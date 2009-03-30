Podcast: Roger C. Parker: Tips for a successful author platform

Roger C Parker is the author of 35 books which have sold over 1.6 million copies in 37 countries. He also runs the brilliant resource website for authors Published and Profitable. In this podcast Roger offers helpful hints and tools for authors to use so that they can build a platform and promote themselves. He also describes the journeys of other authors who have become successful in publishing.

In this show you will discover:

· How Roger got started and what he has learnt from his experience in publishing

· How the publishing industry is changing and why this offers opportunities for authors

· What a “platform” is, why you need one and how to build one

· The first thing an agent will do when they receive your query or submission letter

· How you can use mind maps to plan your work

· How to use article writing to promote your book

· Why you should have a blog and how to use it

· How to attract an agent or a publishing deal as opposed to chasing one

· Why authors need to know about all 4 steps: Plan, Write, Promote, Profit in order to be successful

· Some great stories of other authors who have had publishing success and what you can learn from them

· How to use Twitter effectively for promotion

· Ideas for ‘back-end’ products so you are not relying only on your book for income

You can find out more about Roger at Published and Profitable.

You can also follow him on Twitter.

I also did a review of the Published and Profitable program here if you would like to know more about it.

You can also subscribe to this podcast in iTunes here. Or download other episodes here.

