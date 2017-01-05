Plan To Achieve Your Creative Goals In 2017. Webinar Replay with Joanna Penn

Do you want to achieve your creative goals in the coming year? Perhaps you want to write your first book, or get another series out? Sell 1000 copies or reach a particular income goal?

Do you need help with planning and productivity? Is your To Do list unmanageable?!

I did a live webinar last week on planning for success in 2017 and it proved useful to a lot of the attendees, so I thought you might also like it.

You can watch or listen to the (slightly edited) replay below. Click here to download the slides.

In the main presentation (which runs until 52 mins) I go through:

How to take a step back and decide what you really want for your creative life

How to prioritize your To Do list so you stop wasting time

How to calculate the time you need to achieve what you want and how to find that time in your busy schedule

How to create a production schedule for your writing, and my own example

I also share my own challenges from 2016 as well as some of my goals for 2017, plus I do a Q&A after the presentation (from 52 mins) with questions from live participants which may also help you on the author journey.

Watch the video below or here on YouTube

Listen to or download the audio

I hope you’ll be spending some time looking back over 2016 and planning for 2017 in the coming weeks. You can read my round-up of the year here, along with the goals I hit … and the ones I missed!

Here are my 2017 creative goals and you can always leave a comment with what you're aiming for as added accountability.

One of the most important things for achieving goals is getting your mindset sorted, so if you need some help in the coming year, check out The Successful Author Mindset, available in ebook, print and workbook formats. All the links here.

Happy Creative 2017!

