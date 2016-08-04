Why Write? There Are Already Too Many Books In The World

A child comes to you with a new drawing, crayon in hand, beaming with pleasure at creation and proud of the result.
Do you say, “There are too many drawings in the world and this is no good. Stop creating immediately.”
Or do you say, “That’s brilliant. Why don’t you draw another one?”
Your creative self is that child. When you start to constrain what is possible to create, that child will cower in fear and stop creating.
Some in the industry say that there are too many books in the world.
That you are competing for a small pool of readers.
That you shouldn’t help your fellow authors because they might get ahead of you.
I shall use the term ‘poppycock’ since we are in polite company and I’m British, but there are other less polite words you could apply to these thoughts.
If you believe that there can only be a specific number of books in the world i.e. those that are judged worthy by a few privileged gatekeepers, then you are crushing the voices of unheard people in every culture, as well as your own creativity.
I bet you were a reader before you were a writer, as was I.
Perhaps your parents read to you at night when you were little.
Maybe you read under the bedclothes as you got older.
Maybe your idea of fun was sneaking off to the library every lunchtime.
Perhaps books are your hobby, your passion and your escape – as they are for me.
I don’t know how many books I’ve read in my 41 years of life so far, but I can tell you, it is many thousands more than I have written, and many more than I will ever be able to write in my lifetime. The most prolific authors, like Nora Roberts, write as many as twelve books per year, but you can bet they still read more than one a month.
One author alone can never satisfy a reader’s appetite.
Writers are readers first.
Understand that every person who writes a book, or wants to write one, will end up buying far more books than they can ever create themselves. So, if everyone in the world wrote a book, fantastic! All of them will read many more than they write. So encourage all your friends and family to write immediately 🙂
Cultivate an abundance mentality and you will be far happier. Find authors in your niche who serve the same audience as you. Read their books and recommend them to your readers. Give without expectation of receiving … and get on with writing your next book!
This is an excerpt from The Successful Author Mindset. Out now in ebook, print, workbook and audiobook formats.
Comments
Idellah says
Thank you for this inspiring and encouraging post.😊 It takes true writing skill to put such practical common sense advice in so elegantly. Its very timely for me and is evergreen as well. Your encouragement is deeply appreciated.
Becky Cortino says
Thanks for always encouraging, Joanna!
Kimberley says
Thank you yet again for a thought provoking post. You have only got to look at the Goodreads Challenge to see that many participants read over 100 books a year. As you say so many more than an author could possibly write in that period of time. It makes you want to get back to the computer!
Sara Kingsley says
Oh I love this. Sometimes it feels like I’m plugging away at a MS that’s going to get lost in the sea of books. Really needed it today. Thank you Joanna!
Dixie Goode says
You have inspired me for years now, how did that happen anyway? But when I first saw your blog you only had finished the first novel and I had only just discovered Twitter and Facebook. You are still sparking my confidence and I get your blog all the time but need to say thanks again.
Joanna Penn says
Hi Dixie! Yes, it has been years – so glad to stay connected and share the journey with you!
Elizabeth Monnet says
I’m an indie author who wrote and published my first novel 11 months ago. My readers keep asking me to create more novels. Since there are millions of readers out there who want more books by their favorite authors, there may never be enough books for today’s readership.
Unfortunately, the literary world can occasionally be backstabbing. Dorothy L. Sayers wrote a hilarious chapter about the London literary scene of the 1930’s in her novel, Gaudy Night. After attending a literary party in London, her heroine Harriet Vane feels more comfortable back in Oxford, where a serial killer may be on the loose. That says it all!
Joanna Penn says
I think The Silkworm by Robert Galbraith contains JK Rowling’s thoughts on the literary scene 🙂 and yes, if we can find our readers, they will always want more books.
Helena Halme says
In that novel JK Rowling was quite awful about bloggers though!
Thank you for another uplifting post. I’ve got your Successful Mindset book on my Kindle so that I can dip in and out of it when the old gremlins begin to nag at my confidence. (Which they periodically do!)
Ross Mountney says
I’m reading your book at the moment because, as you intended it to be, although I’ve been writing several years (ironically books to encourage parents who want to home educate), I just needed that bit of extra encouragement you talk about here and can’t always do it for myself! Thank you very much for yours! x
R50Books says
There will always be room for more books. Because there is so much crap out there, one becomes excited and inspired when one finds a good quality read. So, there’s always that quest for discovering the next “good” book.
Joanna Penn says
and remember, one person’s ‘crap’ is another person’s treasure …
Icy Sedgwick says
It does feel like you’re shouting into an abyss sometimes…but then you’ll mention your WiP on Facebook and somehow you speak to once in a blue moon asks when the sequel is coming out because they enjoyed the first one so much! #winningatlife
Catherine Green says
It is that one extra-special fan that takes time to respond or speak to you online that makes a difference, isn’t it? I feel like I am constantly shouting into a void, and then just when I am about to give up and crawl away in defeat, someone steps forward and gives me a boost, quite out of the blue. I cannot give up my craft! #PoweredByIndie
Tom Bentley says
Joanna, the abundance mentality is so much more freeing than the crabbed, strangled thinking of the jealous, gloom-laden scarcity mentality. I battle my own dark demons now and then, but sometimes I’m just grateful to be a writer, and to continue writing (and reading). Thanks for the lift!
Sukhi Jutla says
love this book Joanna. It is a constant source of inspiration for me- thank you
Leo Sandy says
“Of making many books, there is no end.” Ecclesiastes 12:12
“Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.” John 21:25
Sorry if the bible verses offend, they’re not meant to. But even the writers of that old collection of history and stories knew what we know today. We cannot stop writing. Otherwise we would not be writers.
David Prosser says
There’s no such thing as too many books, just not enough readers.
Hugs
Joanna Penn says
This is why we should encourage everyone to write a book, because everyone who writes a book is a reader or becomes one in the process. I read hundreds of times more books than I write, so let’s encourage creativity in general!
Susan Toy says
Very true, although I would say rather than, Why Write? we should be asking, Why Publish? You can still write, if that’s what you want, or are compelled, to do, and tell your stories, but you don’t need to add to the number of books already out there by actually publishing what you write. We all know we’re never likely to make any money from what we publish, and it’s not easy finding new readers for what is already being published now. It is still possible though to write and derive a great deal of joy from your writing, and share that writing successfully among your family and friends, without the angst and suspense of going through with the publishing part. And just because your writing is not published in print or eBook form does not make it any less worth while … it’s just like the art work drawn by a child who decides to share that effort with the world.
Joanna Penn says
I agree that writing is the point for many people, and not everyone needs to publish.
But I disagree with “We all know we’re never likely to make any money from what we publish.”
You CAN make a good living by writing, even a very good living, if you commit to it as you would any other business. But I find that most writers don’t want to do the work that goes along with what that entails.
Jan Hawke says
Any author, of any stripe, who says they’re not a great reader doesn’t belong in the club! I’m a huge Terry Pratchett fan and he always gloried in reading widely and voraciously his entire life. Reading and writing are the same coin and you can’t be an author without being a reader as well.
Well said Ms. Penn! 😀
Phillip T. Stephes says
The joy of eBooks with sample chapters is that we can find the books we don’t want to read far more easily now. So, yes, there has been an explosion of books, and an explosion of books that are crap. But at least we can sort through them and move on to the next more quickly. And if writers don’t like that, they should learn to write, which I wish more Indie authors would bother to do these days.
Catherine Green says
I have been following you since just before I joined the 10K readers course, Joanna, and I have to say thank you for stepping out and being the inspiration that so many of us indie writers need to keep going. This post says it all, really… and I would never, ever, tell my daughters to stop creating because they make too many drawings (my eldest is scribbling away with pens and scraps of paper as I write this!)
Joanna Penn says
I’m so glad it resonated with you 🙂