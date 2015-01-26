Last year, Amazon came and filmed me for a day, and I took them to some of the places where I write, as well as socialize.

They made a few videos of the day. In the first, you get to see behind the scenes at my flat (notice the swiss ball and motivational pinboard!) and I cycle off into the proverbial sunset on my Brompton bike! Watch below or here on YouTube.

In the next one, we visit the London Library where I write several times a week. Watch below or here on YouTube.

And in this one, you get to meet my Dad! I helped him self-publish his first thriller, NADA. Watch below or here on YouTube.

Of course, we all get embarrassed to see ourselves on video, and that makeup is a little too full-on for me 🙂 But it's lovely to have a day trapped in time, and I hope you enjoy seeing a little more of where I live and how thankful I am to be able to work as a full-time author entrepreneur.

Any questions or comments?! Please leave them below or on the YouTube vids.