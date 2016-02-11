It's hard to market a book in English … but it is incredibly hard to market a book in a language not your own! This is the main struggle that authors face when self-publishing in translation.

But slowly, there are services appearing that tackle this problem head-on and will become increasingly important as the global, digital market expands.

Last week, I used Ebrolis to advertise a free promo on Profanación (Desecration in Spanish) as our main focus is getting more reviews on the book. During the promotion and after the Ebrolis email, it was downloaded 361 times (amazon.es – 231, amazon.com – 105, amazon.com.mx – 17).

These numbers are tiny when compared to the potential of a free promo in English, BUT it's just a start. These are the kind of figures that indies were looking at back in 2008/2009 in the US and things have definitely changed 🙂

The global market for ebook sales is only minute one, day one for most other countries outside of US, UK, Canada and Australia, so there are some incredibly exciting times ahead … if you have the patience to wait! You can find more info here on my own experience of self-publishing in translation.

In this interview, Cristian Perfumo from Ebrolis answers a few questions about the Spanish language market.

What is Ebrolis?

Ebrolis intends to be BookBub, but in Spanish. We only send an email a week at the moment on Thursdays, but will increase the frequency soon. Our list is at around 16,000 subscribers for Spanish language books, growing at approximately 120 a day.

What does the current market for ebooks in Spanish look like?

