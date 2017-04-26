Take Your Writing And Author Business To The Next Level With This Limited Time Books For Writers Bundle

If you're ready to take your writing and your author business to the next level, check out this awesome bundle of books and resources. Available for a limited time only!
The initial titles in the Write Stuff Bundle 2017 (minimum $5 to purchase) are:
- The Crime of Our Lives by Lawrence Block
- Goals & Dreams: Freelancer's Survival Guide by Kristine Kathryn Rusch
- Writing Active Setting by Mary Buckham
- Meeting the Writer's Deadline by Tonya D. Price, MBA
If you pay more than the bonus price of just $15, you get all four of the regular titles, plus five more!
- Secrets Every Author Should Know by Maggie Lynch
- Business For Breakfast – Vol. 4 – The Intermediate Professional Storyteller by Leah Cutter
- The Successful Author Mindset by Joanna Penn
- Writing a Novel in Seven Days by Dean Wesley Smith
- Ebook Bundling by Chuck Heintzelman
And that's not all! With the bonus, you get three more goodies:
- WMG Publishing Presents: Master Plot Formula Lecture by Dean Wesley Smith (a $50 value!)
- 50% off Jutoh!, an easy to use ebook creation suite
- 80% off Writer's Cafe!, a powerful set of writer's tools to accelerate your novel or screenplay process
The Bundle also benefits AbleGamers
Our charity for this Bundle is AbleGamers, which helps people with disabilities connect to their loved ones through the power of technology by giving them the equipment they need, free of charge. You can support them by clicking a button as you pay for your bundle, and please, please do.
Comments
Gary S says
I took advantage of this bundle as soon as I got your email. There’s some great info in these books so this is a steal.
Anne Hagan says
I bought this bundle last night. There are a few books I was interested in within it but I dove right into the master class video lecture series by Dean Wesley Smith first. It didn’t disappoint. It’s worth paying at least $15 for this to get everything.