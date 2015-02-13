Podcast: Download (Duration: 53:49 — 43.3MB)
As you move from just being an author to running a business as an author, you will need to find people to work with you and take things off your shoulders.
You’re a writer, so you need to offload some of the other tasks, even if you can do it all yourself. I know how hard this outsourcing is, but also how critical it is if you don’t want to burn out. Today, I talk to Chris Ducker about the concept of Virtual Freedom.
In the introduction I give an update on my own writing and speaking events, as well as talking about Mark Coker’s post on ebooks as annuity and the podcast I have just discovered, On Being with Krista Tippett which I recommend.
Chris Ducker is a serial entrepreneur, virtual staffing expert, blogger, podcaster and author of Virtual Freedom: How to work with virtual staff to buy more time, become more productive and build your dream business.
- How Chris got started in business and how he now lives in Cebu running an outsourcing company serving global businesses.
- What is Superhero Syndrome and how do we stop it? All entrepreneurs hit this. It comes down to doing everything yourself to save a few $ and learning new skills rather than hiring the work out. It’s the inability to let go so you can focus on what you should be focusing on.
- What is a Virtual Assistant anyway? A time saver and can be a life saver. You have to stop the burnout that will eventually happen if you keep doing everything yourself. A VA can help you run your business in different ways. It’s not about finding a ‘me-clone,’ or a replicant of yourself. You have to break things down into roles and outsource those, and using multiple people is often better than one.
- If you break your work down into the various tasks, you can then find people to take those off your hands. This can be things from sorting out your file formatting and social media, to triaging your email. The ‘super-VA’ doesn’t exist. You need to hire per role. This can be just one-off tasks using PeoplePerHour or other sites like this, or get a VA or contractors for ongoing work.
The Freedom Exercise. Warning: this may be life-changing!
- List the things you don’t like doing but you have to do them because the business demands it. Then a list of the things you can’t do. Then a list you feel you shouldn’t be doing as the person running your business. You have to be very honest with yourself. You might LIKE or BE GOOD at some of these tasks, but should you be doing them? Should you time be better spent doing something important for the core business? [I’ve been going through this and it’s really important to do as you move through your career as an author.]
- Cost vs investment. It’s only when you start to break under the strain that you start to appreciate the need to SPEND in order to have time back. There are different levels of VA – and there is a range of costs that will fluctuate over time – but you can be looking at $US15 – $80 per hour depending on the tasks. Chris talks about the different VAs he has and where they are situated. He also mentions Speechpad for transcription of interviews, which can be brilliant for podcast notes or for researching interviews for a non-fiction book.
- What do people get wrong when they hire a VA? They don’t pay people what they are truly worth. And people don’t spend enough time training their VAs when they start. If you spend the time systematizing your own work and then handing it over slowly, even doing things like documents and videos to show how things are done, then your VA will be able to deliver the work as you want it done.
- Chris has a great podcast, the New Business Podcast and he also has a podcast with Pat Flynn, 1 day Business Breakthrough. As Chris works with a lot of businesses, he talks about how many small businesses are hesitant to share their content for free. But content marketing is here to stay, so get off the fence and start sharing. The other big mistake people make is NOT growing an email list! [I’ve been harping on about this years now! Check out my recent post on how I’ve been growing my own list.]
- On global business and how Chris and I are both excited about the possibilities that are coming and the growth outside the US.
- Chris also talks about what he learned from writing his book and the challenges of working with a traditional publisher and how he had to do all the marketing for his book himself.
You can find Virtual Freedom on Amazon here. You can find Chris at ChrisDucker.com.
Comments
Derek Murphy says
absolutely! I resisted this for so long, but recently got an assistant, then two more, then five more. It’s crazy right now but I’m able to do so much more. It doesn’t make sense unless you have a lot of books, or other online income. On the other hand, you can get an editor, ghost writer, cover designer to work 40 hours a week for $400, which could save you a lot of money; or research and contact reviewers, or manage your social media platforms, or write blog content or guest post articles, or design an author website (I just hired 3 web guys, we can do about 30 websites a month if we wanted.) I would say, for most authors, hiring a couple assistants for the first 3 months to make a strong author platform is a great investment and cheaper than paying for each service separately.
Joanna Penn says
You have scaled this way more than me, Derek! I also think you’re very good on the global approach with the peripatetic lifestyle!
C.E. Martin says
One part of this interview really bothered me: that authors can’t afford NOT to get a virtual assistant. That is completely incorrect and reeks of a con.
Consider a sports analogy. If you’re just starting out learning to play tennis, do you need a super expensive, space age racquet? Nope. You won’t see any real difference until you’ve figured out how to play.
If you’re just starting as an author, you don’t NEED an assistant. Assistants are for when you’ve reached a level of success that you CAN afford them, freeing you up to spend time on earning still more.
That’s the problem with so many so-called author services. They convince authors they NEED the service/product etc.. There’s no syndrome in doing it all yourself if you can’t afford to pay someone else. All businesses grow, both in numbers of customers and in staff, equipment, etc. Amazon didn’t appear one morning as it is now. It started small and through shrewd tactics and great customer service grew to the multi-national, megacorp it is now.
My fellow authors, there’s no shame in starting small. Be smart and grow when you can, not when you want.
Joanna Penn says
Hi CE, I think you need to substitute “virtual assistant” for “any kind of paid help,” because I think that authors at the very beginning stages often need more help than they think e.g. paying a content editor, a proofreader and a professional cover designer all result in a quality product – all are “virtual assistants” or paid help. I agree that you don’t need an assistant for email or marketing or any of the other things that you might do later – but at any point as a professional indie author, paying other professionals can help you focus on your writing.
Katherine says
For me, finding an assistant is something I know I need, but that is a bit of a daunting task. Your post helps make it more accessible!
Katarina West says
This sounds wonderful, Joanna. Never knew that such help even existed. Thanks for sharing it!
William says
You’ll feel really hesitant when you open up to the thought of getting VAs. I can never blame some of my clients when it comes to that. But as what Chris said, we can be lifesavers too. To make a better system, it needs to be broken down into smaller modules, this is where VAs come in. We do the little things while you complete the big parts, or it can be different in some situations but it’s usually like this.
Joanna Penn says
I love having a VA and I find myself giving more and more to Alexandra over time 🙂