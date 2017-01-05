Plan To Achieve Your Creative Goals In 2017. Webinar Replay with Joanna Penn

Do you want to achieve your creative goals in the coming year? Perhaps you want to write your first book, or get another series out? Sell 1000 copies or reach a particular income goal?
Do you need help with planning and productivity? Is your To Do list unmanageable?!
I did a live webinar last week on planning for success in 2017 and it proved useful to a lot of the attendees, so I thought you might also like it.
You can watch or listen to the (slightly edited) replay below. Click here to download the slides.
In the main presentation (which runs until 52 mins) I go through:
- How to take a step back and decide what you really want for your creative life
- How to prioritize your To Do list so you stop wasting time
- How to calculate the time you need to achieve what you want and how to find that time in your busy schedule
- How to create a production schedule for your writing, and my own example
I also share my own challenges from 2016 as well as some of my goals for 2017, plus I do a Q&A after the presentation (from 52 mins) with questions from live participants which may also help you on the author journey.
Watch the video below or here on YouTube
Listen to or download the audio
I hope you’ll be spending some time looking back over 2016 and planning for 2017 in the coming weeks. You can read my round-up of the year here, along with the goals I hit … and the ones I missed!
Here are my 2017 creative goals and you can always leave a comment with what you're aiming for as added accountability.
One of the most important things for achieving goals is getting your mindset sorted, so if you need some help in the coming year, check out The Successful Author Mindset, available in ebook, print and workbook formats. All the links here.
Happy Creative 2017!
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Comments
Sandy williams says
Hi Joanna,
You’ve mentioned walking tours more than once. They sound interesting! Does someone arrange those for you? Do you plan them yourself?
Joanna Penn says
We’ve done a few with Exodus.co.uk – there are lots of these adventure travel companies and it just makes all the practicalities much easier and having a guide takes the difficulty out of walking or cycling trips. Fun times!
ALESHIA ROBINSON says
This was very inspirational Joanna. I spend alot of time on sand activities, primarily Youtube and Facebook. This year I will focus on the big rocks which in my case is marketing the series now that it is finished. Plus I am creating a vision board for my writing. I’ve done this for other areas of life but not writing. Visualization is a medium sized rock I plan to take more seriously as well. Great video! Gave me loads to think about.
Emily Benet says
That was so useful. Thank you so much for all the time and energy you put into inspiring others on the writing journey! 🙂
Peter Blyth says
In my secret inner heart I want to be Lee Child (yeah I know hes not an indie) but hey lets be serious. It’d be great to have that level of success and the big advances, the film deals and so on.
Being more realistic I’d like to be like you (oo be doo), I’m only just starting (and i’m older than you) but in ten years time I’d aim to have a 25-30 book portfolio and be making a mid to high five figure income.