These are beautiful and even this ebook reader is considering them 🙂

lady macbeth soapThis Lady Macbeth soap set is a perfect gift for stocking-fillers.

Write in Style

Busy writing but feel that winter chill seeping in?

You need this Hobbit-themed blanket to keep you warm and productive.

We all love our families, but sometimes writers need time alone to create.

doorknobsignSo grab this door-knob sign and have a quieter writing time this holiday season!

Maybe while wearing your library-themed socks!

Show your literary love with these cute book/typewriter earrings. Show your dark side with Edgar Allen Poe or Ravengo down the rabbit hole with Alice!

Just one more chapter… This necklace is the perfect fit for any book lover.

Fuel Up With These Gifts

creative tote bagI write with black coffee by my side – and now you can get a CREATIVE mug from my own Society6 store.

Also available as a travel mug, and with the affirmation, “I am creative. I am an author” on the side.

There's also some creative tote bags for carrying your notebooks or laptop, or for that Christmas shopping!

And here is some novelty novel tea to go in your travel mug!

banned book mugFor times when you're home and need a proper mug, try this banned book mug which displays the title of some the world's most famous banned books. 

Celebrating your book launch with cake is pretty standard, but celebrating your launch with a cake shaped like a book? Now that's what we're talking about. Get your book-shaped cake mould here.

Literary Fun

storymaticHolidays are a great time for playing games with family and friends. And what better game than one you can use to help spur on your creative writing side?

boggleStory Cubes is another great literary game to get your creativity pumping.

My personal favorite is Boggle, a game I am champion at in my family 🙂

Travel goodies

Maybe you're driving to see loved ones this holiday season, why not freshen up your car with this literary-themed air freshener?!

Book Beau is what every book lover has been looking for. If you've ever traveled with a print book and found it it bent, ripped, or with some other unpleasant damage, you'll want to get yourself a book beau now. Recommended by my VA, Kate.

Books

successful author mindsetAnd of course, if you need something read this holiday season, then check out

AllNonFictionBooks1117

 

Share165
Pin7
Share19
Stumble51
+1
Share1
Email
Buffer38
Shares 281

Trackbacks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with me on social media

© Copyright Joanna Penn. The Creative Penn Limited. All rights reserved.

Inspiration and Information every Monday in The Creative Penn podcast

Thanks for visiting The Creative Penn

Most of the information on this site is free for you to read, watch or listen to, but The Creative Penn is also a business and my livelihood. So please expect hyperlinks to be affiliate links in many cases, when I receive a small percentage of sales if you wish to purchase. I only recommend tools, books and services that I either use or people I know personally. Integrity and authenticity continue to be of the highest importance to me. Read the privacy policy here. I hope you find the site useful! Thanks - Joanna
author 2.0 blueprint

Discover how to write, publish, and market YOUR book.

Sign-up to get your FREE ebook and video series.​

x