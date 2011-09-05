The Art And Craft Of Writing And The Dilemma Of Self-Publishing

This is a guest post from Gerard de Marigny, the author of the geopolitical thriller, The Watchman of Ephraim. I personally think that good self-publishers employ freelance editors and beta-readers to ensure a quality product is published. I used 2 pro editors for Pentecost and urge all self-publishers to budget for editing. It is critical to put out a book you can be proud of.
There's a difference between the ‘art' of writing and the ‘craft' of writing. Art is subjective, its beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder … but craft is objective. There is a right way and a wrong way to craft.
Are there various, correct ways to employ craft? Yes, there are many different styles of craft that writers employ – just as there are many different ways to build furniture. For instance, some furniture is created by machines, with nary a human hand touching them, while other furniture is completely hand-carved and hand crafted. Yet both can turn out a chair in which you can sit.
With works of fiction, in order for writers to express themselves, a certain amount of artistic ‘license' must be given to them. Artistic license allows writers to tell the story they want to tell, in the way they want to tell it. Many of the greatest fiction writers who ever lived used their artistic license to tell the greatest stories ever told. In so doing, they have broken grammatical rules, used misspellings and omissions and with dialog, they have used all styles of vernacular. From Shakespeare's old English, regionally-inspired colloquialisms, to Mark Twain's characters' distinctive southern drawl, writers have brought their characters and stories alive by breaking the rules.
That is the art of writing. Except in the most extreme cases, art should not be censured. It should not be altered, except by its creators. Editors, in their capacity as such, should never alter, modify, re-write, re-construct or otherwise interfere with a writer's art. Editors may argue that they can make stories better, more readable, more understandable, clearer and ultimately more enjoyable by interfering – to which one can reply that they can indeed do so – but as co-writers, not editors. Editing is a function of craft. Changing the art of writing makes one a co-creator of that work – hence, it makes one a co-writer. Whether the original creator would be open to allowing an editor to become a co-writer is up to him or her. It is, after all, their creation.
Then there is the craft of writing …
While art is defined by its beauty, craft is defined by its function. The purpose of a writer's craft is to make the writer's written work functional. How does one make a written work functional? Well, what is the purpose of any written work … to be read – but to be more specific, the purpose of any written work is to be understood. Making a written work more functional entails making it more understandable. It can be accomplished by the proper utilization of grammatical rules and by the proper implementation and spelling of words.
The purpose of the editing function is precisely focused on those aspects of craft, but here's where the dilemma occurs.
Where does craft end and art begin?
Writers have one answer and editors another. There is definitely a gray, hazy, overlapping area between art and craft – but then again, there are also clearly defined segments of both. If we only focus on those clearly-defined segments, we can bring clarity to the dilemma, and in so doing, we can improve our written works by making them more functional … more understandable to readers.
Specifically for self-publishing this dilemma raises a number of problems. With traditional publishing, a writer signs a contract that states verbatim that the publisher has the right to change, modify, and ask for re-writes for, etc., any written work the writer creates. In that way, contractually, the publisher is assigning a measure of artistic license to themselves. Whether that is a good thing or bad thing and if TRADPUB does a good job of respecting the difference between art and craft is another topic and out of the scope of this piece. However, I think it can be agreed upon by most that, and especially in relation to self-published works, TRADPUB generally publishes high-quality works.
What about self-published works?
The term self-publishing itself answers the question and in there lies the dilemma. Self-publishing means that the creator of a piece is also its publisher. In TRADPUB, the editing function is spread across both writer and publisher. Both take responsibility, yet ultimate approval lies with the publisher. With SELFPUB, there is no two-house congress. SELFPUB is more an absolute monarchy where the writer is King or Queen. There simply is no one that oversees a self-published author; no one to police his/her works; and no one to mandate that unless a certain level of quality is achieved with respect to the CRAFT of written piece, it simply will NOT BE PUBLISHED!
So far, SELFPUBBERS have done a terrible job of their publishing responsibilities! Just take a look at even the summaries of the latest self-published works, filled with grammatical errors, typos and omissions, and you'll see that leaving the policing up to the SELFPUBBERS isn't working out too well. This SELFPUBBER personally is championing the creation of an association that could establish and maintain a Quality Standard … but that's a topic for another article.
For now readers will have to deal with our dilemma – but the self-publishing community better wake up soon and deal with this dilemma … or we won't have any readers left!
Author Bio
Gerard de Marigny is the author of the geopolitical thriller, _The Watchman of Ephraim_, Book 1 of THE WATCHMAN OF EPHRAIM series. The sequel, _Signs of War_ is scheduled for release in September 2011. Gerard de Marigny resides in the beautiful foothills of Las Vegas, NV with his wife Lisa and his four sons. When not bending an arm with friends at the local pub, he's putting to paper the stories and characters that are alive in his mind.
You can find Gerard and all his social networking contacts at www.GerarddeMarigny.com
You can buy his books on Amazon here.
Comments
Jim Murdoch says
Self-published is self-employed. I think if we change the name then we can put things in perspective. Okay, none of us can afford for that to be our only source of income but the fact is we are offering a product for cash. It’s no different to a jeweller sitting at his desk producing little knick-knacks – earrings, broaches, whatever – for a craft show. When I go along to one of those I expect the product to be of a certain standard; I don’t expect the thing to fall to pieces as soon as I get it home. The craftsman may have a website, he may produce fliers or business cards to promote his jewellery but he may also be computer illiterate and rely on his wife to do that or he may decide he can invest in a professional to sort of what he can’t. We assume if we’re dealing with a professional then the work will be to a certain standard. So what are self-published authors? Amateurs? In many cases, yes, and that’s where the problem arises. If you’re only doing this for a bit of fun and it doesn’t really matter if you sell 10 books or 10,000 at the end of the day then are you going to behave like a professional? I think that’s the first step, literally to step back and look objectively at the service/product you are offering to an unsuspecting public and ask if what you are offering is good value for money. You could take the attitude, sure, what do they expect for 99¢? It’s a fair point but I think it’s also a bit of a cop out and will lead to a general lowering of the non-especially-high standards that people have come to expect from those who do it themselves. But the more of us who treat what we do like a real business, farming out editing, website creation and cover design where we genuinely don’t have the talents to do it ourselves, the more chance we’ll have of success.
Joanna Penn says
Thanks Jim – there are definitely different types of people self-publishing. Some people have just one book and want that to get out into the world. That is very different to those who want to make a career out of writing multiple books.
Is the focus on being an author first, then an entrepreneur? or on a business that might be supported by a book – for example, the coach who has a book that sells their coaching.
I started as someone who didn’t really get the whole business side but now I consider myself an author-entrepreneur. We’ll all on a journey 🙂 Thanks for your considered comment.
Kristen James says
“Self-published is self-employed.” Jim, that is awesome. It completely sums up the entire issue. There’s a lot of people out there that think self published authors are low grade wanna-bes, but people respect business owners who start something. The question is if we, the authors, recognize that we’re self employed and offering a product. Thanks for sharing!
Austin Briggs says
Hi Gerard, Jim, thanks for expressing this so nicely. I like this recent increase in the noise level about the self-pubbing quality.
While I did fall in love, unconditionally, with some indie books I’ve read lately, most of them made me cry.
I cried both for the clueless authors, and for my own book, which many readers associate with this pile of unedited crap. Ok, I didn’t cry. But I was about to.
I love the idea of a quality independent association with some reasonable selection criteria (rigorous third-party editing can be one). Is it a step away from independence? I don’t think so.
The question will be, what should be that Quality Standard for independent authors? Reader reviews and star ratings? “Independent Association” opinions (a new gate keeper)? Process compliance? Will be a fascinating discussion.
Joanna Penn says
I think I’m with Konrath on this though – the cream will rise to the top. I am a ruthless Kindle sampler and buy once the sample impresses me (unless it’s Seth Godin, I buy everything of his!)
If a sample isn’t formatted properly, it gets deleted. If it’s boring or not my thing, deleted. If it impresses, I keep reading and may buy. It doesn’t matter how much it cost, who wrote it or whether the author belongs to any organization or not. If there was such an organization, would readers know?
Austin Briggs says
Yes – you sample, I sample. But we’re writers who publish at the pricing bottom, and we understand what we face.
Many “normal” folks download cheap crap, hate it, and categorize all cheap books as crap, never to sample another one again.
That’s what I was doing before I began publishing at $0.99 because of my massive beginner’s insecurity and the overall rush to the bottom (which I’m willingly participating in, at this moment).
Christopher Wills says
Great post. It is worth thinking about quality and professionalism in self pubbing but of course the reality is that even ‘professionally’ published books can be poor in many ways. Many industries have professional associations to guarantee a standard of some sort but that doesn’t stop professionals in those industries failing to reach the requisite standards.
And don’t forget that the driving force of most traditional publishers is not art or craft, but profit. In William Goldman’s books on his experiences in film scriptwriting he reveals that the people who pull the strings in the film industry are accountants and I very much doubt it is any different in the publishing industry today.
Joanna Penn says
I’ve got to bring in the gorgeous die cut books here
http://www.brainpickings.org/index.php/2011/08/29/die-cut-books/
This is the future of print in my opinion – now that really is art 🙂
anne gallagher says
I tend to agree with Jim. As a former professional chef, there are certain standards in the kitchen that have to be met, mainly so you don’t kill someone with food poinsoning. As a self-employed caterer, not only do those same exacting standards have to be met, I also had to put my own creative spin on the food, the set-up, the execution of the meals, the party.
As a soon-to-be self-published author, why would I not put those same exacting standards into my book? I don’t want people to cringe while reading, or worse, be ill after they’ve read my book.
I think the term self-published should be changed to self-employed. If we all took the time to think of ourselves in that way, the quality of some self-published books would change.
Thanks for an intriguing post.
Joanna Penn says
Thanks Anne – I certainly consider the author-entrepreneur to be the key point here. I think authors who want to be pro should be publishing under a limited company (or whatever the country-specific tax rules are). It means taking it seriously, investing in a business as well as business education and all that entails (sales & marketing, finance, as well as quality product etc)
Not that I’m not a fan of hobbyists either but pro means pro, whether self-published or not.
I should say that there may well be a journey to this point though – I’m not saying everyone should rush out and start a company immediately but consider all there is to know about running a real company if you want to go the pro route.
Joseph Finley says
This is a great post. I have no idea how it would work, but the idea of an organization that certifies the work is of a certain quality is intriguing. I worry, however, if it would remove some of the independence from indie publishing. Then again, I know a lot of readers are concerned about the quality of self-published works. Sites like Goodreads.com and reviews on Amazon and B&N can help readers separate the wheat from the chaff. Yet is this asking the reader to do too much work?
Joanna Penn says
as above, this reader finds books on the Kindle, gets samples and then deletes the crap – or the ones that don’t fit… we find our way as readers don’t we?
Gerard de Marigny says
Hey, thanks everyone for the excellent and thought-provoking comments! I think this type of discussion should continue to be held throughout our community.
Jim, point on! To me, there is no difference in how I go about my publishing company and how I’ve gone about any other for-profit company. It starts and ends with “the customer comes first.” In literary publishing, that’s the reader. Our book shouldn’t ‘fall apart,” as you said, the moment a reader starts reading them. I like that!
Austin, I think too many self-published works are making readers cry (and not by a poignant storyline) … and worse, some of these readers never give another selfpubber a shot. I look forward to that discussion too.
Great point Christopher … ‘profit’ is the thing, you’re right. I think Jim’s point comes to bear unfortunately with too many selfpubbers – they don’t care how many books they sell … which is why I personally would like to be counted separate from them … perhaps with a quality stamp on my published works …
Anne! I love your comment (& you’re 100% correct, selfpubber = self-employed, like Jim said) … I hope you don’t mind if I borrow it when chatting with other writers, “we shouldn’t make anyone ill after reading our books!” c”,) Perhaps we should start there, and make that Rule #1 of the new SelfPubber Quality Standard. Vkewl!
I agree Joseph, the trick is in not removing the independence from indie publishing … just the typos, grammatical errors and other ugly (craft) stuff that doesn’t belong being published. I think you’re right about another thing – I personally don’t think readers (read: consumers, folks who spent hard-earned to buy our works) should have to be the quality police. I do think that readers should read the summaries and even the free chapters to give them an idea of what’s in store for them, not only plot-wise and style-wise but also quality-wise. That’s what I do.
Rachel Thompson says
It’s a little sad and frankly somewhat biased to bunch all self-pub’d authors into this “poor quality” stereotype. There are MANY of us out here who take our craft seriously, who employ professional editors, graphic artists, beta readers, etc to be able to put out the highest quality product possible. Their reputations are at stake as well. The commenter’s point about free chapters is a good one. Read the free sample!
I do agree that there are some poor quality works out there. But so much about self-pub has changed in this last year alone that makes publishing a high-quality eBook much more affordable — or easily reformatting one that isn’t up to par. Readers are quite vocal about poor quality and that shows in sales and reviews, in my opinion.
I do agree with you, a quality stamp is an excellent idea and something I and many other authors advocate and as you may know, is being looked at in several circles. I hope authors take advantage of it as I will.
Every author learns and grows with each book. eReaders can hold hundreds of books. There’s always room for one more great story.
Thanks for your time.
Joanna Penn says
Thanks Rachel – I’m pretty sure most of the readers of this blog put money, effort and time into a quality product 🙂
Tru says
Great post. One tiny, if ironic, comment…you say “Art should not be censured.” But you mean “censored,” don’t you?
Joanna Penn says
probably my fault as editor (I don’t edit much!)
Gerard de Marigny says
That’s my bad … Tru … see what I mean, if we had the rating service and this was part of a novel, it would have been sent back to me with no stamp of approval … “No stamp for you!” haha …
Bob Mayer says
Yes, it all is true, but I also submit publishing a novel by Kardashian strains even the craft of writing. Or Snooki. I had books that were put straight into production by traditional publishers because of their production schedule. I’ve actually had to pull copies of backlist that I had published to discover that there were errors in them from the original version. The reality is that those who self-publish crap are going to fail and those who publish quality work have a chance at succeeding. And in reality, with my backlist did I self-publish or did I re-publish? The authors I see succeeding in the indie field mostly are re-publishing and then moving forward with new work. So perhaps this post is focused on those who never were traditionally published? Who never went through the gatekeepers and the process?
Joanna Penn says
Hi Bob – you’re a true pro and you’re right, I think most of the readers of this blog are way behind you and were not traditionally published.
BUT/ I think the success is having a backlist, not necessarily the fact that the books were published before. There are indie authors who are writing books now and making a success of them – more quality books are needed, not more backlist of re-published books, surely?
Gerard de Marigny says
Yeah Bob… I wrote this piece specifically pointing it at newbies, greenies, neo-pros, and any other name new writers like me are called. In my experience, legacy published works have much less craft error.
By the way, I haven’t said it yet, but I want to thank you Joanna, for the invitation to guest post on your gr8 site! I really appreciate it!
Charles G. Timm says
My two books were scrupulously edited before publication and have been given strong reviews, sometimes by authors who then asked me to review their books. But when I read them, expecting to find work of similar quality, I found typos, grammatical errors, and such. I’m left stunned–nevermind that someone would ask me to review such work, but that any author would allow such work to reach the world. Self-publishing is a very good thing; but, it’s properly used as a means by which professional-level writers can reach an audience in spite of being overlooked by traditional publishers, and not as an avenue for the lazy.
Suzan Harden says
Unfortunately, too many people are looking at indie publishing as a ‘get rich quick’ scheme instead of a viable business alternative. Just look at the proliferation of PLR books.
As a newbie, I’m well aware the proverbial deck is stacked against me. I paraphrased the saying on an old t-shirt and tacked it to the bulletin board above my desk: “In order to be considered half as good, an indie writer has to do twice as well. Fortunately, that’s not difficult.”
Gerard de Marigny says
Get rich quick … that’s hilarious, Suzan and it’s true.
A few neo-pro authors I know were dumbfounded after publishing their first novel and finding that they only sold a few copies. I keep picturing them going through their “J.K. Rowling Step-by-Step Guide to Selling a Billion Copies of a First Novel:
“… Step one, write book on train, check …
“Step two, publish and wait for the armored trucks to pull up at my garage door … wait, what went wrong?” haha …
The saying over my desk reads, “Writing is like shaving, if you don’t do it everyday, you’re a bum!”
I know, I give myself tough luv.
Jenny says
That has been my biggest concern with self publishing- not being an editor, I am positive i’ve gotten a few comma placements and parenthesis use and other random things wrong here and there- even after 3 full edits I still can’t be sure I did it right, but I did my best!
The book based on my blog (http://holdinholden.blogspot.com) is going to come out, likely full of syntax errors, but I am positive the spelling will be correct! And if nothing else- it WILL be funny!
Gerard de Marigny says
There are a few (free) ways to go about correcting those potential errors, Jenny.
One way is to utilize beta readers with a plea to them to pass back any errors that they find. Beta readers usually aren’t specifically looking for errors but they do find them. It’s just a matter of getting them to pass them back to you (sometimes they feel uncomfortable with doing that, so you should explicitly ask them to).
Another way is to search for other authors and work out a quid pro quo arrangement – you read/edit theirs in return for them doing the same for you. On top of three editors, I utilized both on my first novel and it was effective.
Hope it helps … c”,)
Jeff Posey (@Jeff_Posey) says
I like to use my wife as a guide to readers — she is not a writer and reads sixty-plus books a year. I bought her a Kindle for Christmas, and it’s been very interesting to watch her journey. She tried a bunch of indie books, most priced at $0.99, and she declared that she didn’t like a single one of them. I prodded her, and she said they just didn’t feel like quality work. When I looked at those books on my Kindle, I saw that they had horrible editing and formatting mistakes. Does she see them that way? No. She just sees the whole book itself as no good, and has come to this generic conclusion: All $0.99 books are not worth buying and reading.
There is no doubt that price is a signal to purchasers of the quality of the product. Ebooks are no different. While you and Konrath may be right, Joanna, that “the cream will rise to the top,” as long as the cream is priced the same as the, uh, non-cream (what do you call what’s left over? I’m a vegan, incompetent to carry a dairy analogy very far), then many, maybe most, readers will see no difference between the cream and the non-cream.
So maybe some kind of seal of approval that denotes, at the very least, a high quality of craft, is a good idea — especially if it carries a price premium that signals to the reader that they are indeed buying cream.
Gerard de Marigny says
Funny Jeff, you and I do exactly the same thing. I also utilize my wife’s viewpoint when it comes to books/authors and I also just bought her a Kindle a few months ago. She said about the same thing as your wife … interesting to me.
Austin Briggs says
Yes Jeff, I agree with you. As I was saying above, while some of us may sample (mostly fellow writers), most readers categorize and stereotype.
My wife – who does’t want a Kindle because she only reads paper books – declared today that she does’t care about the price, but she’ll never pay $0.99. She actually shuddered thinking about what she may read at that price point 🙂
Can’t sell = go cheap = crap.
But then again, I saw real Indie stinkers at $5,99 (e.g. a stream of text with no paragraph breaks for 400+ pages).
Charles G. Timm says
E-publishing is still so new that it’s going to take more time for writers, readers, and the field as a whole to know what works best. What I’m reading in all of these posts is a burning desire to know what that is, so that our fierce, creative energies go the right ways. That is most-encouraging.
Will Entrekin says
Art is achieved by way of excellence in craft. Regardless of whether both hand and machine can produce a chair you can sit in, what’s important is a chair you can sit in comfortably, and that’s art. Craft is about utility (it’s a chair), while art is about aesthetics and function (is it a chair I love to sit in? Does it go with the rest of my room?).
Gerard de Marigny says
Amen Will …
Kenneth Alexander says
“Author-entrepreneur” gives a sense of serious meaning to self-publishers, indeed, all these comments help to sort out my personal endeavor of starting out with my ‘short story’ self-employment business, to develop first the ‘craft’ as my sense of ‘artistic license’ needs and then move on to introducing my work to traditional publishers, as additional source for exposure only.
For example, as a senior citizen seeking a second career, currently undertaking various college level courses in journalism and public communications, even pursuing a degree in the social sciences with a concentration in social psychology; I now wonder how anyone can turn her/his hand to writing without mainstream/popular exposure to understanding the written word, and understanding people and our world. I just hope the arena have not been tarnished too much to make equitable use of self-publishing opportunities.
Thank you, everyone!