How To Read Your Own AudioBook And Sell Direct To Customers

I love ACX.com and I am all in with my fiction there, but I’m also a podcaster and after years of doing my own interviews and audio, I decided to read my own non-fiction audiobook, and sell it direct!
Here’s how.
Recording the book
I live in a basement flat with pretty good acoustics for audio i.e. no high ceilings or wooden floors, so I knew it would be OK to record here. If you want to record yourself and distribute professionally, you are likely to need a studio, but I went ahead at home and just stopped if it got too noisy.
I am not hugely technical and I didn’t want to do much post-processing, so I focused on a quiet background. You can sort out noise in post-production, but ideally, you want a clean read, which is why so many podcasters and audio people record in padded cupboards!
I have a Snowball mic and used Amadeus Pro software on the Mac to record the initial files. You can also use Audacity, GarageBand or whatever free software you have.
I had Scrivener open to the book and read from the screen chapter by chapter. I saved each audio file at around 20 minutes and managed two or three per day.
I actually found it was really tiring to concentrate, plus my voice struggled so I drank a lot of peppermint tea to keep it going. When I made mistakes in the file, which was at least every couple of minutes, I would clap loudly and then be silent for a few seconds. This creates a visible spike and space on the file so you can find the bits to clean up without having to listen to the whole thing again.
Yes, you WILL make mistakes. It is not easy to read a book aloud! I have renewed respect for my audiobook narrators.
I decided to make the audio more interesting by adding my own little comments at the end of some of the chapters, giving the people who bought that version a little extra something. I also found a few bits I wanted to change as I read the book aloud, so I did update the ebook files as I read. It’s great to read aloud for that final proof-read!
Editing and QA process
After I finished a couple of 20 minute files, I would edit them in the same software. I removed all the mistakes and silences and gulps and coughs.
I then used Dropbox to send the files to my virtual assistant who listened to the audio to check for any other issues. I left in things that were natural speech but removed clear errors e.g. when I had left the same section in twice, or a little burp from too much tea!
After the QA process and final edits, I put the files together to create six files of one hour each.
I also included an intro and outro little piece of music which makes it sound professional. I get all my royalty free music from Incompetech, an amazing site with loads of music options.
Then I used Auphonic.com to level the sound and add the metadata and tags so it looks nice in your mp3 player.
I decided to package the 6 audio files with the DRM free ebook files in Kindle and ePub formats as the final product. I made the cover on the left with Canva.com, a fantastic tool for creating images.
Selling the file
I’ve talked about your options for selling direct before.
My choice is to use Selz.com to package the audio files with the ebooks in Kindle and ePub formats.
I also set up a discount code which is in the back of all the ebooks and print books so those who have already bought the book in other formats can also get the audiobook version if they like for $5 reduction. Click here to go straight to the audio sales page on Selz so you can see what it looks like.
Results
In the first 13 days, I’ve sold 16 audiobooks directly at a total of $305.53, and also 24 copies of the ebook directly at a total of $119.76.
It’s not going to buy me a house but it’s also not bad for the first couple of weeks and in a direct sales channel that I only introduced recently!
The 24 direct sales of the ebooks may ‘cannibalize’ sales from the ebook platforms but I get a closer relationship with my customers and I get the money within a week, instead of waiting a couple of months.
It’s early days and I expect Business for Authors to be more of a constant seller, as my book, How to Market a Book, is as well.
The book is mostly evergreen material so I don’t expect to have to update it for a while. I’m definitely considering recording my other non-fiction books as well. It is a time investment but I think they will be pretty constant sellers. I’ll keep my fiction on ACX.com but for non-fiction, I think I prefer this option (but I reserve the right to change my mind!)
Positive feedback
Here’s one happy customer, Henry Hyde:
“What a fantastic resource you have created. I’m really glad I bought the audio version with the extra downloads, and your little asides are lovely, reinforcing how very human and surprisingly humble you are despite your amazing achievements.
I’m going to have to listen to the whole thing again, this time in conjunction with the written version and workbook … My head is buzzing with ideas … I’d recommend this book to anyone running any kind of creative business, not just writers and publishers. A massive round of applause for what is bound to become the go-to reference work in the field.” Henry Hyde
You can listen to a 20 min sample on SoundCloud, or click play below. You can also find out more or buy the audiobook package here.
Update for Dec, 2014 – EU VAT Tax on Digital Products
On 1 Jan, 2015, the EU introduced new VAT tax laws that impact anyone selling digital products to the EU – that includes authors who sell books or courses direct. Essentially, VAT is now calculated based on where the customer is located, NOT where the seller/vendor is located. The tax varies per country and to be compliant, businesses need to collect 2 pieces of evidence proving location. Previously, there was an exemption limit for small businesses but this law gets rid of the limit so anyone selling anything and making any revenue above 0 must pay this VAT. Many of the companies above will help with sorting out this tax information, but many small businesses are pulling down their direct sales – myself included – until the law is revisited for small businesses. For more information, please read this article.
I’d love to hear your comments on this topic. First of all, do you like to listen to audiobooks read by the author? Do you want to try doing this yourself and do you have any questions?
Comments
Gowtham Ganni says
Hi Joanna,
How about using text to speech software’s instead of reading ourselves physically. Would it work out? Like lets say there are software’s like naturalreader which would read out the text in word or pdf docs. If we can use them, wouldn’t our work get reduced?
Joanna Penn says
These exist already and are used differently to those who listen to an audiobook for the production quality
ROYA says
hi to all
i want to buy a voice recording and give it to my grand mum for her life history she want make book out of her amazing life but she cant write if i fine a dictaphone that have stop re recording like good old time with cassette
pls help me to know what to do for her ? witch recorder shod i chose that she can add or remove some part from recording
thanks regard
ROYA
Joanna Penn says
Just go to amazon and search for mp3 recorder and you’ll find a ton of options
Teresia Reed says
I use Dragon Naturally Speaking. it allows me to write when I’m speaking and refer back to it later that way everything I say is written down. In fact, I’m writing this comment from Dragon Naturally Speaking. I plan on using it later this year to record more of my father’s stories.
Tejas Sastry says
Hi,
Wouldn’t recording and selling audio books infringe any copyright laws? Do we need to take written permission from copyright owners before recording and selling? Thanks.
Joanna Penn says
This applies to your own work, not other people’s.
Susie Douglas says
Hi
I am in Australia and I want to start my own business reading books for audio books. How should I do this? Are publishers ok with an approach to read for them? Or is there an agency that they use?
Obviously I have an Australian accent so the stories would have to be Australian or New Zealand in origin.
Joanna Penn says
Check out this interview http://www.thecreativepenn.com/2014/12/13/audiobooks-simon-whistler/ and also the book, Audiobooks for Indies. Check out if you can register as a narrator at ACX, and if not, then lots of people freelance as well.
Edwina Gustafson says
Susie
I am an Australian author with a self-published book which is doing quite well. I now want to turn it into audio. ACX isn’t available for Aussies. Email me at edwina.gustafson@gmail.com if interested to discuss. Thanks.
Sanjay Gupta says
Hi Joanna,
Please help me! I need to create audio book for my book, I am Indian author having 2 books
now and published new book from smashwords but not able to move forward, as ACX is not allowing access for Indian Author, please help!
my book ISBN IS: 978-1943851393
Smashwords: 9781370533954 (FREE Please Read my book and give comments for my writing style)
Thank You,
Sanjay
Patrick says
I would love to narrate your book for you… grahampage628@gmail.com
Joe Kherson says
I am a music producer and recently wrote a novel that I self-published on Amazon. I have to admit that I am a reader and have never actually listened to audio books. I plan to download a few before diving into creating an audiobook myself. What about integrating sound effects like street noise, screeching wheels for a car crash, gunshots, etc. Is that ever done, or might it just get distracting?
Joanna Penn says
That is an audiobook production, which some people do – but audiobooks are usually just a straight read with one narrator.
Karpy says
Great! Nice stuff!
After some research I found some online services that provide audiobook productions. At first I was thinking of narrating my own and then have
http://www.e-audioproductions.com/audio-book-editing do the post production (they have better rates and gave great tips for self recording) but I am thinking of doing a full production with a pro narrator with them now instead. Has anyone had any experience with such services?
Gabriella Kortsch says
Great stuff, Joanna! As always, you never disappoint 🙂