Last year, Amazon came and filmed me for a day, and I took them to some of the places where I write, as well as socialize.
They made a few videos of the day. In the first, you get to see behind the scenes at my flat (notice the swiss ball and motivational pinboard!) and I cycle off into the proverbial sunset on my Brompton bike! Watch below or here on YouTube.
In the next one, we visit the London Library where I write several times a week. Watch below or here on YouTube.
And in this one, you get to meet my Dad! I helped him self-publish his first thriller, NADA. Watch below or here on YouTube.
Of course, we all get embarrassed to see ourselves on video, and that makeup is a little too full-on for me 🙂 But it's lovely to have a day trapped in time, and I hope you enjoy seeing a little more of where I live and how thankful I am to be able to work as a full-time author entrepreneur.
Any questions or comments?! Please leave them below or on the YouTube vids.
Comments
Aidan says
Great video Joanna. Your passion really comes across. Very inspirational. For some reason I had assumed you were American. Not sure where I got that from! Keep up the good work!
Joanna Penn says
Thanks! A lot of people do think I am American, until they hear my voice! I think that’s because there aren’t too many British bloggers in the self-publishing space. Glad you enjoyed the vid!
samantha macmaster says
Too funny, I knew you were British as soon as I saw your website and read how you put the words together!
David Penny says
Really nice videos, Joanna. I particularly like the one of your Dad. And–being Amazon, of course–the quality is superb (as is the acting) 🙂
Michael Kelberer says
Hi Joanna,
Great videos. Question: How did it come about that Amazon did them? I’ve tried searching for “Behind the Cover” connected to KDP and have come up blank.
Joanna Penn says
One of those connection things – someone that I met at a party at London Book Fair several years ago ended up on the film team for the KDP vids and thought of me when they decided to do something international … the power of relationships and personal connection! One of the reasons that live events are worth doing 🙂
Michael Kelberer says
Thanks, Joanna! Who’d a thunk – personal connections mattering in the digital age!
Valerie Willman says
Looks great. And you’re so inspiring, Joanna. Thanks for sharing these.
Pete Bauer says
That is so cool, Joanna! Great job!
Care says
So cool to see you on video, Joanna! I’ve only ever listened to your podcasts and read your posts, so this was a new one for me, hah.
Joanna Penn says
Thanks Care 🙂 I am real!
Pip Dumbill says
Thanks Joanna. LOVED watching these videos. I can imagine writing at the London library is very inspirational!
Marcia Richards says
Joanna, I love your videos! I’m sure I’ve told you before that you’re my favorite person online! Everything you do and share with us is honest, valuable and fun!
You present yourself so well on video. Since I’ve been following you from your beginning on this website, I’ve watched your incredible growth in this industry. Very impressive and a wonderful example to follow.
I’ve been absent from the writing world and my online presence for nearly a year, but continue to read your posts and follow your progress.
Amazon was smart to film you, as I have seen no author who has more to offer her fans and who created a life she loves.
Kudos!
Joanna Penn says
Marcia – you are so lovely! Thank you for your support over the years – and you have certainly seen me grow into video since the beginning. My earliest vids were as painful as anyone elses 🙂 But we all learn over time! Thanks for continuing to be here!
Jojo says
Well done, Jo.
It’s so nice to follow your journey and learn from you.
You know you inspire me a lot already, I just don’t know how you fit all this into your working life. You work so hard.
Keep it up!
🙂
Joanna Penn says
Thanks JoJo – I work so hard because I love what I do 🙂 It’s my fun and my hobby as well as my job these days!
Dinesh Verma says
Really enjoyed the video about your personal life as an author. Quite inspiring to learn how you reengineered your professional life from a financial consultant to an author.
Dinesh Verma
Steven Turner says
Oh my goodness, you are a total rockstar!!! I love the videos they’re brilliant and so are you. Thank you for sharing so much of yourself and your work with us. You are an inspiration for me and thousands (dare I say millions?) of people across the world who are typing out their dreams everyday one word at a time. ❤️